Read full article on original website
Related
Complex
Hélas Reimagines ‘Michael’ Shoe Alongside Paraboot
Parisian skate brand Hélas has presented a new partnership with Paraboot, following its recent Winter 2022 collection which was unveiled earlier this week. Honing in on the Isère-based shoe brand’s signature MICHAEL shoe, the collaboration pays homage to both classic design and a dedication to comfort along with flexibility.
Complex
Universal Works Masters Seasonal Dressing With New Hotel Deluxe Collection
Universal Works has just launched a brand new instalment from its Hotel Deluxe concept for Fall/Winter 2022, further expanding the world of the fictional hotel. This time round, the seasonal release focuses on a range of slick uniform staples as the Nottingham-based label looks to a globe-trotting escapade filled with high plains and ski slopes, fresh air and cold lakes.
Exclusive: Anna Delvey Talks Wearing Amazon Sneakers in Prison, Walking in BCBG Heels After Release & Making Money Selling Art
When greeted by Anna Delvey (Sorokin) at her East Village apartment in New York, she’s distinctly different from images from her socialite days — or Julia Garner’s portrayal in Netflix’s “Inventing Anna.” Gone are the 2010s minidresses and platforms; instead, she’s wearing a black Balenciaga sweatsuit and Alexander McQueen sneakers, paired with fresh makeup and her court-ordered ankle monitor. Seated in the artwork-lined living room next to her kitchen — where a statue sits on the stove, as she doesn’t cook — Delvey reminisces on her new lodgings under house arrest, where she awaits ICE deportation proceedings. “I [didn’t] want to spend...
Ellie Goulding Gleams in Black & White Sequin Dress With Pointy Pumps at The Sun’s ‘Who Cares Wins’ Awards 2022
Ellie Goulding made an eye-catching statement on the red carpet of The Sun’s “Who Cares Wins” Awards 2022 at The Roundhouse in London today. The musician opted for a simple asymmetrical gown consisting of a sparkling single-strap black sequined top which transitioned into an equally asymmetrical white wrap skirt. The skirt featured a daring side slit and was gathered to one side at a point on Goulding’s hip, creating a sort of fluidity that was present in the fabric of the skirt. Goulding accessorized her look with silver bracelets and earrings and wore her ombre hair in an updo parted down in...
Eminem Battles Spiderman On New Marvel Comic Cover
Eminem will join Spiderman for a friendly albeit rare rap battle with Venom front row and center as Marvel unveils the newest limited-edition variant cover which celebrates the prior release of The Amazing Spider-Man #1. The highly-anticipated comic debuted in stores this past April. In partnership with hustl., the 5,000 limited print issues will feature art from Salvador Larroca and is currently available for purchase. More from VIBE.comHere's Why Eminem's 'Grand Theft Auto' Movie Was Passed On By Rockstar GamesEminem To Celebrate '8 Mile' Anniversary With Mom's Spaghetti Pop-UpDr. Dre Inducts Eminem Into Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame “I’ve always been...
Complex
Streamer Peter Park Breaks Down Paco Rabanne’s Collector Edition Phantom Legion Fragrance
In a world where young people clamor to become pro streamers and gamers, Peter Park is the real deal. He’s known for his sense of humor and comedic chops, as well as his ability to get a good fit off from time to time. That all made him the perfect choice to pair with Paco Rabanne to show off its Collector Edition Phantom Legion fragrance which comes in a special camouflage chrome bottle.
Complex
Tiggs Da Author Calls On Rimzee & Blade Brown For “OCD Riddim Part 1”
Tiggs Da Author is back with yet another all-star collaboration, this time connecting with Blade Brown and Rimzee for his new single “OCD Riddim Part 1”. Produced by Harri Jay, it’s Tiggs’ name above the door, but this is undeniably a rap tune, purpose-built for the two rhymers. His instant chemistry with their rugged, low-slung swagger should come as no surprise; Blade made a standout appearance on Tiggs’ MOREFIRE project a few years ago and it was just last month that Tiggs joined Rimzee on “Juggin”—just two in a long line of examples of Tiggs Da Author’s long history in rap and grime.
Complex
Raf Simons Announces He’s Ending His Eponymous Fashion Label
Raf Simons announced on Monday that he’s ending his eponymous fashion label. The Belgian fashion designer, who is currently the co-creative director of Prada, revealed that he’s shuttering the line by early next year. “The Spring/Summer 2023 collection is the conclusion of an extraordinary 27 year journey and the final season of the Raf Simons fashion brand,” the statement reads. “I lack the words to share how proud I am of all that we have achieved. I am grateful for the incredible support from my team, from my collaborators, from the press and buyers, from my friends and family, and from our devoted fans and loyal followers.”
Complex
Cadence Weapon Unveils #MyMerch Campaign To End Venue and Festival Merch Cuts
Cadence Weapon unveiled his #MyMerch campaign in collaboration with the Featured Artists Coalition (FAC) and the Union of Musicians and Allied Workers (UMAW) in an attempt to rally venues to not take a cut of the merchandise sold at shows. On Cadence Weapon’s Twitter, the rapper posted a series of...
Complex
Meek Mill Drops ‘Flamerz 5’ Mixtape Featuring Him Rapping Over “God Did,” “Super Gremlin,” and More
Meek Mill has finally shared Flamerz 5. The mixtape’s 15 tracks—many of them seeing him body popular instrumentals, which he promised with a No Ceilings comparison—feature appearances from Vory, Fridayy, Tafia, Yung Ro, and Kur. “This me basically doing 360’s and windmills in the layup line type...
Complex
Axel Arigato Rounds Out FW22 With Clean ‘Area’ Sneaker
Swedish lifestyle brand Axel Arigato has unveiled a new sneaker, combining design cues from retro basketball and skate culture. Boasting a US-centric aesthetic through a minimalistic Scandi lens, the Area sneaker—which is set to play major role in the label’s upcoming collection—features a number of nostalgic references as a homage to the ‘90s kids of today.
Complex
Kodak Black Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex
Kodak Black goes Sneaker Shopping with Complex’s Joe La Puma at Flight Club in Miami and talks about why he loves black/yellow Jordans, his love for Reeboks, and spends over $22,000. Looking for the best deal on a pair of sneakers? Download the Sole Collector app now here.
Complex
From Clipse to Jheri Curl Uzi, Here’s What You Missed at the ‘I Know Nigo’ ComplexCon Concert
NIGO has made a lot of friends throughout his historic career in music and fashion, and those connections have culminated with I Know NIGO—a collaborative album that reflects the multi-hyphenate’s elite ear and strong relationships. Those friendships were on full display at ComplexCon on Sunday night as NIGO, Teriyaki Boyz, the Clipse, Lil Uzi Vert, Kodak Black, and Ski Mask the Slump God graced the stage together to perform some of Nigo’s album (and some of their own essentials) live for the first time.
Complex
Take a Look at Vince Staples x Superplastic’s Heartbreaker Capsule That’s Available at ComplexCon
Vince Staples has joined forces with SUPERPLASTIC. The Long Beach rapper and high-end toymaker have officially launched the Heartbreaker capsule, a playful collection inspired by Vince’s latest album, Ramona Park Broke My Heart. Launching this Saturday at 2022 ComplexCon, the range centers on a brokenhearted Guggimon, the rabbit-looking virtual influencer owned by SUPERPLASTIC.
Complex
The Best Outfits at Day One of ComplexCon 2022
As usual, attendees came out in their very best outfits when attending ComplexCon this year. Naturally, the first ComplexCon to ever be hosted by Verdy attracted a crowd of fashion enthusiasts who were ready to buy drops from Japanese labels like Undercover, Human Made, Girls Don’t Cry, and more. While panels featuring Clipse and Jim Jones temporarily kept attendees off the shopping floor, there were plenty of exciting moments going on at various booths throughout the event. Vince Staples made a surprise appearance at Superplastic. Vandy The Pink built his own fast food restaurant to sell merch. And Awake NY invited Earsnot of the IRAK crew to paint their entire booth.
Complex
Pania’s Debut EP Delves Into the Multifaceted Matters of the Heart
On her debut EP, Pania is daringly addressing the trials and tribulations of love and heartbreak by meshing together powerful lyrics, afrobeats and classic R&B sounds with confidence and vulnerability. Her seven-track ensemble, burnt ur clothes & changed the addy, communicates the intimacy of two souls moving towards miscommunication and destruction through diaristic melodies and addictive hooks.
Complex
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck Launch New Production Company, Promise ‘More Equitable’ Avenue for Creators
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have announced the launch of a new “talent-friendly” production company. In an interview with The New York Times, the long-time friends and collaborators broke down their plans for their newly launched production company, Artists Equity. The independent company is backed by $100 million in investment from RedBird Capital Partners, while the two men at the head of the company have contributed an “unknown amount of capital.”
Complex
‘Notorious Cree’ James Jones Stars in First MTV ‘Hidden Healers’ Video
In the series premiere of MTV’s new digital series Hidden Healers, Cree creative James Jones (whose TikTok handle is @notoriouscree) talks about his journey as a hoop dancer, his mental health problems, and a bit of the history of the Cree. “I wanted to share my story on healing...
Complex
Stream NIGO®’s Headlining Performance at ComplexCon f/ Clipse, Lil Uzi Vert, and More on Amazon Music
ComplexCon 2022 is closing out on a high note as NIGO® is set to bring his second studio album I Know NIGO! to life in Long Beach, California. Lil Uzi Vert, Pusha T, Clipse, Ski Mask the Slump God, Kodak Black, and Teriyaki Boyz are set to hit the stage, and one can only expect NIGO® will have more surprises up his sleeve.
Comments / 0