BBC

World Cup 2022: How Premier League clubs are spending their break

The Premier League has come to a halt in order to give way for the first winter World Cup in Qatar. The top level of English domestic football will resume on 26 December - but until then, clubs are having to adapt in this most unusual of seasons. We contacted...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why was Ecuador’s World Cup opener vs. Qatar ruled out?

An unusual offside call delayed the opening goal of the World Cup, as Ecuador’s third-minute opening goal against Qatar was called back. A Pervis Estupiñán free kick from near midfield drew Qatar goalkeeper Saad Al-Sheeb off his line for an attempted punch, but Félix Torres got his head to the service first. Chaos ensued, with the ball bouncing amid hesitant players from both sides. Al-Sheeb retreated to his line, while Michael Estrada kept the play alive with a second header. That guided the ball towards Torres, who went for an acrobatic volley. Torres didn’t get good contact on the ball, but he...
BBC

T﻿ransfer news: Man Utd line up bumper contract for Garnacho

Manchester United are close to handing Alejandro Garnacho, 18, a new £50,00-a-week contract. (Daily Star, external) Meanwhile, Austria forward Marko Arnautovic is content to have rejected repeated approaches from the Red Devils in the summer - although his family wanted him to move from Bologna. (Laola1 - in Austrian, external)
The Guardian

BBC ignores World Cup opening ceremony in favour of Qatar criticism

When the Qatari government decided to spend millions of pounds on a World Cup opening ceremony featuring Morgan Freeman, Jungkook from BTS and hundreds of performers, it probably hoped it would be the moment when the global media finally focused on football rather than human rights. What it probably did...
nbcsportsedge.com

World Cup: Two heavy hitters make light work

The Premier League is streaming LIVE on Peacock. Get access to exclusive LIVE matches, on-demand replays, Premier League TV and so much more. Subscribe today!. The World Cup rolls around every four years, and there is a buzz in the air. This year the United States is participating and making the World Cup much more meaningful for those who support the US. They are set to open their campaign against Wales today. Here are a few bets for Tuesday's slate.
BBC

Alex Fletcher: Bath City manager says striker's progress has been 'remarkable'

Bath City manager Jerry Gill said Alex Fletcher's recovery was "remarkable" so far, after visiting the striker in hospital. Fletcher underwent emergency brain surgery after crashing into advertising hoardings during the team's match with Dulwich Hamlet on 8 November. The 23-year-old was taken out of intensive care on Monday. "We're...
BBC

Kim Garth: Former Ireland star named in Australia Twenty20 squad

Former Ireland all-rounder Kim Garth is set to make her Australia debut after being named in the Twenty20 squad for December's Tour of India. Garth, 26, qualifies through residency after signing a two-year professional contract with Australian state side Victoria in June 2020. She won 114 caps for Ireland before...
SB Nation

Chelsea FCW 3-0 Tottenham Hotspur FCW, Women’s Super League: Post-match reaction

A game at Stamford Bridge, with manager Emma Hayes back on the sidelines and Chelsea having the chance to be at the top of Women’s Super League by either drawing or beating their opponent in a derby. You would be excused if you did not give much thought about the upcoming World Cup opener between Qatar and Equador, given the weight of our encounter against Tottenham Hotspur today.
BBC

Kirsty Way: World champion describes medal winning moment

When GB gymnast Kirsty Way prepares to sprint down the runway before throwing herself at a pair of trampolines, she reminds herself to keep calm. The 24-year-old has just returned from competing at the Trampoline World Championships in Bulgaria. "When I'm waiting to go at the end of the runway...

