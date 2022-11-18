ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iheart.com

Loretta Lynn's Beautiful Nashville Estate Is Back On The Market

Loretta Lynn's beautiful home just outside of Nashville is back on the market after a deal with a prospective buyer fell through. The 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home in Kingston Springs, Tennessee, hit the market earlier this year after the Country Music Hall of Famer moved back to her ranch in Hurricane Mills, where she died on October 4. The Kingston Springs home was under contract, but fell through when they buyer didn't end up selling their house, according to Taste of Country.
KINGSTON SPRINGS, TN
Nashville Parent

Buona, Original Rainbow Cone Coming to Smyrna

Chicago restaurant brands Buona and The Original Rainbow Cone have announced the first Buona/Rainbow Cone dual-concept locations outside of Chicago. Led by experienced entrepreneurs and real estate developers Jesse Alvarez, Chicago native now residing in the Nashville metro area and Tony Vendramin, the new Buona /Rainbow Cone locations will bring the classic Chicago flavors to the Nolensville, Franklin, Spring Hill and Smyrna communities in 2023.
SMYRNA, TN
WSMV

Thief takes potted plant from front porch of Berry Hill business

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville business is searching for answers after a porch pirates took something employees never expected to be stolen. The office building along Foster Creighton Drive in Berry Hill is now missing one of the large potted plants that had sat on the front porch for years. Employees said they have no idea why someone would steal it but not take anything else.
BERRY HILL, TN
Sumner County Source

7 Things to Know About Cheekwood’s Holiday Lights 2022

Nashville’s holiday tradition returns Saturday, November 19, 2022, and runs through January 8, 2023. Cheekwood’s Holiday Lights is a sight to see with over one million lights featured along a one-mile walking path. Find tickets here.  Here are seven things to know about the holiday event. 1. Holiday Décor in the Mansion Inside the Cheekwood […] The post 7 Things to Know About Cheekwood’s Holiday Lights 2022 appeared first on Sumner County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

Top Things To Do With Kids for Nov. 24 – 27

Top Things To Do With Kids! Here are our 10 weekend best bets — listed in no particular order — for Thursday, Nov. 24 through Sunday, Nov. 27. Click on the links for more information about each event. 1. Turkey Trots in Middle TN!. Thursday, Nov. 24. Before...
NASHVILLE, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga Native to Perform at Opry on Sunday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga native and country music singer Conner Smith has a big show at the Opry this weekend. He’s joining other up and coming artists at the historic venue Sunday night to represent the Opry’s NextStage Class of 2022. Smith still calls himself a...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chainstoreage.com

Mixed-use center planned for Mars Petcare’s HQ site in Tennessee

Toro Development Company (TDC), which announced its first project in September, is ready to get started on No. 2. The company, whose executive team developed Alpharetta, Ga.’s ground-breaking Avalon center while with North American Properties, has teamed up with Highwoods Properties and Ignite Realty Partners to develop a mixed-use community called Ovation on the campus of Mars Petcare’s headquarters in the Nashville suburb of Franklin, Tenn.
FRANKLIN, TN
wpln.org

Nashville’s fierce drag culture

Nashville’s drag scene is thriving and as active as it’s ever been, from club shows, to brunches, to transportainment. It’s also a scene with a history that stretches back decades, with origins in Printer’s Alley and some of the city’s earliest LGBTQ clubs. A proposed state law would criminalize engaging in “an adult cabaret performance on public property or in a location where the adult cabaret performance could be viewed by a person who is not an adult.”
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Ghost mall's future

Metro takes community feedback on plans for Antioch's Global Mall. Metro takes community feedback on plans for Antioch's Global Mall. Tito’s Vodka helps revitalize Community Farm at Mill …. New life is coming to a community farm in Antioch, in part thanks to a popular brand of vodka. Volunteers...
NASHVILLE, TN
Maury County Source

Maury Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Maury County!. 1Premiere Screening of “Steppin’ Into the Holiday”. Friday, November 18 & Saturday, November 19 5:00pm-9:00pm. 500 Riverside Dr, Columbia, TN. Riverwalk Park. Remember when Mario Lopez and Jana Kramer transformed downtown Columbia...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
theatlanta100.com

New luxury bus service from ATL to Nashville

After I figured out how the foot rest worked, I stretched out my legs. “This may be the most comfortable seat I’ve ever sat in,” I told my friend Hope. We were at a preview event for Vonlane, a luxury bus company based in Texas with routes originating from Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth and San Antonio. The company has now expanded to Atlanta and Nashville with buses traveling between the two cities several times a week, departing from the Grand Hyatt Buckhead and arriving at the Omni Downtown.
ATLANTA, GA
