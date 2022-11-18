Read full article on original website
King Charles’ Body Language Shows He Could Be a ‘Very Different Monarch’ Than Queen Elizabeth, Says Expert
A body language expert observed King Charles on Remembrance Sunday and said he could be a “very different monarch” than Queen Elizabeth.
10 Everyday Rules Camilla Parker Bowles Has to Follow as Queen Consort of the United Kingdom
When Queen Elizabeth II died, Charles became King and Camilla Parker Bowles became Queen Consort of the United Kingdom.
King Charles Has Banned This Dish from All Royal Residences
Guess this won’t be on the menu for this week’s state visit.
King Charles III and his wife Queen Consort Camilla share the same ancestor from the 17th century
King Charles III and Queen Consort CamillaCredit: The White House from Washington, DC; Public Domain Image. King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla are not just married. Evidently, they are also blood relatives to each other.
Inside King Charles & Queen Camilla’s relaxed country home and how it’s vastly different to grand Buckingham Palace
KING Charles and Queen Camilla’s relaxed country home is vastly different to the grandeur of Buckingham Palace. Tucked away in the Cotswolds, just miles from Tetbury in Gloucestershire, King Charles retreats to Highgrove House to take some time out from the public demands of royal duties. The home boasts...
Kate Middleton and Prince William Ride in London Carriage Procession with King Charles and Queen Camilla
The Prince and Princess of Wales are helping to host the president of South Africa for the first state visit of the new reign Kate Middleton and Prince William are back in a royal carriage! The Prince and Princess of Wales joined King Charles III and Queen Camilla in a dazzling horse-drawn carriage procession through London to Buckingham Palace on Tuesday as part of the first state visit of the new monarch's reign. The royal pageantry carried the visiting South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to the palace, as the British royal family carried out...
King Charles Might Go Against His Parents’ Wishes and Bypass Younger Brother Prince Edward for Duke of Edinburgh Title
Edward has been expected to inherit the prestigious former title of his father, Prince Philip, for over 23 years.
King Charles moves to allow Princess Anne and Prince Edward to be stand-ins for him
King Charles is moving to make his sister, Princess Anne, and his brother, Prince Edward, eligible to be stand-ins for the king. Right now, four senior royals and Camilla, the Queen Consort, can fill in for the monarch, but the king is hoping to amend the list since two people on it are no longer working as senior royals.
What Happened To Britannia? The Fate of Queen's Beloved Yacht
In Episode 1 of "The Crown" Season 5, the Queen's love for the Royal Yacht Britannia is made explicitly clear.
Impossibly, Relations Between Prince Harry and Both King Charles and Prince William Appear Even Worse Than Before
Grief is terrible but often a way to unite a family, and royal followers around the world hoped—despite it being through the most tragic of circumstances—that Her late Majesty’s death in September would bring the royal family closer together than ever, specifically mending fences between Prince Harry and his father, King Charles, and brother, Prince William. But unfortunately, tensions seem to somehow be higher than ever.
Former royal staff member says Prince Andrew was ‘always most troublesome’
Mike Tindall shares hilarious story of s***dropping in front of Princess Anne. A former royal household staff member has claimed that Prince Andrew was “always the most troublesome” royal. Evelyn Muir-Bell, 103, worked for the Royal Household in Windsor Castle for over 20 years between 1973 and 1995.
Inside ‘Queen Victoria Syndrome’ and the Pressure on Queen Elizabeth II to Abdicate the Throne in the ’90s
What accuracy is behind an episode of ‘The Crown’ that depicts Queen Elizabeth II facing powerful calls for abdication and suggestions she had a case of Queen Victoria Syndrome in the early ‘90s?
Camilla pays tribute to 'greatly missed' mother-in-law as she rewears modern tunic dress for Buckingham Palace reception
The Queen Consort honored the late Queen Elizabeth II with a special message at the Royal Family's headquarters in London on Thursday
Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II celebrates 50 years on the throne
Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II rounded off celebrations marking her 50th year on the throne on Saturday, and was joined by her family despite a recent public row with her youngest son. The 82-year-old monarch took a carriage ride through Copenhagen and attended a ceremony at city hall. The two...
Paddington Bear Is Getting the Royal Treatment at the Palace — and a Tea Party with Queen Camilla!
Queen Camilla will join a tea party along with actor Hugh Bonneville as the special bears are donated to a children's charity Paddington Bear is feeling right at home at Buckingham Palace. Following Queen Elizabeth's death in September, over 1,000 Paddington Bear teddies were left outside royal residences by mourners in tribute to the late monarch. The teddy bears became a touching symbol for the Queen following her death, which came just a few months after she appeared in a sketch alongside the animated bear during her Platinum Jubilee in June. Palace staffers...
King Charles is selling 14 of Queen Elizabeth's horses, report says
King Charles is reportedly selling 14 of the Queen's racehorses at auction. They're being sold at the Tattersalls Autumn Horses in Training Sale, the largest sale of its kind. A spokesperson for Tattersalls told BBC News that the Queen would also frequently sell horses.
Inside ‘Britannia,’ Queen Elizabeth II’s Floating Palace
The late Queen Elizabeth II had many royal residences, but it was the Royal Yacht Britannia, a 400-foot-long floating palace, that was closest to her heart. It was there, amid her family and the salty ocean air, that she could find quiet between royal engagements (staff wore rubber shoes and shouting was prohibited to keep noise at a minimum) and enjoy the sun on her private deck. “Britannia is the one place where I can truly relax,” she once said.
Paddington’s royal adventures: bears left in tribute to the Queen enjoy life at the palace before going home with Barnardo’s children
Paddington Bear toys that were left outside royal residences in tribute to the Queen will be donated to children supported by Barnardo’s charity at a teddy bears picnic to be attended by the Queen Consort, it has been announced. She will be joined at the event at a Barnardo’s...
Kate Middleton's Remembrance Day Jewelry May Have Been A Subtle Yet 'Painful' Message To Meghan Markle
On November 13, 2022, King Charles III led the first royal Remembrance Sunday service since the death of Queen Elizabeth II (via CNN). Like his mother before him, Charles laid a wreath of poppies at the Cenotaph in London, the U.K.'s main war memorial, as reported by English Heritage. The flower is a symbol of remembrance in the U.K. as it was the first flower to grow on the battlefields when World War I ended, per the BBC. Charles has carried out this honor of laying a wreath before, particularly in the later years of his mother's life. But this was the first time he'd done so as monarch, a very poignant moment in British history.
King Charles Has “Deep Regrets” Over Forcing Prince William and Prince Harry to Walk Behind Princess Diana’s Coffin
Prince Harry’s forthcoming memoir, Spare—due out on January 10, 2023—is set to open with one of the most heartbreaking scenes any royal follower can remember: Prince William, 15, and Harry, only 12, walking solemnly behind their beloved mother’s coffin as it processed through London to Westminster Abbey, where Princess Diana’s funeral was held on September 6, 1997.
