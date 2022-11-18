Mythic Quest is back and with its return, there has been a lot of back and forth between Hera and our friends at Mythic Quest. With the team divided after Ian (Rob McElhenney) and Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) moved on with Dana (Imani Hakim) to Poppy's new game "Hera." It left David (David Hornsby) in charge after years of thinking that he had any sort of power at Mythic Quest, which meant everything is a bit of a mess not that David and Jo (Jessie Ennis) are leading the team. One thing that David is getting done, however, is a movie about Mythic Quest, and now the question is "Who wants to star in it?" Well, this exclusive new clip reveals that the star will be none other than self-proclaimed nerd Joe Manganiello!

6 HOURS AGO