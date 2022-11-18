Read full article on original website
Police investigate discovery of babies’ bodies in a Boston freezerLive Action NewsBoston, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Town in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBoston, MA
Red Sox; Devers Getting Close To Contract ExtensionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
After Tufts denied request for union recognition, here’s what’s next for RAsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Boston Globe
Readers: Have you tried and failed to move recently?
We want to know what your experience in the housing market has been. Bostonians are on the move, whether that be from Massachusetts to another state, or just from one home to another in a neighboring community. Recent trends show that the “urban shuffle” that started during the beginning of the pandemic has continued here in Boston, even as it’s become harder to buy a home.
The Top 5 Family-Friendly Neighborhoods In Boston, Massachusetts
Boston, Massachusetts, is a wonderful place to raise a family, offering many activities and good schools. Here are the top 5 family-friendly neighborhoods.
country1025.com
Boston’s Top 10 Dog Names
Luna and Max are the most popular dog names across the country, but are they Boston’s? After all, Boston is not known for following the trend. So when it comes down to it, I suspect Boston’s Top 10 Dog names are our own. What will Boston’s top 10...
WBUR
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu hits one year
This month marks one year in office for Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. She’s the first woman, the first Asian-American and the first person of color to be elected to the office, and came in at a time of significant change for the city. Radio Boston's Tiziana Dearing has the chance to interview Wu monthly, so we decided she was the perfect person to join the show for a look back at Mayor Wu's first year in office, and a look ahead to year two.
Boston Globe
Happy tales to you. Good news from the housing market.
Buyers, sellers, and industry experts offer tips on how to win. Interest rates are in the sixes. Housing inventory is perpetually low. But all is not lost. Take it from these three housing warriors, who bought or sold homes in the past six months — and two real estate experts who found silver linings in this cloudy landscape.
Officials reveal new information about Waltham bus crash that killed Brandeis student
Vanessa Mark, a 25-year-old Brandeis University student, was killed. She is remembered as "a bright, cheery personality in really every sense of the word." Officials released additional information Monday about the fatal bus crash that occurred Saturday night in Waltham. An investigation into the incident remains ongoing. Vanessa Mark, a 25-year-old Brandeis University student, was killed in the crash.
Macdaily News
At least 10 people injured after car plows into Apple Store outside Boston at ‘high speed’ and leaves building on verge of collapse
At least 10 people have been injured after a vehicle crashed into Apple Derby Street in Hingham outside of Boston, Massachusetts on Monday morning. Emergency crews responding to the scene found a gaping hold in the glass front of the store on Derby Street marking where the SUV slammed into the building.
Turnto10.com
Warwick man accused of drugging and raping a woman in Boston held after arraignment
(WJAR) — A Warwick man and NBA skill coach made his first court appearance this morning charged as a fugitive from justice out of Massachusetts. 43-year-old Robert McClanaghan is accused of drugging and raping a woman in downtown Boston. He is being held behind bars and is expected to...
Crews respond to Worcester fire
Firefighters responded to a fire in a multi-story building on Coral Street in Worcester Monday evening. Firefighters responded to the scene around 7:30 p.m. and were able to knock down the fire around 30 minutes later. There were no injuries reported but a segment of the third-floor wall could be...
NECN
Did You Know 2 of the Best Donut Shops in US Are in New England?
If you live in New England and love donuts (what is there to not love about donuts?), you'll want to keep reading. Yelp scoured the nation earlier this year for the best bakers of America's glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections to create the "Top 100 US Donut Shops 2022" -- and two shops in Connecticut and Massachusetts earned a place on the sweet list.
Why are there so many wild turkeys in Massachusetts?
BOSTON - No matter where you live in Massachusetts, have you noticed an influx of turkeys, especially over the last few years? It's not your imagination. It can seem amusing when they stroll across or down the street, blocking traffic, but they can also be a menace and cause car damage and anxiety for a lot of fearful people as well. WBZ's Paula Ebben discovered that this is really a turkey comeback success story. They can be a problem alright... strutting, intimidating, "they gather outside my dorm" one local student said. Blocking traffic in Abington and Cambridge, another woman...
luxurytravelmagazine.com
Boston’s Tallest Residential Building Receives Global Best Tall Building Award
One Dalton, the tallest residential building in Boston and home to Four Seasons Hotel and Four Seasons Private Residences, announced that the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH) honored the tower as a best tall building worldwide in its height category. One Dalton is the first and only building in Boston to be named a global winner by CTBUH, an organization that developed the international standards for measuring and defining tall buildings. CTBUH explores how increased urban density and vertical growth can support more sustainable and healthy cities.
City councilors raise concern over teens riding shopping carts through South Boston
The neighborhood has an ongoing problem with young people using shopping carts from Stop & Shop to “careen through the streets.”. A pair of Boston city councilors are hoping to prevent the reckless use of shopping carts in South Boston. The neighborhood has an ongoing problem with young people...
WBUR
'Officer shuffle': Some ousted cops find jobs at new departments in Mass.
A UMass Dartmouth police officer gave a student a ride in his cruiser to her residence hall late one night in October 2010. When they arrived, Officer David Laudon gave the 20-year-old a hug and grabbed her breast, she told university police, according to a department report. Laudon later texted her: "Those boots make me hot, and I want to go to bed with you."
Boston is building more than 300 homes on vacant lots, Mayor Wu says
The city is using $60 million in federal funding to help make more Bostonians homeowners. Boston will make 150 parcels of city-owned vacant land open for the development of more than 300 income-restricted homes, Mayor Michelle Wu announced Friday — a $60 million initiative that comes with a grant program aimed at lowering mortgage interest rates for certain prospective home buyers.
One of the Most Historic Homes in the Country is Up for Sale in Boston
Owning a home that's listed on the National Register of Historic Places would definitely stand out as one of the most unique talking points at a party. On sale now for just over $1,000,000 in the western Boston, Massachusetts, suburb of Natick sits this nearly 300-year-old home that predates the American Revolution.
Winter outlook: Boston 25 meteorologists share expectations for snow totals, storms, temperatures
BOSTON — Winter is officially still a few weeks away, but the weather it might bring is already on people’s minds. Boston 25 meteorologists Kevin Lemanowicz, Shiri Spear, Jason Brewer, and Vicki Graf are analyzing data to get a sense of the direction things might take in New England this year.
caughtindot.com
JFK/UMass Red Line Columbia Road/Sydney St Entrances are Closed
Seek an alternative route…which sounds inconvenient…. Just an FYI. The MBTA evidently closed the Columbia Road and Sydney Street (at Crescent Ave.) Entrances to the JFK/UMass Red Line Station. One Red Line Commuter found out the hard way:. Back in 2021, the state completely removed one entrance – an...
Neighbors share concern over disturbing discovery in South Boston condo building
SOUTH BOSTON — Boston Police remained outside a South Boston condo building on East Broadway, for most of Friday after a “fetus or infant” was found in a freezer located at the address, according to officials. Neighbors tell Boston 25 News the sight of so many police...
At least 10 injuried after serious bus crash in Waltham
At least 10 people were injured following a serious bus crash on South Street in Waltham late Saturday night. The roof and side of the bus were shorn off and debris littered the lawn on which the wrecked bus came to rest between two trees. Graphic video sent to Boston 25 News captured several victims of the crash being treated for their injuries. A multitude of ambulances and fire trucks were spotted populating South Street.
