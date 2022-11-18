ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sylacauga, AL

11Alive

4 girls reported missing in Alabama found in Georgia, officials say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — An Amber Alert in Alabama has been called off after the four girls were found safe in Georgia, officials said. The alert for the four children was issued out of Sylacauga, Ala., on Thursday after the Buchanan girls were reported missing at 11:35 a.m., according to the Talladega County Sheriff's Office. Their absence was noticed after officials received a court order granting temporary custody and they couldn't get ahold of the children's father.
SYLACAUGA, AL
wrganews.com

More Details released by GBI on Fatal Rockmart Shooting

The GBI has arrested Ashjuan Stocks, age 15, of Rockmart, and charged him with felony malice murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a pistol by a person under 18, and possession of marijuana within a 1000ft of the housing authority. The charges relate to the shooting death of Cieria Lashae Colvin. The Rockmart Police Department requested the GBI assist with a shooting investigation where Colvin was found shot in the area of Forrest Court in Rockmart on November 19. Colvin was taken to a local hospital, where she died. The investigation is active and ongoing. If anyone has information about this case, they should contact the GBI Calhoun office at 706-624-1424.
ROCKMART, GA
11Alive

Traffic stop leads to chase, shootout with Paulding County deputy; suspect dead, sheriff says

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A traffic stop in Paulding County led to a chase and a shootout between a deputy and the suspect, the sheriff's office said. It started just before 10 a.m. at the intersection of Macland Road and Bobo Road in Dallas, Georgia. After deputies walked up to the pickup truck, they saw the driver, identified as 36-year-old Billy Wayne Denton of Rockmart, who pulled out a pistol right in front of the deputies.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Fatal Shooting reported in Rockmart Saturday

According to a report by the Polk County Standard Journal, a 38-year-old woman died of injuries following a shooting in a Rockmart neighborhood Saturday afternoon. The case has been turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, according to Rockmart Police Chief Randy Turner. Rockmart Police stated that the call of a shooting in the area of Hunter Street and Forrest Avenue came in just after 1:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found a 38-year-old victim shot. She was taken to Atrium Floyd Medical Center in Rome for treatment where she later died.
ROCKMART, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man shot, killed by deputies after chase in Paulding County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man reportedly driving with a suspended license was shot to death early Sunday morning after leading deputies on a chase in Paulding County. The incident happened just before 10.00 a.m. near the intersection of Macland Road and Bobo Road, according to the Paulding...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Missing Newton County teen last seen at school, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen boy. According to deputies, Mason Stokes did not return home from school on November 17 and has not been seen since. Mason was last seen wearing...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are well-known for their delicious food and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love eating good burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance, if you want to see what a really good burger should taste like.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta mayor approves moving Fulton County Jail inmates to city jail

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has signed off on legislation that green-lights the transfer of roughly 700 inmates from the Fulton County Jail to the city’s jail. Conditions at Fulton County Jail have long been an issue. Dickens and the Atlanta City Council began...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

18-year-old identified as victim in Ellenwood Kroger shooting

ELLENWOOD, Ga. - Henry County police have identified 18-year-old Nikeem Omar Hargrove as the victim who was killed in a shooting at a Kroger in Ellenwood Friday night. Officers said they got the call about the shooting around 8 p.m. that night. According to investigators, a fight inside the store...
ELLENWOOD, GA
Clayton News Daily

Clayton County schools announces Employees of the Year

JONESBORO — Clayton County school has announced the district’s 2023 Employees of the Year. • Teacher of the Year – Dawn Parkman, Social Studies Teacher, Jonesboro Middle School  . • Principal of the Year – Brenda Ross-Wilson, M.E Stilwell School of the Arts  . • Support...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

17 arrested in Spalding County for guns and drugs

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Seventeen people were recently arrested for drug trafficking and distribution in Griffin, according to the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office. In addition, almost 11 pounds of methamphetamine was seized along with 21 guns, approximately 250 prescription pills of various types, 2 pounds of marijuana,...
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
wbhfradio.org

Charges Filed In Officer Involved Shooting

Charges have been filed against a man accused of shooting at Cartersville Police Thursday morning. Forty-five-year-old Jose Louis Rivera of Cartersville was booked into the Bartow County Jail Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 3:38 pm. Rivera is charged with burglary, aggravated assault with a gun, and attempted aggravated assault. He has a prior criminal history. Tune to WBHF news for more details.
CARTERSVILLE, GA

