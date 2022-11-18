Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

SPRINGVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Residents of a rural community whose drinking water has been contaminated for 14 years met Monday night with high-level officials in the Pennsylvania attorney general’s office, a clear indication of movement in the state’s long-running criminal case against a gas driller charged with polluting the aquifer. Joining them was a representative from Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, the nation’s largest publicly traded water utility. The significance of that was not immediately made clear, but Pennsylvania American was involved in the state’s aborted 2010 effort to connect the residents of Dimock to a municipal water line. Residents declined comment Monday night as they left the meeting at a high school near Dimock, saying they’d been instructed by a prosecutor not to talk. “Our office remains laser focused on using our limited tools to restore clean drinking water for the residents of Dimock,” Jacklin Rhoads, a spokesperson in the attorney general’s office, said in a statement Tuesday. “Yesterday, our attorneys along with Pennsylvania American Water updated the impacted residents on the status of the case and the extensive independent research done with one goal — how best to provide clean water to their homes.”
