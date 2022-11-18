Read full article on original website
AP News Summary at 3:08 p.m. EST
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6. CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Authorities and witnesses say a Walmart manager opened fire on fellow employees in the break room of a Virginia store, killing six people. It was the country’s second high-profile mass shooting in four days. Police in Chesapeake say the gunman, who apparently shot himself, was dead when they found him. There was no clear motive for the shooting, which also injured at least six people, including one critically. The store was busy just before the attack Tuesday night as shoppers stocked up ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Employee Briana Tyler says the stocking team gathered in the break room when her manager turned around and opened fire on the staff. Walmart identified the gunman as Andre Bing, an overnight team lead who had been with the company since 2010.
6 killed in Virginia Walmart shooting; 49 million Americans will travel by car; Tuesday's sports highlights | Hot off the Wire podcast
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Police say a shooter opened fire at a busy Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, leaving six people dead. The assailant is also dead. AAA predicts that nearly 49 million people will travel by car,...
United States in 2022 World Cup: Betting tips vs. England
What can we expect from the USMNT in their second match of the World Cup vs. England? Our analysts offer their best practices for betting Friday afternoon's game.
Twitter reportedly scraps holiday pay for contractors as part of new rules that will begin during Thanksgiving
Twitter also sent an email on Wednesday evening to some engineers, saying they were fired because their "code is not satisfactory," per The Verge.
Things to know today: 268 dead, 151 missing in Indonesia quake; historic World Cup upset; 'Jeopardy!' crowns top champion
Today is Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. ***. This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, Nov....
Nebraska among states move to keep court from lifting Trump asylum policy
WASHINGTON — A coalition of conservative-leaning states including Nebraska is making a last-ditch effort to keep in place a Trump-era public health rule that allows many asylum seekers to be turned away at the southern U.S. border. Late Monday, the 15 states filed what's known as a motion to...
