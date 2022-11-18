ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jim Cramer Says China's Vaccines 'Don't Work' But Xi Won't Admit It

COVID-19 cases have spiked in China, sparking fresh lockdown measures in Beijing. Jim Cramer says China's vaccines aren't working and Xi has the ability to change that. COVID-19 cases have spiked again in China, sparking fresh lockdown measures in the nation's capital. Jim Cramer has suggested that Chinese President Xi Jinping isn't telling the whole story.
Putin's Army 'Struggling With The Military Realities' In Ukraine: UK Intelligence

Russian President Vladimir Putin's troops fighting his war in Ukraine are "struggling with the military realities" in the Luhansk region, as per U.K.'s Intelligence. What Happened: Britain's Ministry of Defence has suggested in its daily intelligence report on the Ukraine war suggested that the Russian army is struggling to maintain "a credible defense" along part of its front line.
The Post-FTX Future of Financial Governance

The spectacular and scandalous collapse of FTX showed the colossal damage that a centrally organized, opaquely disclosed, and recklessly managed financial agent can do to the entire industry and society at large. That centralized organizations can dominate the assets originating from decentralized networks is a sad irony, a disease that has plagued crypto since the day when there was crypto trading.
Yatra Online's Indian Subsidiary IPO To Push US Shares Higher, Says Analyst

H.C. Wainwright analyst Scott Buck reiterated a Buy rating on the shares of Yatra Online Inc YTRA with a price target of $4.00. While the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic has created strong tailwinds for Yatra operations, and shares, the analyst has some concerns macro headwinds may begin to challenge the recovery in 2023.
Intuit's Prime Products Likely To Support Revenue Growth, FCF Margins For Nearly A Decade, Analyst Says

Credit Suisse analyst Rich Hilliker initiates coverage on Intuit Inc INTU with an Outperform rating and a price target of $500. Hilliker writes Intuit is in the early stages of embedding more profound cross-functional innovation and value across QuickBooks, MailChimp, Credit Karma, and TurboTax. He expects them to support double-digit revenue growth and free cash flow margins for nearly a decade.
AbbVie Finalizes To Pay Around $2.4B In Settlement Against US Opioid Lawsuits

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd TEVA and AbbVie Inc ABBV have finalized the settlement's terms worth over $6.6 billion to resolve several lawsuits by U.S. state and local governments over the marketing of opioid painkillers. Under the deals, first announced in July, Teva will pay up to $4.25 billion, including a...
Investment Strategy Monthly Insights, November 2022

Geopolitical risks declined somewhat as the U.S. and China resumed dialogue at the G20 summit in Bali. Presidents Biden and Xi Jinping seem to be working on finding common ground, which could lead to healthier competition on technology. The drop in the U.S. dollar coupled with a declining risk-off environment bode well for the Tech sector’s investment backdrop. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index, which tracks dozens of Chinese stocks listed on American exchanges, rose more than 8% the day after the Biden-Xi meeting.1 China’s latest initiatives to rescue its real estate market and ease COVID-19 restrictions could further boost growth prospects and earnings expectations, potentially triggering a sustained rebound in Chinese equities.
Canaccord Likes The Setup In This Bitcoin Mining Stock Amid Crypto Contagion

As contagion seeps through the crypto universe, one analyst firm sees opportunity in a beaten-down Bitcoin BTC/USD miner. What Happened: Canaccord Genuity analysts on Monday reiterated Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd HIVE with a Buy rating and a $7 price target. “We are encouraged by the company’s efficient Bitcoin production, strong...
Crypto Whale Just Moved $42M Worth Of Ethereum (ETH) Off Coinbase

What happened: An Ethereum ETH/USD whale sent $42,319,112 worth of Ethereum off Coinbase. The ETH address associated with this transaction has been identified as:. Why it matters: Whales typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their investments for an extended period of time. Storing large amounts of money on an exchange presents an additional risk of theft, as exchange wallets are the most sought-after target for cryptocurrency hackers.
