These 30 New Hampshire Restaurants Are Worth Making the Trip for
We New Englanders sure do love our food. Everyone raves about the awesomeness of a great breakfast, and New Hampshire undoubtedly has a whole lot of popular breakfast joints. Similarly, you can never run out of places in the Granite State to enjoy a quality lunch, and the same can be said for dinner options. No matter where you're looking to dine, a delicious and filling meal is probably just a short drive away.
These 12 New Hampshire Restaurants Are Open on Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving and the holiday season are quickly approaching, and everyone's busy thinking about what food they're preparing, where they're going, and finalizing travel plans. Maybe you're sticking close to home this year, or maybe you've got some traveling ahead of you. You could be getting together with a large family, or having a classic friendsgiving with a handful of close friends. Whatever you've got going on, there's one thing we all have in common: we gotta eat. It's turkey day, after all.
nbcboston.com
New Holiday Market Opens in NH: Your Guide to All the Shops and Food
Tuscan Village in southern New Hampshire has just opened its first ever holiday market. Holiday Shoppes at Tuscan Village, located across the Massachusetts border in Salem, opened over the weekend. It includes 30 small businesses and artists in an open-air market, with art, holiday treats, home decor, clothing and more.
Beetle With Massive Stinger Found in New Hampshire Could Induce Nightmares
Mother Nature keeps us guessing all the time! Just when you think you've seen it all, you spot a critter that you never knew existed. Chris Thatcher spotted a bug that really perplexed him, so he decided to share a photo of it on the U Local New Hampshire Facebook page. He said:
Enjoy a Cozy Weekend Getaway to the New Hampshire White Mountains in This Caboose
With a 4.95 rating out of 5 and over 600 reviews, three of which I quote below, this unique and cozy Airbnb listing is calling out to those looking for that distinctive stay any time of the year. I've compiled a gallery of photos, because it's a must that we...
Can You Find the $10,000 That’s Been Hidden Somewhere in New Hampshire?
Justin Spencer is the creator of the Manchester-based band "Recycled Percussion". They do so much for Granite Staters through their show and brand called "Chaos and Kindness". A lot of negative stuff has happened in the world over the past few years, and Justin is always doing what he can to bring joy and hope to people's lives. One time, he hopped on his Harley and took a ride to a trailer park in Loudon, New Hampshire, to visit the trailer he lived in from age 8-11. He knocked on the door to introduce himself, but no one answered. He slipped a $1,000 check under the door with a note that said “I grew up in this house”. Another time during a Christmas season of the pandemic, he went into a Walmart store and bought every single kid's bike they had, and donated them to children in need. And now, Justin and his kindness squad are back at it!
Is it Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in New Hampshire?
Have you ever been on a long car ride and you start to feel unbelievably sleepy? You try everything you can think of combat the sleepiness, including smacking your own face, rolling down the windows and letting the cold air hit your face, and blasting upbeat music. But sometimes, the smartest and safest thing to do is pull over and sneak in a little roadside snooze. There are even highway signs that tell you to do this. I was curious what the law is around sleeping your car in New Hampshire. Is it legal or not? I did a little digging.
This Town in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Massachusetts, you should add the following town to your list.
3 New England States Let You Officiate Weddings Without Any Training or Certificates
Did you know this? I just found out that some New England states allow you to get a one-day license without that whole "being ordained" thing, so that you can perform a wedding ceremony. Planning that special day to be as personalized as possible has taken many turns for couples...
manchesterinklink.com
NH is second-best state for working with animals
MANCHESTER, NH – New Hampshire is the second-best state in the U.S. to be employed working with animals, a study has found. Animal-related jobs may seem on the surface to be relatively well-paying in New Hampshire, with the average salary $53,818, according to the study. But that includes everything from veterinarians to dog-walkers, with veterinarian salaries boosting the number.
WMUR.com
Native American group in New Hampshire aims to share traditional customs
CLAREMONT, N.H. — A Native American group in New Hampshire is working to incorporate ancient ways and customs into contemporary society. The first people who came to what is now New Hampshire arrived about 11,000 years ago. They divided into several bands, or tribes, as many people know them, including the Penacook, Winnipesaukee, Pequawket, Sokoki, Ossipee and Cowasuck.
WMUR.com
What’s happening, New Hampshire? Things to do Nov. 19-20, 2022
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Looking for something fun to do? Here's a check of what's happening around the Granite State this weekend. Parents and teachers of Thornton's Ferry School in Merrimack are hosting their 40th annual holiday craft fair on Saturday. More than 80 crafters will show off all kinds...
WCAX
Winter is on its way but are Vermonters ready for the snow?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Maybe it’s your favorite season. Maybe you’ve been in denial that Vermont is about to be covered in snow and sticks until April. But love it or hate it, winter is here. You can’t talk about winter in Vermont without considering the roads we...
WMUR.com
Video: Brisk Monday with some sun in New Hampshire
Brisk winds continue to start the week with a gradual warming trend...and great traveling weather for the holiday. The shortened work week starts cold and bright with sunshine and highs in the 30's. It will be brisk again...while the gusts won't be quite as strong it will continue to add the extra bite to the air.
WMUR.com
Mapping agency based at UNH receives nearly $1 million to make broadband map
DURHAM, N.H. — State funding will help to show which parts of New Hampshire are underserved in broadband coverage. A mapping agency based at the University of New Hampshire is receiving close to $1 million from the New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs. NH GRANIT will map...
When Two Major Earthquakes Rocked New Hampshire During the Holidays
It’s 1940. You’re just digging out of the Great Depression and praying for loved ones fighting in World War II. There’s never been a time when New Hampshire was in greater need of a little Christmas. So of course, that’s when the Granite State experiences its biggest...
The Best Place To Live In Vermont
Moving to a new state can be overwhelming if you're unfamiliar with the towns and cities, which is why we narrowed down the best place to live in Vermont.
WMUR.com
Florida teen runs mile in several New England states to honor fallen first responders
SEABROOK, N.H. — A teen from Florida is running a mile in Rhode Island, Connecticut and New Hampshire in honor of fallen first responders. The run is a part of a nonprofit called Running 4 Heroes, which raises awareness and funds for families of those who died in the line of duty.
It’s Back: You Can Now Tune into Maine and New Hampshire’s Christmas Music Station
Maine and New Hampshire's Official Christmas Music Station is BACK!. It's time to enjoy some holiday cheer, with 94.9 HOM. You kept asking, and now it is finally time. Get ready for your favorite musical gift of the year...WE ARE OFFICIALLY ALL CHRISTMAS THROUGH MONDAY, DECEMBER 26 AT 12AM!. I...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in New Hampshire
New Hampshire may be a small state, but it has some of the most picturesque settings in the northeast. You know those beautiful photos of a lakeside cabin with mountains in the backdrop? That scene could be from a number of lakes in the New Hampshire Lakes Region. This area of lakes is nestled at the base of the White Mountains and contains chains of lakes like Lake Winnipesaukee, Lake Winnisquam, and Squam Lake. These are all good-sized lakes but are any of them the deepest? Deep, cool lakes can provide an ideal habitat for a variety of fish, so is the fishing better in the deepest lakes? Let’s find out all about the deepest lake in New Hampshire.
