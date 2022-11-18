MD Lottery

WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — A man charged in the 2016 slayings of eight members of a family in southern Ohio will not face the death penalty if convicted. Closing arguments are scheduled next week in the Pike County trial of 31-year-old George Wagner IV. He was arrested along with three of his relatives more than two years after seven members of the Rhoden family and the fiancee of one of them were shot to death in several different locations in August 2016. Prosecutors agreed in September not to seek the death penalty against Wagner and his father, who will be tried later, in a deal with the other two family members who agreed to testify. Special Prosecutor Angela Canepa moved Tuesday for dismissal of the capital punishment specifications, saying the action was “not a merit-based decision.” Jurors will be told about the decision before closing arguments begin Monday and Tuesday. The prosecution and the defense rested their cases Friday. Wagner is not accused of having shot anyone but is alleged to have planned, carried out and covered up the slayings, which authorities say stemmed from a custody dispute.

PIKE COUNTY, OH ・ 33 MINUTES AGO