Amedisys fires CEO, replaces him with former leader

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Baton Rouge-based home health care company Amedisys says it fired CEO Christopher Gerard and replaced him with former CEO Paul Kusserow.

No reason was given for Gerard’s dismissal Thursday in Amedisys’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, The Advocate reported.

Gerard had served as CEO since Kusserow officially stepped down from the role in April. Kusserow remained as chairman.

The SEC filing said Amedisys has retained a search firm to “conduct a comprehensive search process to identify a successor Chief Executive Officer,” indicating that Kusserow’s return as CEO could be temporary.

“We are confident that under Paul’s leadership, Amedisys will continue to have a future of profitable growth, innovation, top quality and consistent performance,” Julie D. Klapstein, an Amedisys board member, said in a statement. “Paul’s growth and innovative mindset is a critical and stabilizing force to the Company. His experience, along with his passion, make us confident that this will serve Amedisys well during this time.”

Shares of Amedisys have trended steadily downward since the stock was trading at more than $260 a share in July 2021. Since the start of 2022, the stock’s value has dropped by nearly 50%, closing Thursday at $84.72 a share.

Gerard became CEO after serving as chief operating officer from 2016 to April, when Kusserow resigned. By then, Kusserow had already handed the title of president to Gerard as part of a succession plan that began in early 2021.

Gerard has two decades of experience in the home health and hospice industry, according to his Amedisys bio. He was a co-founder of IntegraCare Home Health, which he sold to Kindred Healthcare in 2012. Gerard then worked as an executive for Kindred at Home, Kindred Healthcare’s home care division, for four years before joining Amedisys.

Kusserow was first hired as CEO in December 2014 after founder William Borne left the role. He was also the company’s president from that same date until February 2021.

Kusserow will earn a base salary of $900,000 as CEO, the same amount he earned previously in that job, SEC filings show.

Amedisys has 21,000 employees across 38 states, including Louisiana.