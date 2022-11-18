ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashua, NH

New Hampshire Man Accused of Shooting Turkey Through Car Window With Handgun

Hunting is a long and treasured tradition in New England but there are several laws you need to abide by, like not shooting a turkey through a car window. This is a good one. According to WMUR, a man from Cheshire County in New Hampshire saw a turkey while in his car, grabbed his 9-mm handgun shot the turkey through his car window. There are so many things wrong with this.
CHESHIRE COUNTY, NH
Weapons, murder trials for Adam Montgomery scheduled for next year

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man accused of killing his 5-year-old daughter now has two jury trials scheduled for next year. Adam Montgomery is accused of killing his daughter, Harmony Montgomery, in 2019, but his first trial will be on weapons charges. The weapons case against Adam Montgomery was set...
MANCHESTER, NH
Gun-related crimes in Manchester rise, police chief says

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester is experiencing more gun-related crimes this year compared to previous years, according to new information obtained by News 9. According to the Manchester Police Department, since 2020, the city has experienced an increase in incidents involving guns and incidents where a gun was fired. This...
MANCHESTER, NH
Former health facility worker admits swapping out drugs intended for children

CONCORD, N.H. — A Tilton man has admitted to swapping out children's medications at a residential facility, harming two children. Thomas Poirier, 41, of Tilton, pleaded guilty Monday to accusations dating back to December 2020. Poirier was employed at Spaulding Academy and Family Services, a residential facility in Northfield....
TILTON, NH
Person Shot in Boston: Police

A person was injured Saturday night in a shooting in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood, police said. The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. on Lewiston Street. The victim has non-life threatening injuries, according to police. There was no immediate word on any suspect. An investigation is ongoing.
BOSTON, MA
Road rage may have led to deadly shooting in Lowell, DA says

LOWELL -- Road rage may have led to the death of a man in Lowell this week. Odogwu Ganobi, 26 of Lowell was shot and killed on Tuesday, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan. It happened on Chelmsford Street at Maitland Avenue around 7 p.m. Right before the shooting, Ganobi and two people who he didn't know got in a "verbal altercation about a traffic dispute," the D.A. said Friday. Police are still looking for the other two people involved. One was described as a Hispanic man, about 5'7", with a slender build.Anyone with information should call Lowell Police at 978-937-3200.
LOWELL, MA
34-Year-Old Auburn Man Indicted for Murder

WORCESTER - The office of Worcester County District Attorney Joe Early Jr. announced on Friday that a grand jury has indicted a man for the murder of a Millbury man. A Worcester grand jury indicted Kevin Donnellan, 34, of Auburn, in the death of Ryan C. Anderson, who police located inside his home on Millbury Avenue on Oct. 1 with significant knife wounds. Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene.
AUBURN, MA
BOOKING PHOTO AND REPORT RELEASED: After 8 Years on the Run, 2014 Shooting Suspect Arrested in Chicago

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The included reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA

