Michigan State men’s ice hockey player accuses Ohio State player of using racial slurs during gameThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
‘Everything goes through Ohio State’: Michigan C Olu Oluwatimi prepares for biggest rivalry game of career
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Olu Oluwatimi transferred from Virginia to Michigan to play in games like this. The Wolverines versus the Buckeyes. Two undefeated teams in front of 100,000-plus fans in Columbus and millions of eyes across the country. A Big Ten Championship berth and College Football Playoff spot on the line.
Rutgers basketball game against Michigan State moved to Madison Square Garden
This morning, The Big Ten announced that Rutgers’ Feb 4th matchup against Michigan State has been moved from Jersey Mike’s Arena to Madison Square Garden in New York City. It is the second of two meetings with Michigan State this season for the Scarlet Knights. Rutgers communications released the following statement in regard to purchasing tickets.
Michigan commit Kendrick Bell ready to help the Wolverines win at QB
Kansas City (MO.) Park Hill 2023 athlete and Michigan commit, Kendrick Bell returned to Ann Arbor this past weekend to see the Maize and Blue’s thrilling win over Illinois. He took an official visit for the Penn State game in October after picking up an offer shortly before, but this second trip he thoroughly impressed.
Rutgers maintaining push for class of 2025 WR
Rutgers brought an in-state target back on campus over the weekend as wide receiver De'zie Jones of DePaul (Wayne, N.J.) made an unofficial visit to Piscataway. Rutgers has made Jones an early priority in the class of 2025 and that was evident once again on Saturday. “The staff always makes...
‘The stars are aligning’: Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy ‘can’t wait’ for Ohio State game
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — J.J. McCarthy will lead an undefeated Michigan football team into Ohio State for the biggest game of the season. The sophomore quarterback met with reporters on Tuesday evening to preview The Game, which will feature two undefeated programs that are vying for a Big Ten title and College Football Playoff berth.
Day Full Video: Ohio State coach won't take bait on Harbaugh's third base comment
We have video of Ohio State coach Ryan Day’s comments from his weekly press conference. Day spent about 24 minutes answering questions as No. 2 Ohio State is preparing to face No. 3 Michigan in a match-up of 11-0 teams on Saturday. The game will be televised by FOX with a noon start.
Comparing Ohio State, Michigan before The Game
It's the end of November, which for many teams in college football means it's time for the annual rivalry game. In the Midwest, the biggest game of the final week of the regular season is Ohio State against Michigan. While this game, The Game, is always must-watch television, this year's meeting is about as highly anticipated as it can be.
Michigan commit maintains solidity in pledge following Oklahoma visit
Colleyville (TX) Covenant Christian Academy product and four-star Michigan commitment Enow Etta raised some eyebrows over the weekend when he showed up to Oklahoma's rivalry game against Oklahoma State on Saturday. The visit to Norman came one week after Etta was on Michigan's campus for the Wolverines' win over Nebraska.
247Sports
Blake Corum injury 'a problem' for Michigan at Ohio State football, Paul Finebaum explains
Michigan and Ohio State football square off in perhaps the biggest game of the year when the Nos. 2 and 3 teams meet with undefeated records Saturday in Columbus, Ohio. However, Michigan currently worries about the health of running back Blake Corum, who exited the win over Illinois with an apparent knee injury. Paul Finebaum spoke Sunday morning on SportsCenter with Gary Striewski and explained his worries with the Wolverines against the Buckeyes.
