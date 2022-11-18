ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Rutgers maintaining push for class of 2025 WR

Rutgers brought an in-state target back on campus over the weekend as wide receiver De'zie Jones of DePaul (Wayne, N.J.) made an unofficial visit to Piscataway. Rutgers has made Jones an early priority in the class of 2025 and that was evident once again on Saturday. “The staff always makes...
Comparing Ohio State, Michigan before The Game

It's the end of November, which for many teams in college football means it's time for the annual rivalry game. In the Midwest, the biggest game of the final week of the regular season is Ohio State against Michigan. While this game, The Game, is always must-watch television, this year's meeting is about as highly anticipated as it can be.
Blake Corum injury 'a problem' for Michigan at Ohio State football, Paul Finebaum explains

Michigan and Ohio State football square off in perhaps the biggest game of the year when the Nos. 2 and 3 teams meet with undefeated records Saturday in Columbus, Ohio. However, Michigan currently worries about the health of running back Blake Corum, who exited the win over Illinois with an apparent knee injury. Paul Finebaum spoke Sunday morning on SportsCenter with Gary Striewski and explained his worries with the Wolverines against the Buckeyes.
