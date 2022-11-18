A new lawsuit seeks to repurpose part of the 388-acre Veterans Affairs campus in West L.A. into housing for homeless vets. The suit, earlier reported on by the L.A. Times, was filed in federal court earlier this month. It comes from 14 veterans who are represented by homeless-oriented nonprofits and two private law firms and demands a speedier resolution to the homelessness crisis that’s plaguing thousands of Southern California veterans. For years, the area around the sprawling West L.A. VA campus in Brentwood had been occupied by the so-called Veterans Row encampment, which emerged as one of several homelessness flashpoints around the city until it was cleared last year.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO