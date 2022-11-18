ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BALTIMORE (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the Maryland Lottery’s “Pick 3 Midday” game were:

0-8-2

(zero, eight, two)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

