Superstar QB Justin Fields Injured; May Miss Rest Of The SeasonOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Chicago's Migrant Problem is Bigger than the City Itself (Opinion)Tom HandyChicago, IL
Popcorn Lovers Need to Check this Tinley Park Pop Corn Shop OutChicago Food KingTinley Park, IL
Ralph's Coffee opens in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Sparkle Light Festival to begin on 11/23Adrian HolmanRosemont, IL
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Exec Thinks Jordan Clarkson May Get New Jazz Contract Instead of Trade
Jordan Clarkson's stay in Salt Lake City might extend beyond initially thought amid the Utah Jazz's surprising 12-6 start to the 2022-23 NBA season. NBA insider Marc Stein reported Sunday that "one rival team official told me he thinks that the Jazz are more likely to extend organizational favorite [Clarkson's] contract before they consider trading him."
Anthony Davis, looking to fill 'void,' scores 30 again as Lakers win 3rd straight
Trying to "fill that void" left by LeBron James' absence, Anthony Davis on Sunday scored 30 points for the third game in a row, which corresponded with a third straight win by the Lakers.
Jazz Could be More Than Playoff Contenders
The Utah Jazz could be bound for greater heights than anyone could have predicted.
Magic Lose Nail-Biter to Pacers; Trae Young, Hawks Outlast Raptors - NBA Roundup
The Orlando Magic and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and The Magic Insider, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors from Central Florida and beyond ...
Duke basketball product likely out at least another week for Magic
Paolo Banchero has missed six straight games for the Orlando Magic (5-12). And the 2021-22 Duke basketball sensation, who went No. 1 overall at the 2022 NBA Draft and has more than lived up to the hype, will likely miss a handful more outings as he recovers from a sprained left ankle.
What we learned as Bears fall short in 27-24 loss vs. Falcons
ATLANTA – Another Sunday, another chance for Justin Fields and the Bears' offense to author a game-winning drive. But it was another Sunday where the Bears came up short in the critical moments as the Atlanta Falcons held on for a 27-24 win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Fields had a...
John Calipari drops Oscar Tshiebwe truth bomb after Kentucky basketball loss to Gonzaga
The Kentucky Wildcats suffered their second loss of the season Sunday, as John Calipari and his boys absorbed an 88-72 defeat in Spokane at the hands of the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Not a lot went in favor of Kentucky basketball in that game, especially on offense. The Wildcats shot just 39.1 percent from the field. They were particularly hurt by their woeful accuracy from behind the arc, with Kentucky making just six of their 25 attempts from deep.
Seth Jones' return to serve as much-needed boost for Hawks
Six days ago, Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson said Seth Jones was still experiencing some discomfort in his right thumb and was going to be reevaluated in 7-10 days. Apparently, the most recent X-ray showed some encouraging improvement. Jones skated on his own before practice on Tuesday before joining his...
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Rediscovers Interior Dominance
LA big man continues his dominance in the paint
76ers' Tyrese Maxey OUT with Foot Injury, Will Miss Games vs. Magic Next Week
The Orlando Magic and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and The Magic Insider, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors from Central Florida and beyond ...
Blowout loss to Cowboys gives 8-2 Vikings historic point differential
The Minnesota Vikings are tied for the second-best record in the NFL. And they also have a negative point differential. The previously one-loss Vikings were embarrassed in front of their home crowd on Sunday with a 40-3 blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Things got so ugly at U.S. Bank Stadium that CBS cut away from the national broadcast in the third quarter to show most of the country the Bengals-Steelers game instead.
LaVine, Donovan ‘all good’ after 4th quarter benching
To hear Zach LaVine tell it, he and Billy Donovan are “all good” after the Chicago Bulls’ head coach benched the two-time All-Star for the final 3 minutes, 43 seconds of Friday’s 108-107 loss to the Orlando Magic. LaVine respects Donovan’s decision, which he acknowledged was...
Who is the Bears backup quarterback Trevor Siemian?
Justin Fields got banged up during Sunday's Bears-Falcons game. He was sacked four times and took numerous hits on the field rushing the ball, including a dangerous one to the head while he was sliding. Fields received treatment for his legs on the field during the game. He was provided...
FOX Sports
St. Louis plays Anaheim after Buchnevich's 2-goal showing
Anaheim Ducks (5-10-1, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (6-8-0, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host the Anaheim Ducks after Pavel Buchnevich's two-goal game against the Anaheim Ducks in the Blues' 6-2 win. St. Louis is 4-4-0 at home and 6-8-0...
Pokusevski’s Ankle Injury Raises Concerns With OKC’s Big Man Depth
Oklahoma City can’t seem to catch a break this season. From after the NBA Draft to Friday night in Memphis, the Thunder have continued to be plagued by poorly timed injuries. It began with Chet Holmgren who is unable to play this season due to a Lisfranc injury he...
NBC Sports
Caps digging early holes with first-period struggles
ARLINGTON, Va. — The Capitals are tired of playing catch-up. Amid a slow start to the 2022-23 campaign, they’ve developed a habit of falling behind early in games. The Capitals have trailed first in 12 of their 20 games to date, ranking 31st in the NHL with only nine first-period goals. During their current four-game winless streak, they’ve been outscored in the opening frame by a combined score of 9-0.
Jaylon Johnson wants 'equal' penalty calls for Fields, Bears
Since this past preseason, it's become apparent Justin Fields is getting hit late illegally. A lot. And since the beginning, Fields was the first to recognize how infrequently the defense will be called for a penalty because of his low totem-pole status as a quarterback in the league. It stems back to the Bears' first preseason game against the Chiefs, when the officials missed a clear late hit call.
Why Teven Jenkins didn't play against the Falcons
Teven Jenkins has been a revelation for the Bears at right guard this season. After a tumultuous summer that included a demotion to third-string reps and trade rumors, Jenkins settled in nicely to a position he’d never played before. Now, he’s arguably the team’s most consistent blocker in both the run game and pass game. So when the Bears announced that Jenkins, who is nursing a hip injury, managed to squeeze in a full practice on Friday and was active to play against the Falcons on Sunday, it seemed like great news for the offensive line.
Hawks raise Marian Hossa's No. 81 to United Center rafters
The Blackhawks have officially raised Marian Hossa's No. 81 to the United Center rafters, becoming the eighth player in franchise history to have his number retired. And what a ceremony it was. The night started with a surprise appearance by Eddie Olczyk, who emceed the event. It continued with former...
Sidney Crosby recorded his first goal in Chicago
Late in the third period of the Blackhawks-Penguins game on Sunday, Sidney Crosby rebounded his shot, deeked Arvid Söderblom, and scored a go-ahead goal for Pittsburgh. That goal, on the night the Blackhawks officially raised Marian Hossa's No. 81 to the rafters, marked Crosby's first career goal in Chicago.
