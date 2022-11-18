'This Sucks!' - But 'Bruiser' Ezekiel Elliott Plans Injury Return in Cowboys at Vikings

“I’m definitely very optimistic about this week,” said Ezekiel Elliott of playing in Cowboys at Vikings, hoping to add on to his numbers - 443 yards and four touchdowns on 109 carries this season - and to a victory.

FRISCO - Ezekiel Elliott is offering an update on what we might see on Sunday when his Dallas Cowboys play at the Minnesota Vikings in a high-profile NFC. And at the same time, he's offering a perspective on what it's been like to sit out back-to-back games for the first time in his career.

On this weekend: “Ready to go, man,” Elliott said.

On the last two weekends: “This sucks sitting on the sideline,'' he added.

Elliott has missed the Cowboys’ last two outings with a sprained knee that he played through in the win over the Lions. He then sat out a blowout win over Chicago before having to watch his 'Boys lose in OT last week at Green Bay.

But now? Zeke has had a productive week of practice and he feels like he’ll be on the field for the 6-3 Cowboys against the 8-1 Vikings .

“I’m definitely very optimistic about this week,” said Zeke, who has rushed for 443 yards and four touchdowns on 109 carries this season. “Barring any setbacks the next couple days, I think I feel good. I’ve felt as good as I’ve felt since the injury this early in the week. I think I’m in a good spot.”

Tony Pollard has been productive in Elliott's place, most recently recording a career-high 22 carries last week against the Packers. Pollard has gone over 100 yards three times this year, and has four touchdowns.

But yes, Dallas - which will continue to monitor Elliott through a Saturday workout before making a final determination on his availability - needs "Dine & Dash'' to do all the things it wants to on offense.

Said QB Dak Prescott: "Just turn on the tape and look at his production his whole career. The guy is a talented back. He’s a bruiser. He’s going to make plays for us in every which way. And then being able to have both (Elliott and Pollard) just puts a lot of pressure on the defense.''

