Argentina Have Three Goals Disallowed In 13 Minutes Against Saudi Arabia
They say that 13 is unlucky for some and it seemingly was for Argentina in the first half of their World Cup Group C opener against Saudi Arabia.
Watch: Lionel Messi Goal Gives Argentina World Cup Lead Against Saudi Arabia
Watch Messi give his side the lead in the 10th minute of the Group C opener.
Argentina vs Saudi Arabia live stream: Where to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV
Argentina and Lionel Messi begin their quest to win the World Cup against Saudi Arabia in Group C.It’s been 36 years since Argentina last won the World Cup while the prize is the one that has evaded Messi throughout his career.Now playing in his final World Cup at the age of 35, Messi appears to be back to his best following a difficult first season at PSG, while Argentina seem to be in good shape too.Lionel Scaloni’s side are among the favourites following their victory in the Copa America last summer, which ended Messi’s long wait for a first international...
Saudi Arabia End Argentina's 36-Game Unbeaten Run With Huge World Cup Shock In Qatar
Argentina 1-2 Saudi ArabiaSaudi Arabia caused one of the biggest shocks in FIFA World Cup history by coming from behind to beat Argentina in their Group C opener. Argentina were tipped as one of the pre-tournament favorites to go all the way in Qatar - and they still might - but very few foresaw ...
Lionel Messi speaks out after Argentina lose to Saudi Arabia
Lionel Messi has reacted to Argentina's shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia.
Why was Argentina's goals disallowed?
Argentina had three goals ruled out in their 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia.
England confirm they will take the knee in World Cup opener vs Iran
England manager Gareth Southgate has confirmed the side will take the knee against Iran in their World Cup opener.
SB Nation
2022 World Cup, Day 3: Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia; Mexico vs. Poland; Denmark vs. Tunisia; France vs. Australia
After the excitement of yesterday, we get a full slate of games for the first time in this condensed World Cup, with no fewer than four (4!) matches for your viewing pleasure stretching across almost 12 hours. Here’s how to waste while away half your day:. ARGENTINA vs. SAUDI...
Watch highlights from Saudi Arabia’s upset victory over Argentina in the World Cup
Some are calling it the most shocking upset in World Cup history.
Mexico vs Poland - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Mexico's World Cup opener against Poland, including team news, lineups and prediction.
Football fan loses $160,000 after betting on Argentina to beat Saudi Arabia
A football fan lost more than $160,000 (£134,000) after placing a seemingly safe bet on Argentina beating Saudi Arabia. Online betting platform TAB has confirmed that someone placed $160,000 on Lionel Messi's side to kick off their World Cup campaign with a win in Doha.The Copa America champions are tipped as one of the favourites of the tournament alongside fellow South Americans, Brazil. However, the team which sits at number three in the Fifa rankings did not even manage to scrape together a draw against their 51st-ranked counterparts, instead losing 2-1 in the day three opener. At odds of...
England predicted lineup vs United States - World Cup
Predicting the England lineup to face the United States in the World Cup.
Sloppiness May Be More Prevalent Than Usual in This World Cup
The World Cup’s timing robbed national teams of the usual prep time and disjointed play is going to come with the territory.
Netherlands predicted lineup vs Ecuador - World Cup
How Netherlands could line up against Ecuador at the World Cup.
Saudi Arabia Fans Celebrate Like Cristiano Ronaldo After Win Over Lionel Messi's Argentina
Video footage of Saudi supporters repeatedly performing Ronaldo's famous "SIU" celebration went viral on social media following Tuesday's game.
FIFA World Cup 2022 Group C, Fixtures And Results
Here you can find all you need to know about Group C at this years FIFA World Cup 2022.
Why is there so much injury-time at the World Cup?
Why there's so much time being added on at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Soccer-Saudis celebrate shock defeat of Argentina in World Cup
DOHA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia shocked Argentina in the World Cup on Tuesday with a 2-1 victory over Lionel Messi's side, prompting an outpouring of Arab pride amidst the first staging of soccer's top tournament in the Middle East.
World Cup favourites Brazil touch down in Qatar
The Brazil squad touched down in Qatar late on Saturday (19 November) five days ahead of their World Cup opener against Serbia.The favourites arrived on a flight from their camp in Turin, with the likes of Neymar, Casemiro and skipper Thiago Silva all on board.The Selecao have been knocked out at the quarter-final stage in three of the last four World Cups: by France in 2006, Netherlands in 2010 and most recently by Belgium in Russia four years ago.Brazil are looking to win a record sixth World Cup will face Switzerland, Serbia and Cameroon in Group G.Sign up to our newsletters here Read More Inside the £220-a-day containers fans will stay in at World Cup in QatarWorld Cup: Ecuador prepare to take on hosts Qatar‘Today I feel gay’: Gianni Infantino hits out at Western criticism of World Cup 2022
Saudi Arabia's Previous World Cup Results Show Just How Unexpected Win Over Argentina Was
Saudi Arabia's shock 2-1 win over Argentina was only their fourth victory in FIFA World Cup history.
