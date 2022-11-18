Read full article on original website
Mark,wi
3d ago
and of course these positions paid with money from shrinking the fire department and police department.
Reply
6
John Becker
4d ago
Useless divisive position paid for by our taxes without permission no doubt.
Reply
11
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Waukesha Christmas Parade Killer, Darrell Brooks, Is Going To Prison For LifeJason MortonWaukesha, WI
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Darrell Brooks receives sentenceThe Modern TimesWaukesha, WI
Families in Wisconsin would get hundreds every month in new proposalR.A. HeimWisconsin State
Wisconsin Christmas Parade Massacre: Victims Face Darrell Brooks in Sentencing TrialJoseph GodwinWaukesha, WI
Related
wuwm.com
JoCasta Zamarripa talks Colorado shooting, safety for LGBTQ+ community
On Saturday, a gunman opened fire at Club Q, a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs. The attack killed five people and wounded at least 17 others. It was the eve of the Transgender Day of Remembrance, in which people around the world honor and mourn trans people lost to violence.
CBS 58
'We want men to be outraged': Local leaders, group call on men to help combat human trafficking
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- With human trafficking on the rise throughout the U.S. and the world, Milwaukee leaders and human trafficking educators are encouraging men to come forward and sign the Human Trafficking Educators Working with Men and Boys to Stand Against Demand (HEMAD) pledge to stand up against and put an end to human trafficking.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Transgender Day of Remembrance: 'We deserve to thrive'
MILWAUKEE - On Transgender Day of Remembrance, or TDOR, the Milwaukee LGBTQ community remembered the transgender people killed in the last year. TDOR was Sunday, Nov. 20, the same day five people were killed at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs in a massacre that left at least 25 others hurt.
Milwaukee LGBTQ+ community remembers lives lost in Trans Day of Remembrance
National Trans Day of Remembrance offers a day to lift up the names of Transgender people who died from violence, something that members of the community say they see far too often.
wuwm.com
Native American games and the roles they serve in society
WUWM is celebrating Native American Heritage Month with stories about Wisconsin’s Indigenous communities. For Native and Indigenous communities in Wisconsin and surrounding areas, games served a role that transcended the purposes of entertainment. For many Native Americans, games also played a crucial part in social, ceremonial, and political events. Dawn Scher Thomae, curator of collections/senior collection manager at the Milwaukee Public Museum, oversaw the creation of an exhibit that focuses on Native American games and their purpose.
milwaukeecourieronline.com
African American Roundtable Supports a Participatory Budgeting Process in Milwaukee
The African American Roundtable (AART) released a statement on Milwaukee’s proposed 2023 budget. “While the Milwaukee Common Council decided against cuts to libraries and the fire department, it increased the Milwaukee Police Department’s budget by $20 million. This status quo budget continues the trend of funding police at the expense of every other city department and will lead Milwaukee to bankruptcy.”
wpr.org
Unhoused and underserved: Milwaukee sees increase in homeless resident deaths
Milwaukee is seeing a spike in deaths among people who lack a regular place to live but don’t meet the standard definition of homelessness. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office recorded 52 deaths of people experiencing homelessness in 2021, more than double the 21 deaths recorded in 2018, according to data provided to Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Referendum canvass reveals resounding victory
WASHINGTON COUNTY — The Moraine Park Technical College referendum election has been canvassed, with the official results coming in with a landslide victory for the ballot measure. The final vote tally for the $55 million MPTC borrowing referendum was 78,549 “yes” votes against 58,315 “no” votes; the referendum passed...
WISN
Milwaukee Adoption Day: 43 kids in Wisconsin foster care system adopted Friday
MILWAUKEE — Friday marked an emotional day at the Milwaukee County Juvenile Justice Center. Forty-three Wisconsin children in foster care permanently left the program as 28 families finalized adoptions. Eager, energetic kids filed into the courtrooms for their hearings Friday morning. They each left with permanent parents. According to...
cwbradio.com
Gov. Evers Orders Flags At Half Staff Monday
Gov. Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Mon., Nov. 21, in recognition of the first anniversary of the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy and in remembrance of and respect for the six people who were murdered in the attack.
CBS 58
Racine community shines light on thousands experiencing homelessness throughout Wisconsin
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Governor Evers declared November 'Homeless Awareness Month' in Wisconsin. The goal is to shine a light on the thousands of people experiencing homelessness in our state -- some of whom are children. Shelters and community need your help -- now, more than ever -- to...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
90% of U.S. counties hit with disaster in last decade; Racine County has had two
Ninety percent of the counties in the United States suffered a weather disaster between 2011 and 2021, according to a report published this past week. Some endured as many as 12 federally-declared disasters over those 11 years. More than 300 million people — 93% of the country’s population — live in these counties.
milwaukeecourieronline.com
New Clinics Provide Urgent Dental Services to Bridge gaps for Underserved Residents in Milwaukee
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Ascension Seton Dental Services, part of the nonprofit Ascension health care system, has opened a new urgent care location on the South Side and will...
Secure hold at Greendale Middle School, students safe, school says
All Greendale Middle School students and staff are safe after a social media threat led to a secure hold Monday afternoon.
wuwm.com
Capitol Notes: It's the Republicans making headlines edition
Why has a Republican lawmaker from the Milwaukee area been banned from her party's closed-door talks? And why is the leader of the state GOP stepping down? Luckily, WisPolitics Editor JR Ross is on this week's Capitol Notes with answers.
themadent.com
GOP Gaslights, While Biden-Harris Provide Solutions
Now that the noise level has been turned down, voters are starting to realize they were sold a bill of goods. Many have been quick to note how quickly gas prices fell after Election Day. Within a three to four day window, prices dropped by as much as sixty cents at some Milwaukee area gas pumps. The ceiling no longer seems to be falling and the floor has not been snatched out from under us.
Aurora Health Care facilities return to limited visitors as flu cases spike
Aurora Health Care announced its visiting guidelines have been updated to a limited-visitor policy across all facilities, effective Monday.
Two Milwaukee breweries report break-ins: 'When one of us suffers, we all do.'
Broken Bat Brewing Company, 135 E. Pittsburgh Ave., shared a video on Facebook of a man breaking into the brewery at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
wearegreenbay.com
Waste management company in Wisconsin required to pay $160k penalty for hazardous waste violations
WATERTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) has received a civil judgment against a southern Wisconsin waste management company requiring it to pay penalties for hazardous waste violations. The announcement was made by Attorney General Josh Kaul on Friday, and the complaint states that United Liquid...
wearegreenbay.com
10-year-old playing with firearm accidentally shoots, kills Wisconsin woman
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Police Department is currently investigating a fatal shooting involving a 10-year-old who reportedly fired the gun. The shooting happened on Monday morning around 6:50 a.m. on the 7400 block of North 87th Street in the city of Milwaukee. Officers say a 10-year-old child...
Comments / 5