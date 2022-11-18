ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BALTIMORE (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the Maryland Lottery’s “Pick 4 Midday” game were:

4-7-8-9

(four, seven, eight, nine)

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay Net

Winning Big Twice Is Just As Nice For Waldorf Player

WALDORF, Md. – Lottery luck strikes twice for Dimas Montoya of Charles County. He won $100,000 on a scratch-off in 2016 and $50,000 this month playing Powerball. Wins major Powerball and scratch-off prize in recent years. Charles County resident Dimas Montoya is once again celebrating a big Lottery win....
WALDORF, MD
mocoshow.com

$50,000 Winning Scratch-Off Purchased at MoCo 7-Eleven

A Takoma Park man is $50,000 richer after purchasing a winning scratch-off game at the 7-Eleven located at 8101 Fenton Street in Silver Spring. Full story below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. An enthusiastic Maryland Lottery player from Takoma Park has won the occasional three- and four-digit prizes, but was...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Athlon Sports

College Football Coach Fired Despite Winning On Saturday

One FCS program is starting their search for a new football coach this Monday afternoon. Despite winning their final four games to end the season, the Towson Tigers have fired head coach Rob Ambrose after 13 seasons.  "New: Towson head coach Rob Ambrose has been fired. Ambrose went 76-76 in 13 ...
TOWSON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Ravens fan club gives free Thanksgiving groceries to Baltimore families

BALTIMORE -- Ravens fans gave back to the Baltimore community by packing up and delivering hundreds of meals to deserving families on Saturday.It's an annual tradition that not only helps tackle food insecurity but makes volunteers happy to lend a hand to families during these tough economic times. Rising with the morning sun, dozens of volunteers with Ravens Roost 50 layered up in purple attire to pack Thanksgiving groceries for 400 families across Baltimore.Eight pallets of cans and produce were delivered by Shoppers Food to kick off the assembly line.The supermarket chain also donated $4,000 to support the endeavor. All the Thanksgiving...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Stan Stovall recounts more than 50 years of broadcasting

It seems hard to imagine WBAL-TV and Baltimore without Stan Stovall -- a trailblazer in the television news industry and a trusted voice in Baltimore for decades. Stan will sign off Wednesday evening after more than half a century in local news, many of those years spent at WBAL-TV 11.
BALTIMORE, MD
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Wings in Maryland

- Whether you're looking for the best wings for a night out or just an excellent place to grab a quick bite, there are a few places you can count on in Maryland. Here are five places to try:. 1. Fat Daddy’s in Ocean City. In the heart of...
MARYLAND STATE
The Associated Press

Indiana doctor: AG shouldn't get abortion patient records

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Lawyers for an Indianapolis doctor who provided an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio told a judge Friday that Indiana’s attorney general should not be allowed to access patient medical records for an investigation into undisclosed complaints. Dr. Caitlin Bernard; her medical partner, Dr. Amy Caldwell; and their patients sued Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita on Nov. 3 to try to stop him from accessing the records. The doctors claim Rokita’s conduct “violates numerous Indiana statutes,” including a state requirement that his office first determine consumer complaints have “merit” before he can investigate physicians and other licensed professionals. The state argued it is allowed to access the records to investigate three consumer complaints that accuse Bernard of improper care. “The consumer complaints were 100% filed by people who had never met Dr. Bernard, had never gotten medical care from Dr. Bernard, were not involved in the care of this patient in any way shape or form,” attorney Kathleen DeLaney refuted in a press conference after the hearing. “They’re complaining about something that they saw on television or heard about on social media.”
INDIANA STATE
Wbaltv.com

Several restaurant storefronts destroyed on York Road in north Baltimore

Baltimore police are investigating destroyed storefronts at several restaurants on York Road. Police said they are searching for three assailants who broke into several businesses along York Road under the cover of darkness and got away in a gray or blue sedan. At least six businesses in the 5800 and 6300 blocks of York Road were targeted, leaving shattered glass and broken cash registers along the way.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

The face behind Baltimore's 300th homicide

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For Steve Brandon, his friend was so much more than a number. "That’s a big number it’s just sad that I got a friend as a milestone and stuff like that we wouldn’t have been having this interview if he was 261." His...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

One shot overnight in Baltimore

BALTIMORE – One person was shot Saturday night on Rose Street in Baltimore. An area hospital reported a walk-in shooting victim at approximately 11:07 p.m. on Saturday. Baltimore police department officers responding to the hospital discovered a 35-year-old male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the hand. The crime scene was located in the 500 block of Rose Street, where investigators believe the victim was shot. Southeast District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post One shot overnight in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS News

Tupac Shakur's Baltimore childhood home listed for sale

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore childhood home of famed rapper and actor Tupac Shakur is up for sale, according to a posting on Redfin.com. The home, located in the 3900 block of Greenmount Avenue, is listed for $179,000. Tupac lived in the first floor apartment with his family when he was...
BALTIMORE, MD
proclaimerscv.com

SNAP Benefits Reimbursement: Maryland Representative Introduces A Bill For the Victims Stolen of Food Stamps

A representative in Maryland is stepping up and introducing a bill to reimburse the victims of stolen SNAP benefits this year. Millions of Americans rely on SNAP benefits to buy their food during the pandemic and higher inflation rate. It helped American families to meet their daily needs. However, millions also were victims of fraud, identity theft, and stolen SNAP benefits.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

New York man killed by passing car while trying to assist fellow driver on I-95 in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Police officers are investigating a crash that killed a New York man in White Marsh on Saturday, according to authorities.The deadly crash happened on I-95 South around 7:20 a.m., police said.That's when Maryland State Police responded to a report of a pedestrian who had been struck on the roadway, according to authorities.When officers arrived at the crash site, they found a tractor-trailer parked on the right shoulder of the interstate, police said.Joseph Russell Thomas, 52, had been wearing a fluorescent vest and attempting to assist another truck driver with connecting a tractor-trailer to a truck when a 2007 BMW 328i crossed the solid white line and struck him, according to authorities.The BMW struck the tractor-trailer too, police said.An ambulance took Thomas to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities.Authorities shut down a portion of I-95 South for about three hours following the deadly crash, police said.The crash remains under investigation, according to authorities.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
576K+
Post
610M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy