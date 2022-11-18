Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Devastated After Discovering Husband of 14 Years Has Been Recording Her Daughter ShoweringBriana B.Nashville, TN
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFranklin, TN
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenNashville, TN
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
Related
Watch These 3 Holiday Movies That Were Filmed Locally
It’s that time of year to watch holiday movies with the family. After decorating cookies, shopping or just wanting to avoid the cold weather, we’ve found three released this year that were filmed in the area. 1Santa Bootcamp. This movie features scenes filmed in Brentwood at City Park....
iheart.com
Loretta Lynn's Beautiful Nashville Estate Is Back On The Market
Loretta Lynn's beautiful home just outside of Nashville is back on the market after a deal with a prospective buyer fell through. The 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home in Kingston Springs, Tennessee, hit the market earlier this year after the Country Music Hall of Famer moved back to her ranch in Hurricane Mills, where she died on October 4. The Kingston Springs home was under contract, but fell through when they buyer didn't end up selling their house, according to Taste of Country.
Middle Tennessee Teen Nails 'American Idol' Audition: How To Vote
The Clarksville teen is one of three hopefuls looking to make it to the next stage in her "American Idol" journey.
Local musician weighs in on Exit/In ownership change
It's the end of an era. Countless musicians have taken the stage at Exit/In, but the independent music venue is changing ownership.
Nashville Parent
Buona, Original Rainbow Cone Coming to Smyrna
Chicago restaurant brands Buona and The Original Rainbow Cone have announced the first Buona/Rainbow Cone dual-concept locations outside of Chicago. Led by experienced entrepreneurs and real estate developers Jesse Alvarez, Chicago native now residing in the Nashville metro area and Tony Vendramin, the new Buona /Rainbow Cone locations will bring the classic Chicago flavors to the Nolensville, Franklin, Spring Hill and Smyrna communities in 2023.
Greys Fine Cheese & Entertainment expanding to Franklin next year
Cheese lovers should expect Greys' third location next spring.
WSMV
Thief takes potted plant from front porch of Berry Hill business
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville business is searching for answers after a porch pirates took something employees never expected to be stolen. The office building along Foster Creighton Drive in Berry Hill is now missing one of the large potted plants that had sat on the front porch for years. Employees said they have no idea why someone would steal it but not take anything else.
Inside Josh Turner's King Size Christmas Celebrations in Nashville With His Family
Watch: Josh Turner DOES NOT PLAY When It Comes to Christmas Movie Marathons. With less than a week to go until Thanksgiving on Nov. 24, Josh Turner is already getting in the festive spirit with his wife Jennifer and their four children: Hampton, 16, Colby, 13, Marion, 11, and Samuel, 8.
Doughbird one step closer to opening
Doughbird offers a "combination of savory pizza with unique ingredients like pastrami, gruyere, served alongside ... free-range chicken," according to Fox restaurant concepts' website.
7 Things to Know About Cheekwood’s Holiday Lights 2022
Nashville’s holiday tradition returns Saturday, November 19, 2022, and runs through January 8, 2023. Cheekwood’s Holiday Lights is a sight to see with over one million lights featured along a one-mile walking path. Find tickets here. Here are seven things to know about the holiday event. 1. Holiday Décor in the Mansion Inside the Cheekwood […] The post 7 Things to Know About Cheekwood’s Holiday Lights 2022 appeared first on Sumner County Source.
Nashville Parent
Top Things To Do With Kids for Nov. 24 – 27
Top Things To Do With Kids! Here are our 10 weekend best bets — listed in no particular order — for Thursday, Nov. 24 through Sunday, Nov. 27. Click on the links for more information about each event. 1. Turkey Trots in Middle TN!. Thursday, Nov. 24. Before...
WDEF
Chattanooga Native to Perform at Opry on Sunday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga native and country music singer Conner Smith has a big show at the Opry this weekend. He’s joining other up and coming artists at the historic venue Sunday night to represent the Opry’s NextStage Class of 2022. Smith still calls himself a...
chainstoreage.com
Mixed-use center planned for Mars Petcare’s HQ site in Tennessee
Toro Development Company (TDC), which announced its first project in September, is ready to get started on No. 2. The company, whose executive team developed Alpharetta, Ga.’s ground-breaking Avalon center while with North American Properties, has teamed up with Highwoods Properties and Ignite Realty Partners to develop a mixed-use community called Ovation on the campus of Mars Petcare’s headquarters in the Nashville suburb of Franklin, Tenn.
Watches stolen from Opry Mills Mall jewelry store
Metro police are investigating after items were stolen from a Nashville jewelry store Friday evening.
wpln.org
Nashville’s fierce drag culture
Nashville’s drag scene is thriving and as active as it’s ever been, from club shows, to brunches, to transportainment. It’s also a scene with a history that stretches back decades, with origins in Printer’s Alley and some of the city’s earliest LGBTQ clubs. A proposed state law would criminalize engaging in “an adult cabaret performance on public property or in a location where the adult cabaret performance could be viewed by a person who is not an adult.”
Crime, panhandling hurting local businesses, Nashville-area store manager says: 'We're losing customers'
A business manager in a Nashville suburb told a local Fox affiliate that ongoing theft, harassment and panhandling have negatively impacted his establishment and the local economy.
WKRN
Ghost mall's future
Metro takes community feedback on plans for Antioch's Global Mall. Metro takes community feedback on plans for Antioch's Global Mall. Tito’s Vodka helps revitalize Community Farm at Mill …. New life is coming to a community farm in Antioch, in part thanks to a popular brand of vodka. Volunteers...
Maury Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Maury County!. 1Premiere Screening of “Steppin’ Into the Holiday”. Friday, November 18 & Saturday, November 19 5:00pm-9:00pm. 500 Riverside Dr, Columbia, TN. Riverwalk Park. Remember when Mario Lopez and Jana Kramer transformed downtown Columbia...
theatlanta100.com
New luxury bus service from ATL to Nashville
After I figured out how the foot rest worked, I stretched out my legs. “This may be the most comfortable seat I’ve ever sat in,” I told my friend Hope. We were at a preview event for Vonlane, a luxury bus company based in Texas with routes originating from Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth and San Antonio. The company has now expanded to Atlanta and Nashville with buses traveling between the two cities several times a week, departing from the Grand Hyatt Buckhead and arriving at the Omni Downtown.
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Nashville (Nashville, TN)
The Metro Nashville Police reported a two-vehicle collision on Friday. The accident occurred on Dickerson Pike and Grace Street at around 2:45 a.m. According to the officials, the two cars were involved in a head-on collision.
Quick Country 96.5
Rochester, MN
13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://quickcountry.com
Comments / 0