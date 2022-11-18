ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

John Calipari drops Oscar Tshiebwe truth bomb after Kentucky basketball loss to Gonzaga

The Kentucky Wildcats suffered their second loss of the season Sunday, as John Calipari and his boys absorbed an 88-72 defeat in Spokane at the hands of the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Not a lot went in favor of Kentucky basketball in that game, especially on offense. The Wildcats shot just 39.1 percent from the field. They were particularly hurt by their woeful accuracy from behind the arc, with Kentucky making just six of their 25 attempts from deep.
LEXINGTON, KY
NBC Sports Chicago

Blowout loss to Cowboys gives 8-2 Vikings historic point differential

The Minnesota Vikings are tied for the second-best record in the NFL. And they also have a negative point differential. The previously one-loss Vikings were embarrassed in front of their home crowd on Sunday with a 40-3 blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Things got so ugly at U.S. Bank Stadium that CBS cut away from the national broadcast in the third quarter to show most of the country the Bengals-Steelers game instead.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

St. Louis plays Anaheim after Buchnevich's 2-goal showing

Anaheim Ducks (5-10-1, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (6-8-0, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host the Anaheim Ducks after Pavel Buchnevich's two-goal game against the Anaheim Ducks in the Blues' 6-2 win. St. Louis is 4-4-0 at home and 6-8-0...
ANAHEIM, CA
NBC Sports

Caps digging early holes with first-period struggles

ARLINGTON, Va. — The Capitals are tired of playing catch-up. Amid a slow start to the 2022-23 campaign, they’ve developed a habit of falling behind early in games. The Capitals have trailed first in 12 of their 20 games to date, ranking 31st in the NHL with only nine first-period goals. During their current four-game winless streak, they’ve been outscored in the opening frame by a combined score of 9-0.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports Chicago

Jaylon Johnson wants 'equal' penalty calls for Fields, Bears

Since this past preseason, it's become apparent Justin Fields is getting hit late illegally. A lot. And since the beginning, Fields was the first to recognize how infrequently the defense will be called for a penalty because of his low totem-pole status as a quarterback in the league. It stems back to the Bears' first preseason game against the Chiefs, when the officials missed a clear late hit call.
NBC Sports Chicago

Why Teven Jenkins didn't play against the Falcons

Teven Jenkins has been a revelation for the Bears at right guard this season. After a tumultuous summer that included a demotion to third-string reps and trade rumors, Jenkins settled in nicely to a position he’d never played before. Now, he’s arguably the team’s most consistent blocker in both the run game and pass game. So when the Bears announced that Jenkins, who is nursing a hip injury, managed to squeeze in a full practice on Friday and was active to play against the Falcons on Sunday, it seemed like great news for the offensive line.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Sidney Crosby recorded his first goal in Chicago

Late in the third period of the Blackhawks-Penguins game on Sunday, Sidney Crosby rebounded his shot, deeked Arvid Söderblom, and scored a go-ahead goal for Pittsburgh. That goal, on the night the Blackhawks officially raised Marian Hossa's No. 81 to the rafters, marked Crosby's first career goal in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

Comments / 0

Community Policy