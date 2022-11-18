Read full article on original website
whdh.com
Reading officer, accused of manslaughter in states first on-duty shooting death in 30 years, found not guilty
READING, MASS. (WHDH) - A Reading officer on trial for a fatal shooting in 2018, the first on-duty in Massachusetts in almost 3 decades, was found not guilty according to officials Monday. Officer Erik Drauschke was charged with manslaughter for a confrontation from Feb. 3, 2018, where he was called...
New Hampshire Man Accused of Shooting Turkey Through Car Window With Handgun
Hunting is a long and treasured tradition in New England but there are several laws you need to abide by, like not shooting a turkey through a car window. This is a good one. According to WMUR, a man from Cheshire County in New Hampshire saw a turkey while in his car, grabbed his 9-mm handgun shot the turkey through his car window. There are so many things wrong with this.
WMUR.com
Weapons, murder trials for Adam Montgomery scheduled for next year
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man accused of killing his 5-year-old daughter now has two jury trials scheduled for next year. Adam Montgomery is accused of killing his daughter, Harmony Montgomery, in 2019, but his first trial will be on weapons charges. The weapons case against Adam Montgomery was set...
thelocalne.ws
Resident says police should take pellet shootings more seriously before someone is hurt
IPSWICH — Around 11:30 p.m. on Columbus Day, Stephen Scarff was in his kitchen preparing a bottle for his infant son. The next thing he knew, a pellet pierced a hole in his kitchen window, went through an open doorway and hit a picture hanging on the wall on the far side of his house.
WMUR.com
Driver charged with reckless homicide by motor vehicle in Apple Store crash in Hingham, Massachusetts
HINGHAM, Mass. — The driver of an SUV that crashed into an Apple Store in Hingham, Massachusetts, on Monday, killing one person and injuring 20 others, faced a judge late Tuesday morning. Bradley Rein, 53, has been charged with reckless homicide by motor vehicle and reckless operation of a...
WMUR.com
Gun-related crimes in Manchester rise, police chief says
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester is experiencing more gun-related crimes this year compared to previous years, according to new information obtained by News 9. According to the Manchester Police Department, since 2020, the city has experienced an increase in incidents involving guns and incidents where a gun was fired. This...
Barrington, New Hampshire, Man Killed in Early Sunday Morning Crash
A Barrington man died on early Sunday morning when his car went off a Dover road. Dover Police said a Kia Stinger driven by Brett Holmquist, 25, was headed westbound on Tolend Road, went off the road and collided with several trees around 1:40 a.m. Holmquist was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.
WMUR.com
Former health facility worker admits swapping out drugs intended for children
CONCORD, N.H. — A Tilton man has admitted to swapping out children's medications at a residential facility, harming two children. Thomas Poirier, 41, of Tilton, pleaded guilty Monday to accusations dating back to December 2020. Poirier was employed at Spaulding Academy and Family Services, a residential facility in Northfield....
Stepmother of a N.H. girl who disappeared pleads guilty to perjury
NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — The stepmother of a New Hampshire girl who disappeared in 2019 at age 5 and is presumed dead was sent to prison for at least a year and a half Friday after pleading guilty to perjury charges. Kayla Montgomery, 32, pleaded guilty to two charges...
Woman ejected from vehicle in Berwick crash on Sunday
BERWICK, Maine — Berwick emergency personnel responded to a report of a crash on Route 9 near Heritage Lane around 9:51 p.m. on Sunday. The report involved a vehicle on fire and the operator was ejected from the vehicle, a news release from the Berwick Police Department said Monday.
WMUR.com
Man accused of using handgun to kill turkey from car window
CONCORD, N.H. — A Cheshire County man is facing multiple charges after being accused of shooting a turkey from a car window. New Hampshire has two turkey hunting seasons, one for shotguns and one for archery. Right now, hunters aren't allowed to use firearms to shoot turkeys. New Hampshire...
NECN
Person Shot in Boston: Police
A person was injured Saturday night in a shooting in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood, police said. The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. on Lewiston Street. The victim has non-life threatening injuries, according to police. There was no immediate word on any suspect. An investigation is ongoing.
Road rage may have led to deadly shooting in Lowell, DA says
LOWELL -- Road rage may have led to the death of a man in Lowell this week. Odogwu Ganobi, 26 of Lowell was shot and killed on Tuesday, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan. It happened on Chelmsford Street at Maitland Avenue around 7 p.m. Right before the shooting, Ganobi and two people who he didn't know got in a "verbal altercation about a traffic dispute," the D.A. said Friday. Police are still looking for the other two people involved. One was described as a Hispanic man, about 5'7", with a slender build.Anyone with information should call Lowell Police at 978-937-3200.
thisweekinworcester.com
34-Year-Old Auburn Man Indicted for Murder
WORCESTER - The office of Worcester County District Attorney Joe Early Jr. announced on Friday that a grand jury has indicted a man for the murder of a Millbury man. A Worcester grand jury indicted Kevin Donnellan, 34, of Auburn, in the death of Ryan C. Anderson, who police located inside his home on Millbury Avenue on Oct. 1 with significant knife wounds. Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene.
whdh.com
Acton police identify suspect in hit-and-run that left 13-year-old seriously injured
ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Acton police have identified a suspect in connection with a hit-and-run crash that injured a 13-year-old child who was walking in a crosswalk earlier this month. The victim, a 13-year-old male, was struck in a crosswalk on Great Road on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at approximately 6:15...
whdh.com
‘It was only a matter of time before I got caught’: School bus driver facing OUI charge
A 53-year-old Hanover woman was arraigned on drunken driving and child endangerment charges Friday after police say she was drunk behind the wheel while transporting dozens of kids in Pembroke. Police say Bethann Sweeney was visible drunk when she was stopped while driving 28 teens and two adults home from...
Massachusetts man accused of parking in spaces reserved for state police
WESTON, Mass. — This was not the right place to park illegally. A Massachusetts man is accused of operating a vehicle under the influence after allegedly parking a truck in two spots designated for state police officers, authorities said. Wallace De Freitas, 39, of Framingham, was charged with operating...
Boston Globe
The secret life of alleged double murderer Logan Clegg: a loner with a temper, guns — and a taste for travel
LOGAN, Utah — The police officers must have seen him. The wall-to-wall windows at the Logan City Police Department look straight out onto the abandoned brick building where Logan Clegg lived in the summer of 2020. He slept on a couch in a former radiator shop in that building,...
liveboston617.org
BOOKING PHOTO AND REPORT RELEASED: After 8 Years on the Run, 2014 Shooting Suspect Arrested in Chicago
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The included reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
Pickup Smashes Into Front of Hampton, New Hampshire, Restaurant
Four people were hospitalized and six displaced after a pickup truck crashed through the front of a Hampton restaurant Saturday night, one of three similar incidents on Saturday. The white Chevrolet pickup that appears to have been heading south smashed into Greg's Bistro on the northbound side of Lafayette Road...
