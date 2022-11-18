Read full article on original website
Musk On Housing Bubble Burst: 'They Dug Their Own Graves – A Lesson We Should All Take To Heart'
Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk's eclectic thoughts and views are usually on full display in his tweets. This time around, he shared his views on the housing market collapse. What Happened: Musk's outlook comes in response to a tweet by Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-founder Billy Markus, who goes by the Twitter name Shibetoshi Nakamoto.
Jim Cramer Says China's Vaccines 'Don't Work' But Xi Won't Admit It
COVID-19 cases have spiked in China, sparking fresh lockdown measures in Beijing. Jim Cramer says China's vaccines aren't working and Xi has the ability to change that. COVID-19 cases have spiked again in China, sparking fresh lockdown measures in the nation's capital. Jim Cramer has suggested that Chinese President Xi Jinping isn't telling the whole story.
iPhone Might Be The Best Choice If You Are Looking At The Fastest 5G Phone, Says Research
A new study has found that Apple Inc.'s AAPL iPhones are significantly ahead of smartphones operated by Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Android, in terms of fastest 5G speed in the U.S. and U.K. What Happened: On Monday, Ookla, an internet connectivity testing company, published a report providing insights on the...
Putin's Army 'Struggling With The Military Realities' In Ukraine: UK Intelligence
Russian President Vladimir Putin's troops fighting his war in Ukraine are "struggling with the military realities" in the Luhansk region, as per U.K.'s Intelligence. What Happened: Britain's Ministry of Defence has suggested in its daily intelligence report on the Ukraine war suggested that the Russian army is struggling to maintain "a credible defense" along part of its front line.
The Post-FTX Future of Financial Governance
The spectacular and scandalous collapse of FTX showed the colossal damage that a centrally organized, opaquely disclosed, and recklessly managed financial agent can do to the entire industry and society at large. That centralized organizations can dominate the assets originating from decentralized networks is a sad irony, a disease that has plagued crypto since the day when there was crypto trading.
Yatra Online's Indian Subsidiary IPO To Push US Shares Higher, Says Analyst
H.C. Wainwright analyst Scott Buck reiterated a Buy rating on the shares of Yatra Online Inc YTRA with a price target of $4.00. While the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic has created strong tailwinds for Yatra operations, and shares, the analyst has some concerns macro headwinds may begin to challenge the recovery in 2023.
Jeff Bezos Could Buy Every U.S. Household A New 'Large-Screen TV' And Still Have More Money Than Mark Zuckerberg
Amazon.com Inc. AMZN founder Jeff Bezos has been making his predictions for the U.S. economy clear. The billionaire told his followers on Twitter to “batten down the hatches” last month in response to a CNBC clip of Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon predicting there’s a good chance of a recession.
Intuit's Prime Products Likely To Support Revenue Growth, FCF Margins For Nearly A Decade, Analyst Says
Credit Suisse analyst Rich Hilliker initiates coverage on Intuit Inc INTU with an Outperform rating and a price target of $500. Hilliker writes Intuit is in the early stages of embedding more profound cross-functional innovation and value across QuickBooks, MailChimp, Credit Karma, and TurboTax. He expects them to support double-digit revenue growth and free cash flow margins for nearly a decade.
AbbVie Finalizes To Pay Around $2.4B In Settlement Against US Opioid Lawsuits
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd TEVA and AbbVie Inc ABBV have finalized the settlement's terms worth over $6.6 billion to resolve several lawsuits by U.S. state and local governments over the marketing of opioid painkillers. Under the deals, first announced in July, Teva will pay up to $4.25 billion, including a...
Lobe Sciences Hopes To Move Novel Psilocin Drug Compounds Quickly Through The FDA Funnel
In this new Trade To Black Podcast, TDR Founder Shadd Dales interviews the CEO of Lobe Sciences LOBEF, Philip Young. Lobe Sciences is an emerging psychedelic biotech company developing psilocin and nontraditional medicines for better brain health. While psilocybin gets all the attention in the psychedelics industry, psilocybin is actually...
Investment Strategy Monthly Insights, November 2022
Geopolitical risks declined somewhat as the U.S. and China resumed dialogue at the G20 summit in Bali. Presidents Biden and Xi Jinping seem to be working on finding common ground, which could lead to healthier competition on technology. The drop in the U.S. dollar coupled with a declining risk-off environment bode well for the Tech sector’s investment backdrop. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index, which tracks dozens of Chinese stocks listed on American exchanges, rose more than 8% the day after the Biden-Xi meeting.1 China’s latest initiatives to rescue its real estate market and ease COVID-19 restrictions could further boost growth prospects and earnings expectations, potentially triggering a sustained rebound in Chinese equities.
Canaccord Likes The Setup In This Bitcoin Mining Stock Amid Crypto Contagion
As contagion seeps through the crypto universe, one analyst firm sees opportunity in a beaten-down Bitcoin BTC/USD miner. What Happened: Canaccord Genuity analysts on Monday reiterated Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd HIVE with a Buy rating and a $7 price target. “We are encouraged by the company’s efficient Bitcoin production, strong...
'The Biggest Change To The Stock Market In Decades' Could Be Weeks Away: Would The SEC's New Plans Destroy Payment For Order Flow?
The Federal Reserve's final meeting of the year is slated for Dec. 14, and the stakes have been raised. What Happened: A new market structure plan from the SEC could be unveiled at the Fed's upcoming meeting, according to Fox Business' Charles Gasparino. "Commissioners have a draft that's described as...
Fact check: China leads the world in coal plant expansion, but post overstates tally
The post misstates a figure from a recent report on China's investment in coal power plants overseas.
Cardano Will Launch USDA — Its U.S. Dollar-Backed, Regulated Stablecoin — In Early 2023
Emurgo, the official commercial arm and founding entity of the Cardano ADA/USD, recently announced the launching of the first fully fiat, regulatory compliance stablecoin in the Cardano ecosystem. The USDA USDA/USD will be in compliance with regulations thanks to cooperation with an unnamed U.S.-based financial services company that will act...
Putin Had To Reportedly 'Scale Back' After Jammers Installed For Ukraine Disrupted Russia's Own Systems
In the early days of the Russia-Ukraine war, Vladimir Putin‘s forces suffered “electronic fratricide” after Russian jammers installed for disrupting Ukraine’s air-defense radars and communications links jammed their own communications. What Happened: The problem became so critical that the Russian army had to stop disrupting Ukrainian...
Crypto Whale Just Moved $42M Worth Of Ethereum (ETH) Off Coinbase
What happened: An Ethereum ETH/USD whale sent $42,319,112 worth of Ethereum off Coinbase. The ETH address associated with this transaction has been identified as:. Why it matters: Whales typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their investments for an extended period of time. Storing large amounts of money on an exchange presents an additional risk of theft, as exchange wallets are the most sought-after target for cryptocurrency hackers.
Pre-Holiday Earnings Banquet: More Strength from Retailers as Best Buy, Dick's Sporting Goods Impress
(Tuesday Market Open) After getting clipped by falling mega-cap stocks and sinking oil prices Monday, stocks showed a bit more holiday cheer early Tuesday following solid retail earnings news and sinking volatility. Fed speakers on the schedule later could help determine whether the good mood lasts. With this morning’s earnings...
Salesforce Analyst Slashes Price Target By 14% To Reflect Broad-Based Macro Concerns In Front-Office Software
Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin maintained Salesforce Inc CRM with an Overweight and reduced the price target from $220 to $190. Macro concerns are becoming more broad-based across front-office software this earnings season. With Salesforce's recently lowered numbers on its FQ2 call, investor debate around the ROY setup has intensified.
Tesla, Amazon, AMD, JM Smucker, Paxmedica: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investor Attention Today
U.S. markets closed higher on Friday, although the momentum in the rally after soft consumer price inflation data seems to have paused. Investors and traders are now also considering the U.S. Federal Reserve officials’ harsh tone on inflation. Meanwhile, the following are the five stocks that are drawing retail investors’ attention today:
