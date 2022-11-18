Read full article on original website
4 girls reported missing in Alabama found in Georgia, officials say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — An Amber Alert in Alabama has been called off after the four girls were found safe in Georgia, officials said. The alert for the four children was issued out of Sylacauga, Ala., on Thursday after the Buchanan girls were reported missing at 11:35 a.m., according to the Talladega County Sheriff's Office. Their absence was noticed after officials received a court order granting temporary custody and they couldn't get ahold of the children's father.
More Details released by GBI on Fatal Rockmart Shooting
The GBI has arrested Ashjuan Stocks, age 15, of Rockmart, and charged him with felony malice murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a pistol by a person under 18, and possession of marijuana within a 1000ft of the housing authority. The charges relate to the shooting death of Cieria Lashae Colvin. The Rockmart Police Department requested the GBI assist with a shooting investigation where Colvin was found shot in the area of Forrest Court in Rockmart on November 19. Colvin was taken to a local hospital, where she died. The investigation is active and ongoing. If anyone has information about this case, they should contact the GBI Calhoun office at 706-624-1424.
Fatal Shooting reported in Rockmart Saturday
According to a report by the Polk County Standard Journal, a 38-year-old woman died of injuries following a shooting in a Rockmart neighborhood Saturday afternoon. The case has been turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, according to Rockmart Police Chief Randy Turner. Rockmart Police stated that the call of a shooting in the area of Hunter Street and Forrest Avenue came in just after 1:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found a 38-year-old victim shot. She was taken to Atrium Floyd Medical Center in Rome for treatment where she later died.
Thieves hit 6 vehicles at 3 Tyrone homes plus 2 vehicles in Fayetteville’s Pavilion
Multiple suspects are being sought by Tyrone police after six vehicles were entered at three homes on the town’s north side on Nov. 17. Tyrone Police Department spokesman Philip Nelson said a total of six vehicles at three homes on Westbourne Drive off Ga. Highway 74 North were entered between midnight and 7:45 a.m.
‘Armed and dangerous’ SWAT standoff suspect in custody in Clayton County
A suspect in an overnight SWAT standoff in Clayton County is in custody after a manhunt that caused the police department to issue a shelter-in-place order Monday morning.
Missing Newton County teen last seen at school, officials say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen boy. According to deputies, Mason Stokes did not return home from school on November 17 and has not been seen since. Mason was last seen wearing...
Fire destroys Cherokee County home as crews struggle with distant fire hydrants
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Firefighters needed to shuttle in water using multiple trucks due to the location of the nearest hydrant to a home engulfed in flames late Saturday. Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services and Cherokee Sheriff's Office responded to the house on Fletcher Drive near Conns Creek Road on around 10:40 p.m.
Atlanta mayor approves moving Fulton County Jail inmates to city jail
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has signed off on legislation that green-lights the transfer of roughly 700 inmates from the Fulton County Jail to the city’s jail. Conditions at Fulton County Jail have long been an issue. Dickens and the Atlanta City Council began...
18-year-old identified as victim in Ellenwood Kroger shooting
ELLENWOOD, Ga. - Henry County police have identified 18-year-old Nikeem Omar Hargrove as the victim who was killed in a shooting at a Kroger in Ellenwood Friday night. Officers said they got the call about the shooting around 8 p.m. that night. According to investigators, a fight inside the store...
Clayton County schools announces Employees of the Year
JONESBORO — Clayton County school has announced the district’s 2023 Employees of the Year. • Teacher of the Year – Dawn Parkman, Social Studies Teacher, Jonesboro Middle School . • Principal of the Year – Brenda Ross-Wilson, M.E Stilwell School of the Arts . • Support...
1 Person Died, 2 Others Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash On I-20 (DeKalb County, GA)
Officers responded to a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life and injured two others. The crash happened on I-20 eastbound at Turner Hill Road around 2:15 a.m. According to the officers, three people who were involved in an accident were hit by another car. The car occupants were standing outside their vehicles when they were hit by another car.
17 arrested in Spalding County for guns and drugs
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Seventeen people were recently arrested for drug trafficking and distribution in Griffin, according to the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office. In addition, almost 11 pounds of methamphetamine was seized along with 21 guns, approximately 250 prescription pills of various types, 2 pounds of marijuana,...
Charges Filed In Officer Involved Shooting
Charges have been filed against a man accused of shooting at Cartersville Police Thursday morning. Forty-five-year-old Jose Louis Rivera of Cartersville was booked into the Bartow County Jail Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 3:38 pm. Rivera is charged with burglary, aggravated assault with a gun, and attempted aggravated assault. He has a prior criminal history. Tune to WBHF news for more details.
