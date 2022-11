A historical marker erected in downtown Denver aims to educate Coloradans about an incident of racial terror that happened on this day 122 years ago. On November 16, 1900 a fifteen year old boy named Preston Porter Jr. was lynched by a white mob outside of Limon. Although the incident drew national outrage at the time, few in our state were aware of the lynching until recently. "I didn't realize that there was racial terror lynching in Colorado," said Pennie Goodman, of the Colorado Lynching Memorial Project. Judy Ollman, a liaison with the Equal Justice Initiative said, "This happened...

COLORADO STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO