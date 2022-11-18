Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
People warned not to use 'cowboy' foam insulation firms
People are putting their homes at risk by using rogue companies that offer spray foam insulation, according to one of the UK's largest mortgage providers. Nationwide Building Society says thousands of pounds worth of damage can be caused if it is wrongly installed. The lender says it expects enquiries about...
BBC
Abuse included death threat email - council leader
A council leader has said he may not have taken the position if he had known how much abuse he would receive. John Ward, leader of Babergh District Council in Suffolk, said he has had a death threat and someone tried to enter his house when his daughter was the only person in.
BBC
Prince Andrew heckler will not face court
A man charged with breach of the peace after the Duke of York was heckled during the Queen's funeral procession will not face court. Footage showed a man shouting at Prince Andrew as he followed the coffin up Edinburgh's Royal Mile in September. The 22-year-old was pulled out of the...
BBC
Teachers' strike in Scotland to go ahead as new pay offer rejected
Scotland's biggest union of teachers will take industrial action on Thursday after a new pay offer was dismissed as "insulting". Employer Cosla made the fresh proposal which will see rises of up to 6.85%. It was an improvement on the previous offer of 5% but still well below the 10%...
BBC
Albanian migrant: 'I wish I'd never tried to enter the UK illegally'
"I didn't seek asylum. I told them I was an economic migrant," said Artan. "They gave us plastic bags with our belongings; I was told tomorrow morning you will arrive in Tirana." Unlike other Albanians who have entered the UK illegally on small boats and claimed asylum he was quickly...
BBC
Calls to block Prince Andrew and Prince Harry as royal stand-ins
The House of Lords has heard a call for the Duke of York and the Duke of Sussex to be removed from being stand-ins for King Charles III - and for the Princess Royal and Earl of Wessex to be added. Peers have debated plans for two extra "counsellors of...
BBC
Torbay Council's legal action over asylum seeker hotels
A local authority has started legal action against the government over the use of hotels to house asylum seekers. Two hotels are being used to accommodate migrants in the Torbay area of south Devon. Torbay Council said the action taken by the Home Office was resulting in increased pressure on...
Comments / 0