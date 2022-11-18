Read full article on original website
Jake Gyllenhaal, Gabrielle Union & Cast Talk Building 'Strange World' & Who They Play
The Walt Disney Animation Studios adventure film Strange World follows the Clades, a family of explorers that ventures into an uncharted subterranean land that contains bizarre creatures and unknown dangers. Along with a three-legged dog and a mischievous blob, family man Searcher Clade (voiced by Jake Gyllenhaal), accomplished pilot and Searcher’s partner Meridian (voiced by Gabrielle Union), Searcher’s 16-year-old son Ethan (voiced by Jaboukie Young-White) and Searcher’s legendary explorer father Jaeger (voiced by Dennis Quaid) must overcome their differences and unite over their commonalities on an unexpected mission.
Famed '60s Television Star Dies
“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies
Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
Legendary Actress Acknowledges "I'm Not Gonna Be Around For Much Longer" Amid Cancer Battle
Legendary actress Jane Fonda acknowledged in an interview that she is “not gonna be around for much longer,” according to a write-up posted in Pop Culture. Fonda is quickly approaching her 85th birthday and has recently been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The legendary actress has begun receiving chemotherapy treatments.
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s Family Album: Birthday Parties, Pride Parades and More
A blended family at its finest! Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade love spending time with their big brood. Prior to the couple’s 2014 wedding in Miami, the former NBA player welcomed son Zaire and daughter Zaya with his then-wife, Siohvaugn Funches, in 2002 and 2007, respectively, followed by son Xavier with Aja Metoyer in 2013. […]
Ryan Coogler Took 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Cast & Crew to Chadwick Boseman's Final Resting Place
If you felt emotional while you watched Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – especially in the first few minutes —, you won’t find it hard to imagine how it was for the movie’s cast and crew. Everyone on the team was close enough to Chadwick Boseman to feel his loss, and as director Ryan Coogler revealed in The Official Black Panther Podcast, he even considered quitting the film industry at some point. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, however, the director revealed that cast and crew had to go through a grieving process together, and one of the steps was visiting the late actor’s final resting place.
Will Jonathan Majors Do Full Drag and Wear Dennis Rodman’s Wedding Dress in NBA Film? It’s a ‘Possibility’
Welcome to this week’s “Just for Variety.” Jonathan Majors is getting ready to star as Dennis Rodman in “48 Hours in Vegas,” Lionsgate’s upcoming film about the former Chicago Bulls player’s infamous weekend trip to Sin City in the middle of the 1998 NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz. Majors, who stars in the new Korean War drama “Devotion,” says he hasn’t talked to Rodman yet. “It’s on my list,” he told me at the Governors Awards. “I know where he’s at and I think he’s open-hearted and wants to collaborate. I want to justice by him.” Two years before the story in...
Watch Michael J. Fox Receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Honor at the Oscars' 13th Governors Awards
Michael J. Fox was celebrated for his outstanding contributions to humanitarian causes at the Oscars' 13th Governors Awards with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. The award was presented by Woody Harrelson, who worked with Fox on the movie, Doc Hollywood. As he introduced Fox, Harrelson said “to his cause, Michael J. Fox has brought understanding, empathy and resolve, and, with it, inspiration to millions who now stand a little taller, speak in a voice a little stronger and hold on just a little tighter to something all of humanity needs a whole lot more of — hope.”
New 'White Noise' Trailer Shows Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig Trying to Survive a Toxic Catastrophe
The sky is falling, and the world is coming to an end just in time for the new year in a fresh trailer for Noah Baumbach’s comedy doomsday feature, White Noise. As the saying goes, a family who outruns the apocalypse together stays together. In the latest preview of Baumbach’s star-studded feature that includes the likes of Adam Driver, Don Cheadle, and Greta Gerwig. Plummeting onto Netflix on December 30, known better as that weird time in between Christmas and New Year’s Eve when nothing feels real, the film will mesh perfectly with that out-of-body feeling that we know all too well during that time of the year.
First ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ Reactions Call It Hilarious & Heartwarmingly Festive
The first reactions for the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special are in, calling James Gunn’s holiday adventure hilarious and "heartwarmingly festive". The movie is the first Christmas Special set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is expected to bridge the events of Avengers: Endgame and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
Joe Manganiello Makes an Important Call in an Exclusive 'Mythic Quest' Clip
Mythic Quest is back and with its return, there has been a lot of back and forth between Hera and our friends at Mythic Quest. With the team divided after Ian (Rob McElhenney) and Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) moved on with Dana (Imani Hakim) to Poppy's new game "Hera." It left David (David Hornsby) in charge after years of thinking that he had any sort of power at Mythic Quest, which meant everything is a bit of a mess not that David and Jo (Jessie Ennis) are leading the team. One thing that David is getting done, however, is a movie about Mythic Quest, and now the question is "Who wants to star in it?" Well, this exclusive new clip reveals that the star will be none other than self-proclaimed nerd Joe Manganiello!
Here's Why Brad Pitt Is Getting Called Out For Executive Producing The Harvey Weinstein Exposé "She Said"
"As one of the only people in Hollywood to stand up to Weinstein, in relation to the Gwyneth [Paltrow] situation, he certainly has great respect for the journalists who were also the first ones to stand up to Weinstein."
Andy Cohen Finally Speaks Out About Lizzy Savetsky’s Shocking Exit From RHONY
The Bravo boss is finally speaking out about Lizzy Savetsky’s unexpected exit from the newly rebooted Real Housewives of New York. After several months of waiting, Andy Cohen announced the new cast while at BravoCon 2022 — adding that this group of “real” friends will now carry the RHONY torch into a new era. Filming […] The post Andy Cohen Finally Speaks Out About Lizzy Savetsky’s Shocking Exit From RHONY appeared first on Reality Tea.
How Hong Chau Went from Struggling to Book Auditions to Soaring in 'The Menu' & 'The Whale'
It may have taken Hong Chau longer than she would have liked for consistent opportunities to come her way, but it’s happening now and she’s proving that this industry should have taken notice far sooner. In her latest release, Mark Mylod’s The Menu, she’s a one-of-a-kind force as...
'Dinosaurs' Shocking Series Finale Was Always Planned Says Kirk Thatcher
Even though there are many ways to wrap up a series, screenwriters often choose to end their show on a positive note. This is especially true for comedy series, and even more so with the ones that have children as their target audiences. For relatively the short-lived comedy Dinosaurs, however, it was a whole other game. Centered around a prehistoric dinosaur family, the four-season show created by Jim Henson, Michael Jacobs, and Bob Young reached the end of its run on a pretty dark note.
Review: Wrenching and riveting, 'The Son' leaves you shaken
If you don't have children, you will likely walk out of "The Son" shaken and deeply moved
'Teen Wolf: The Movie': Crystal Reed Wields Her Bow and Arrow In New Image
Paramount+ has just sent eager fans of Teen Wolf howling with a fresh look at everyone's favorite werewolf hunter, Allison Argent (Crystal Reed), in the upcoming spin-off film Teen Wolf: The Movie. The project, which is set 15 years after the show's ending, marks the first time audiences will witness the cast together on screens since the werewolf drama wrapped back in 2017. The show chronicled the story of teenager Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) and his journey from an average American teen to a true alpha male. Following his werewolf metamorphosis, Scott finds himself the leader of both a wolf pack and his friend pack.
Why 'Anastasia's Anya & Dimitri Are Better Than Any Disney Love Story
Anastasia is an outlier in the world of fairytale films. For starters, there's the fact that it's based on actual history rather than any fairytale. Second, despite sharing some similarities with the then-current house style of Disney's animated films, animator Don Bluth had left the House of Mouse to pursue his own animated projects, including The Secret of NIMH and All Dogs Go To Heaven. But what really makes the film stand out is the love story between the titular princess Anastasia (Meg Ryan) and con artist Dimitri (John Cusack).
‘Andor’ Fan-Made Trailer Brings Series Back to the ’70s
Ahead of its season one finale, Andor has been given the retro treatment via this excellent, vintage 1970s-style fan-made trailer by Auralnauts. The synth-heavy trailer, which seems to take inspiration from Flash Gordon and Doctor Who, two legendary science-fiction outings from the same era, showcases the shows and the stakes facing our main character, Cassian Andor, played in the show by Diego Luna.
'The Devil Conspiracy' Trailer Shows a Wicked Plot to Bring Back Lucifer [Exclusive]
A horrifically absurd plot is afoot in Nathan Frankowski and Ed Alan's new film The Devil Conspiracy. Samuel Goldwyn Films acquired the rights to the sci-fi horror flick which sees a biotech company develop the technology to clone the greatest minds and figures from throughout history with just the slightest bit of DNA. Behind the company, however, is a cabal of Satanists who wish to use their technology for wicked means. Collider has the exclusive trailer for the film showing the Archangel Michael coming to Earth to put a stop to their plot to resurrect Lucifer as the god of our world.
