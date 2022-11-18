ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark,wi
3d ago

and of course these positions paid with money from shrinking the fire department and police department.

John Becker
4d ago

Useless divisive position paid for by our taxes without permission no doubt.

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Transgender Day of Remembrance: 'We deserve to thrive'

MILWAUKEE - On Transgender Day of Remembrance, or TDOR, the Milwaukee LGBTQ community remembered the transgender people killed in the last year. TDOR was Sunday, Nov. 20, the same day five people were killed at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs in a massacre that left at least 25 others hurt.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wuwm.com

Native American games and the roles they serve in society

WUWM is celebrating Native American Heritage Month with stories about Wisconsin’s Indigenous communities. For Native and Indigenous communities in Wisconsin and surrounding areas, games served a role that transcended the purposes of entertainment. For many Native Americans, games also played a crucial part in social, ceremonial, and political events. Dawn Scher Thomae, curator of collections/senior collection manager at the Milwaukee Public Museum, oversaw the creation of an exhibit that focuses on Native American games and their purpose.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

African American Roundtable Supports a Participatory Budgeting Process in Milwaukee

The African American Roundtable (AART) released a statement on Milwaukee’s proposed 2023 budget. “While the Milwaukee Common Council decided against cuts to libraries and the fire department, it increased the Milwaukee Police Department’s budget by $20 million. This status quo budget continues the trend of funding police at the expense of every other city department and will lead Milwaukee to bankruptcy.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
wpr.org

Unhoused and underserved: Milwaukee sees increase in homeless resident deaths

Milwaukee is seeing a spike in deaths among people who lack a regular place to live but don’t meet the standard definition of homelessness. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office recorded 52 deaths of people experiencing homelessness in 2021, more than double the 21 deaths recorded in 2018, according to data provided to Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Referendum canvass reveals resounding victory

WASHINGTON COUNTY — The Moraine Park Technical College referendum election has been canvassed, with the official results coming in with a landslide victory for the ballot measure. The final vote tally for the $55 million MPTC borrowing referendum was 78,549 “yes” votes against 58,315 “no” votes; the referendum passed...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
WISN

Milwaukee Adoption Day: 43 kids in Wisconsin foster care system adopted Friday

MILWAUKEE — Friday marked an emotional day at the Milwaukee County Juvenile Justice Center. Forty-three Wisconsin children in foster care permanently left the program as 28 families finalized adoptions. Eager, energetic kids filed into the courtrooms for their hearings Friday morning. They each left with permanent parents. According to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
cwbradio.com

Gov. Evers Orders Flags At Half Staff Monday

Gov. Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Mon., Nov. 21, in recognition of the first anniversary of the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy and in remembrance of and respect for the six people who were murdered in the attack.
WISCONSIN STATE
milwaukeecourieronline.com

New Clinics Provide Urgent Dental Services to Bridge gaps for Underserved Residents in Milwaukee

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Ascension Seton Dental Services, part of the nonprofit Ascension health care system, has opened a new urgent care location on the South Side and will...
MILWAUKEE, WI
themadent.com

GOP Gaslights, While Biden-Harris Provide Solutions

Now that the noise level has been turned down, voters are starting to realize they were sold a bill of goods. Many have been quick to note how quickly gas prices fell after Election Day. Within a three to four day window, prices dropped by as much as sixty cents at some Milwaukee area gas pumps. The ceiling no longer seems to be falling and the floor has not been snatched out from under us.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

10-year-old playing with firearm accidentally shoots, kills Wisconsin woman

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Police Department is currently investigating a fatal shooting involving a 10-year-old who reportedly fired the gun. The shooting happened on Monday morning around 6:50 a.m. on the 7400 block of North 87th Street in the city of Milwaukee. Officers say a 10-year-old child...
MILWAUKEE, WI

