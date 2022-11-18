Read full article on original website
Famous restaurant chain opens another location in LouisianaKristen WaltersNatchitoches, LA
He Was Found Encased In Cement Inside A Metal Drum? Who Is The Natchitoches John Doe?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNatchitoches Parish, LA
LHSAA Cross Country State ChampionshipUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
Cedar Creek Lady Cougars Win Regional 1 Division IV Race And Other Region 1 Division IV QualifiersUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
livelocalmagazines.com
Natchitoches’ Christmas Festival of Lights
Natchitoches, Louisiana is blessed with natural beauty, numerous historic sites, and holds the title of the oldest permanent settlement in the Louisiana Purchase. It also has the longest-running Christmas Festival in the nation. What a great reason to visit this National Historic Landmark District and see this epic Christmas celebration event.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Notice of Death – November 20, 2022
Alexander Ryan Nobles Jr. Service: Wednesday November 30 at 1 pm at Blanchard St. Denis funeral home in Natchitoches. Service: Tuesday, November 29 at 10:30 am at Rosemary Beach Town Hall in Panama City Beach, FL. Natchitoches Parish Journal publishes paid obituaries – unlimited words and a photo, as well...
KTBS
Puppies living in Bienville community drainage pipe are rescued
ADA TAYLOR, La. -- Six puppies that had taken up refuge in a drainage pipe in the town of Ada Taylor were rescued Sunday. A deputy from the Bienville Sheriff's Department contacted the Humane Society of Louisiana (HSLA) several weeks ago, seeking help for a mother dog and her nursing puppies. A former tenant in the 300 block of Pete Lyon Road apparently vacated their rental property and left the mother dog and her puppies behind.
KPLC TV
Toups’ Kajun Kitchen closed due to interior fire
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The interior of Toups’ Kajun Kitchen caught fire in the night hours of November 20, according to the Leesville Fire Department. Leesville Firefighters were dispatched shortly after 6:00 a.m. Monday when they discovered the fire had mysteriously extinguished itself, Leesville Fire said. Toups’ Kajun...
Natchitoches Times
Numismatist returns ancient silver to circulation
When Natchitoches resident Joe Darby needed a legal document revised recently, he agreed to pay attorney Eddie Harrington with a form of currency that doesn’t see much circulation these days: a coin dating to the Roman Empire. “In effect, I am paying for legal services with a 1,900 year-old coin,” says Darby. “It’s a silver denarius.” Darby is a history enthusiast, as is Harrington, so their meetings typically delve into topics in history. “Every time we meet for business, we end up talking history 80% of the time and business 20% of the time,” says Darby. “We exchange history books and things like that, so we’ve got that common interest.”
Louisiana mother charged after child arrested 3 times in one week
A Natchitoches mother is facing charges after police arrested her child three different times in six days on theft and burglary charges.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
NPSO deputies looking for South Natchitoches Parish juvenile runway
(Cloutierville)-Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies are asking for the public’s help while looking for a 16-year-old female juvenile runaway from Cloutierville in south Natchitoches Parish according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies are looking for 16-year-old Jalynn Hope Reed, W/F, Hgt/504, Wgt/160 with long blonde hair, and...
Louisiana Authorities Report SNAP Benefits Compromised for Some Recipients, Benefits Being Used Without Authorization in Texas
Louisiana Authorities Report SNAP Benefits Compromised for Some Recipients, Benefits Being Used Without Authorization in Texas. Louisiana – On November 21, 2022, Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reported that several residents in Sabine Parish have had their SNAP benefits compromised according to the Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services (DCFS).
17-year-old dies in Louisiana crash
Louisiana State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 151 near Clarks Spring Road.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Two injured in single-vehicle crash on White Oak Lane
Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies, Louisiana State Police and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center responded to NATCOM 911 Center reports of a single-vehicle crash with injuries on Nov. 17 at 10:22 pm on White Oak Lane near Natchitoches according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the operator and...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Riot breaks out at east Ruston home
A disturbance at a Duque Drive residence in Ruston Tuesday night led to the arrest of several men, including one for inciting a riot. Ruston Police responded to an ongoing disturbance involving a firearm about 11:50 p.m. Tuesday. One of the victims told officers he and Antavion Bass, 19, of Ruston had a verbal argument. The victim said Bass had been coming to his home to get a ride to work with his girlfriend and he wanted Bass to stop doing so.
kalb.com
APD seeking missing juvenile
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing teen, Tyler Southern. Tyler is 15 years old, described as being about 5′7″ and weighs about 130 lbs. He has been missing since early last week and was last seen in the area of Culpepper Drive and Sallie Street.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
DA announces recent dispositions in 9 felony criminal cases
District Attorney Billy Joe Harrington announced the court dispositions of 9 felony criminal cases that were charged in the district court. The cases involved felony charges of weapons possession, domestic violence, sex offender registration violations, burglary and probation violations. Division “B” Judge Lala Sylvester was the presiding judge in the...
ktalnews.com
NPSO deputies searching for domestic abuse suspect
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies in Natchitoches are searching for a Rapides Parish man they say fled from them during a domestic abuse investigation. Sunday evening, deputies responded to a domestic disturbance around 6:36 p.m. on the 100 block of Lateral Lane. Authorities say when they arrived, Bailey D. Goodman, from the Flatwoods area of Rapides Parish, was hiding in a vehicle parked in the yard. They say Goodman allegedly assaulted a dating partner.
Unrestrained child dies in Vernon Parish crash
The three-year-old was not properly restrained and suffered fatal injuries in the crash; the driver was severely injured as well, Troopers say.
KSLA
KSLA INVESTIGATES: Family of boy who took his own life at Ware Youth Center speaks out about troubles at facility
COUSHATTA, La. (KSLA) - Almost four years ago at the Ware Youth Center in Red River Parish, two teenage boys died by suicide just 72 hours apart. While that detention center was cited for several violations of state regulations, Ware and its administrators didn’t face any penalties. The image...
kalb.com
WATCH: LSP shares video footage of Derrick Kittling’s death
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - UPDATE as of 11/21/22: Louisiana State Police held a press conference on Nov. 20 to discuss the death of Derrick Kittling, the man shot and killed by a Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy in Alexandria back on Nov. 6. (You can watch that video below.)
kalb.com
16-year-old girl is missing from Natchitoches Parish; NPSO is asking for public’s help
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies (NPSO) is asking for the public’s help in finding a 16-year-old female teen runaway from Cloutierville, south Natchitoches Parish. On Nov. 18, NPSO posted a plea to the public on Facebook for help finding Jalynn Hope Reed, 16. She was...
kalb.com
APD arrests suspect in Saturday armed robbery
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department arrested an Alexandria man in connection with an armed robbery that happened on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. At around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, APD received a report of an armed robbery in the 2500 block of Mason Street. Detectives had surveillance photos and located the suspect Sunday afternoon, at which time they made an arrest.
Louisiana Parent Arrested After Allegedly Hitting a School Teacher with His Vehicle
Louisiana Parent Arrested After Allegedly Hitting a School Teacher with His Vehicle. Caddo Parish, Louisiana – Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator reported that deputies arrested a parent in Keithville, Louisiana after he allegedly hit a school employee with his car on Friday, November 11, 2022. Deputies were summoned to...
