'This Sucks!' - But 'Bruiser' Ezekiel Elliott Plans Injury Return in Cowboys at Vikings

By Mike Fisher
 4 days ago

“I’m definitely very optimistic about this week,” said Ezekiel Elliott of playing in Cowboys at Vikings, hoping to add on to his numbers - 443 yards and four touchdowns on 109 carries this season - and to a victory.

FRISCO - Ezekiel Elliott is offering an update on what we might see on Sunday when his Dallas Cowboys play at the Minnesota Vikings in a high-profile NFC. And at the same time, he's offering a perspective on what it's been like to sit out back-to-back games for the first time in his career.

On this weekend: “Ready to go, man,” Elliott said.

On the last two weekends: “This sucks sitting on the sideline,'' he added.

Elliott has missed the Cowboys’ last two outings with a sprained knee that he played through in the win over the Lions. He then sat out a blowout win over Chicago before having to watch his 'Boys lose in OT last week at Green Bay.

But now? Zeke has had a productive week of practice and he feels like he’ll be on the field for the 6-3 Cowboys against the 8-1 Vikings .

“I’m definitely very optimistic about this week,” said Zeke, who has rushed for 443 yards and four touchdowns on 109 carries this season. “Barring any setbacks the next couple days, I think I feel good. I’ve felt as good as I’ve felt since the injury this early in the week. I think I’m in a good spot.”

Tony Pollard has been productive in Elliott's place, most recently recording a career-high 22 carries last week against the Packers. Pollard has gone over 100 yards three times this year, and has four touchdowns.

But yes, Dallas - which will continue to monitor Elliott through a Saturday workout before making a final determination on his availability - needs "Dine & Dash'' to do all the things it wants to on offense.

Said QB Dak Prescott: "Just turn on the tape and look at his production his whole career. The guy is a talented back. He’s a bruiser. He’s going to make plays for us in every which way. And then being able to have both (Elliott and Pollard) just puts a lot of pressure on the defense.''

