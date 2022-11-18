Read full article on original website
californiaglobe.com
Reps Michelle Steel, Ken Calvert Win Reelection To U.S. House
The House races for the 41st and 45th California Congressional districts were called by multiple news outlets Tuesday, with Congressman Ken Calvert (R-CA) and Congresswoman Michelle Steel (R-CA) winning their respective districts by close margins. The 41st and 45th districts were amongst the closest Congressional races heading into election day...
California could determine the balance of power in the U.S. House
Several U.S. House races in California may determine which political party controls the U.S. House of Representatives. After Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto won her race in Nevada Saturday night, Democrats are expected to retain their control of the Senate. Now, all eyes are focused on too close-to-call House seat races, with 12 undecided races in […]
There’s Still One Dangerous Election Denier on the Cusp of Power
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. It was for good reason that the media gave considerable attention to the election-denying campaign of Arizona’s Trump-loving Republican candidate for governor, Kari Lake, the election-denying, militia-aligned, January 6 rally-attending candidate for secretary of state, Mark Finchem, and the techno-libertarian follower of a monarchist blogger trying to become a US Senator, Blake Masters. But when Arizona’s GOP slate rallied supporters in the days before the election, the one who came across as the most extreme was the 31-year-old Abe Hamadeh, the GOP candidate to be the state’s attorney general. More than a week after the election, Hamadeh is an election denier who could still win in Arizona. If he does, he could use his position to make it harder to vote and to get initiatives on the ballot while targeting groups that register and mobilize voters.
Vote for Senate Minority Leader Revealed
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has fought back against a challenge from Florida Senator Rick Scott to win another term as Minority Leader, according to the New York Times.
Washington Examiner
McCarthy and Republicans head to hardest-hit part of border El Paso
The top House Republican is slated to visit the southern border Tuesday and meet with U.S. Border Patrol employees in El Paso, Texas, the new epicenter of the border crisis. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will travel to West Texas along with six other Republicans, including four Texans. McCarthy will...
Another Prominent Republican Bashes "Incompetent" GOP Establishment
Republican Blake Masters, who last week conceded to Democrat Mark Kelly in the Arizona senate race, has cast blame on the GOP establishment for his loss, calling them "incompetent," The Associated Press reports.
MSNBC
Midterm Elections Round-Up, 11.18.22
Today’s installment of news items from across the country. * In Louisiana, Sen. Bill Cassidy clearly considered his state’s 2023 gubernatorial race, but the Republican lawmaker announced this morning that he’ll remain in the Senate. * On Capitol Hill, Rep. Pramila Jayapal considered running for a leadership...
Trump Special Counsel Jack Smith's Connection to Michelle Obama Explained
Smith has been appointed to consider whether to bring criminal charges against former President Donald Trump.
Washington Examiner
Kari Lake claims thousands of voters told her not to give up election fight
Kari Lake, Arizona's GOP gubernatorial candidate who cast herself as an election martyr following her loss to Democratic challenger Katie Hobbs, signaled Monday she would not be conceding anytime soon. The former news anchor claimed that "printer problems, tabulation errors, 3-hour-plus lines or longer, and confusing instructions given by election...
Christian Petition Against Donald Trump's 2024 Run Signed by Thousands
Faithful America's petition urges Christians to "speak out" and "make it clear that Donald Trump does not share our values and will never have our votes."
Washington Examiner
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sending tank-like vehicles to Mexico border amid 'invasion'
Fresh off declaring an “invasion” at the Texas-Mexico border, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s administration has directed the state’s military to send tank-like military vehicles to 10 spots on the international boundary, the Washington Examiner has learned. The Texas National Guard will deploy 10 M113 Armored Personnel...
Ted Cruz Plans 3rd Senate Run Despite Pushing for 2-Term-Limit Amendment
The GOP senator previously said that long-term politicians have "abused their power" and "created a brokenness" in Washington, D.C.
The GOP’s double-trouble Trump trap
Former President Trump's candidacy could instantly jeopardize both the presidential race and control of Congress for Republicans, based on exit polls and midterm results. Why it matters: Republicans will face continuing pressure to nominate fringe candidates in primaries which keeps costing the GOP the Senate. What's happening: Trump is a...
Biden-district Republicans brush off impeachment talk
Republicans who defended or flipped seats in districts that President Biden won in 2020 have a message for their party leaders: focus on the economy, not impeachment. Why it matters: Some rank-and-file Republicans and leadership aides fear overly politicized investigations — including impeachment — may backfire on a party seeking to rebuild credibility among independents after an underwhelming performance in the midterms.
Washington Examiner
Warnock and Walker both use Kemp as campaign tool in Georgia Senate runoff
After Gov. Brian Kemp’s victory in the Georgia governor’s race, both Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Herschel Walker are seeking to tie themselves to the Republican incumbent as they battle for the Peach State’s Senate seat. Kemp handily defeated Democrat Stacey Abrams in the governor's race, garnering...
Boost in people seeking HealthCare.gov coverage, HHS says
The Biden administration says it's seeing a big uptick in the number of new customers buying private health insurance for 2023 from the Affordable Care Act's marketplace
Washington Examiner
Republican states tell judge ending Title 42 will 'directly harm' US communities
AUSTIN, Texas — Fifteen Republican-led states have asked a federal judge to bar the Biden administration from ending the Title 42 policy at the border next month, warning that doing so would lead to more illegal immigration and “directly harm” U.S. communities. The coalition of states, including...
WATCH: Warnock voters name surprising choices for Democratic presidential candidates
Speaking with Fox News Digital, supporters of Democratic Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock shared their preferences for future Democratic presidential candidates.
Washington Examiner
Judiciary Democrats demand investigation of latest Supreme Court leak
Democratic lawmakers are demanding answers after a bombshell New York Times report alleged that a 2014 Supreme Court decision was leaked to a former anti-abortion activist. The New York Times report, published Saturday, chronicled yearslong efforts by Rev. Robert Schenck, once an anti-abortion activist, and other donors to his nonprofit group to reach conservative justices and push anti-abortion positions. Schenck claimed, according to the report, that he obtained advanced word of the outcome in the Burwell v. Hobby Lobby Stores, in which Justice Samuel Alito wrote in his majority opinion that religious business owners did not have to comply with the Affordable Care Act's mandate requiring contraception coverage.
Another Top CNN Executive Leaving Network
A top CNN programming executive is set to leave the network after several years as a part of the organization, The Hill reports. Michael Bass, who has served as CNN’s executive vice president of programming, will reportedly be leaving the company by the end of the year, according to CNN CEO Chris Licht.
