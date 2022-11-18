Read full article on original website
Rize Irvine apartment complex trades for $190M
Rize Irvine, a 363-unit compound in Orange County, has sold for $190 million, according to CBRE, which brokered the transaction. Orange County Register reported. The buyer was an LLC called Sierra Village Associates. CBRE’s Stewart Weston and Dean Zander represented the seller, which was not identified but described as a...
Veterans sue for homeless housing in West LA
A new lawsuit seeks to repurpose part of the 388-acre Veterans Affairs campus in West L.A. into housing for homeless vets. The suit, earlier reported on by the L.A. Times, was filed in federal court earlier this month. It comes from 14 veterans who are represented by homeless-oriented nonprofits and two private law firms and demands a speedier resolution to the homelessness crisis that’s plaguing thousands of Southern California veterans. For years, the area around the sprawling West L.A. VA campus in Brentwood had been occupied by the so-called Veterans Row encampment, which emerged as one of several homelessness flashpoints around the city until it was cleared last year.
Kimco Realty eyes urban village at San Gabriel Valley mall
Kimco Realty aims to transform a partially redeveloped mall in Whittier into an urban village with 1,200 homes, a hotel and retail. The New York-based real estate investment trust has filed plans to redevelop the Whittwood Town Center at 15466 Whittier Boulevard, Urbanize Los Angeles reported. Built in 1961 as...
Brokers tell clients to sell before transfer tax deadline
Thinking about selling a commercial property? Do it now. That’s the advice brokers are giving to their clients across the board, after the city of Los Angeles passed a new transfer tax that would apply to all commercial and residential properties that sell for more than $10 million. “If...
Bass to declare a state of emergency on LA homelessness
Los Angeles Mayor-elect Karen Bass vowed to “hit the ground running” to tackle homelessness on her first day on the job. Bass, the first woman elected mayor of the city on Dec. 12, said she would immediately declare a state of emergency to address a spiraling homelessness crisis, the Los Angeles Daily News reported.
Shammas family plans New Ford dealership in DTLA
A scion of the Shammas family filed plans for a car dealership on Los Angeles’ Figueroa Corridor, which family patriarch Nickolas Shammas pioneered. Diane Shammas of Shammas Properties submitted an application Nov. 17 with the City of Los Angeles Planning Department to build a 353,000-square-foot Ford car dealership. The proposed project will be located at 500-515 West Washington Boulevard, which is located a mile away from the family’s Felix Chevrolet car dealership. Nickolas Shammas bought Felix in1957 and used the dealership with a landmark Felix the Cat sign as a springboard to build a group of businesses in downtown Los Angeles and along the Figueroa Corridor south of downtown. The pioneering entrepreneur passed in 2003 at age 87.
Chapman University pays $160M for Anaheim apartments
Chapman University has paid $160 million for an apartment building in Anaheim to house 800 students. The private university, whose main campus is in Orange, bought the Anavia Apartments at 2045 S. State College Boulevard, in the Platinum Triangle, the Orange County Register reported. The school issued 30-year bonds to...
