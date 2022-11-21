ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
90min

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia live stream: Where to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV

Argentina and Lionel Messi begin their quest to win the World Cup against Saudi Arabia in Group C.It’s been 36 years since Argentina last won the World Cup while the prize is the one that has evaded Messi throughout his career.Now playing in his final World Cup at the age of 35, Messi appears to be back to his best following a difficult first season at PSG, while Argentina seem to be in good shape too.Lionel Scaloni’s side are among the favourites following their victory in the Copa America last summer, which ended Messi’s long wait for a first international...
The Independent

Football fan loses $160,000 after betting on Argentina to beat Saudi Arabia

A football fan lost more than $160,000 (£134,000) after placing a seemingly safe bet on Argentina beating Saudi Arabia. Online betting platform TAB has confirmed that someone placed $160,000 on Lionel Messi's side to kick off their World Cup campaign with a win in Doha.The Copa America champions are tipped as one of the favourites of the tournament alongside fellow South Americans, Brazil. However, the team which sits at number three in the Fifa rankings did not even manage to scrape together a draw against their 51st-ranked counterparts, instead losing 2-1 in the day three opener. At odds of...
The Independent

World Cup favourites Brazil touch down in Qatar

The Brazil squad touched down in Qatar late on Saturday (19 November) five days ahead of their World Cup opener against Serbia.The favourites arrived on a flight from their camp in Turin, with the likes of Neymar, Casemiro and skipper Thiago Silva all on board.The Selecao have been knocked out at the quarter-final stage in three of the last four World Cups: by France in 2006, Netherlands in 2010 and most recently by Belgium in Russia four years ago.Brazil are looking to win a record sixth World Cup will face Switzerland, Serbia and Cameroon in Group G.Sign up to our newsletters here Read More Inside the £220-a-day containers fans will stay in at World Cup in QatarWorld Cup: Ecuador prepare to take on hosts Qatar‘Today I feel gay’: Gianni Infantino hits out at Western criticism of World Cup 2022
90min

90min

1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
95K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy