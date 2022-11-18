Raf Simons announced on Monday that he’s ending his eponymous fashion label. The Belgian fashion designer, who is currently the co-creative director of Prada, revealed that he’s shuttering the line by early next year. “The Spring/Summer 2023 collection is the conclusion of an extraordinary 27 year journey and the final season of the Raf Simons fashion brand,” the statement reads. “I lack the words to share how proud I am of all that we have achieved. I am grateful for the incredible support from my team, from my collaborators, from the press and buyers, from my friends and family, and from our devoted fans and loyal followers.”

