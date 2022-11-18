Read full article on original website
Glacier Park will require reservations for Two Medicine, Many Glacier valleys next summer
Glacier National Park will require reservations for Many Glacier and the Two Medicine valleys in the summer of 2023. That’s in addition to the reservation requirements for the Going-to-the-Sun Road and the North Fork entrances. The park didn’t have exact details on the east side entrance reservations, but superintendent David Roemer said they hope to have them by mid-December, so businesses and visitors can make plans. Last year reservations were required to access the North Fork and the Sun Road from Memorial Day through the weekend after Labor Day. Half were available 120 days in advance and the rest 24 hours in...
Bitter cold expected to stick around into next week
Hungry Horse News The cold and snow that came last week promises to stay with us through the weekend, with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s and lows dipping into the single digits Friday night and the teens the rest of time. On Tuesday it was 5 degrees in Columbia Falls about 7 a.m. The snow over the past few days has closed down Glacier National Park’s roads on the east side. The Sun Road as of presstime was closed at St. Mary and the Two Medicine and Many Glacier Roads were closed. There is a chance they could reopen further...
Court resets wolf quotas, for now
On Tuesday a state District Court in Lewis and Clark County issued a temporary restraining order impacting some of Montana’s wolf hunting and trapping regulations. The changes go into effect immediately, Montana Fish Wildlife Parks announced Tuesday. The changes go into effect after conservation groups WildEarth Guardians and Project Coyote filed suit, arguing that state regulations for wolf hunting and trapping violate multiple laws and the Montana Constitution. The state Legislature in 2021 changed wolf trapping and hunting regulations to allow hunting at night, the use of snares and it also lifted wolf quotas along the national park boundaries of Glacier and...
Final election results: Republicans rule the roost
Republicans maintained firm control in the Montana midterm elections. Meanwhile, voters in Flathead County supported a 3% tax on recreational marijuana, but narrowly rejected the same tax on medical marijuana as 100% of the precincts had reported final votes Thursday. Republican Pam Holmquist easily maintained her seat as county commissioner for a third term against write-in Jack Fallon. Holmquist beat Fallon by just 40 votes in the primary, but won easily in the general election, as Fallon’s name wasn’t on the ballot. In House District 3, incumbent Braxton Mitchell defeated Democratic challenger Andrea Getts. Mitchell got 58% of the votes despite...
Hunting opener on par with last year
Hungry Horse News The opening weekend of general big game firearm season was on par with last year’s numbers, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reports. Region 1, which is all of Northwest Montana, saw 1,754 hunters go through check stations. They had 203 whitetail deer, 101 whitetail bucks, 16 mule deer and 12 elk. That’s 31 hunters less than a year ago. The overall number of hunters with harvested white-tailed deer and mule deer was slightly up while the number of elk was down compared to last year. The check station along U.S. Highway 93 near Olney saw the highest percentage of hunters with...
Support for Repke
The choice is clear. Regardless of your flavor, Republican, Democrat, or independent, there is one candidate in District 5 qualified to perform the duties and obligations of the Public Service Commission intelligently, diligently, and judiciously, and thereby represent the best interests of all Montanans, and that candidate is John Repke. The PSC is an essential agency, and as its name suggests, the Commissioners role is to serve the best interests of the public. If you are interested in learning more about the PSC and its current and turbulent status, listen to the recent series of podcasts by former Kalispell Mayor, Tammy Fisher, wherein...
Thoughts on PSC
I’m running for Public Service Commissioner, District 5 and have shared my opinion about dysfunction at the PSC on more than one occasion. This time, however, I write to share my concerns about recent actions taken by my opponent in this race. My concerns stem from two emails sent by Ann Bukacek in August and September to Montana politicians including the Governor, legislators, and legislative candidates. Her emails are clearly intended to promote certain power generation sources over others. I doubt the content was taken very seriously. She is not an expert on the topic and her ‘research’ – as...
Kenyon supports Getts
I’ve been following the candidates in the House District 3 State House race with care recently. While reviewing my representative’s record, his support of legislation on behalf of our community went missing. I was sorely disappointed. His opponent Andrea Getts has deep roots in the community and is advancing novel ideas based on sound principles focused on what’s best for our diverse community and Montana. We need better local representation so please carefully consider casting your ballot for Andrea. Randy Kenyon Polebridge, MT
Getts gets housing
Montana’s housing crisis will be a major focus of the next legislative session. The “solutions” recently proposed by the Governor’s task force involve (1) promoting denser, taller construction and unlimited ADUs (often used as VRBOs), and (2) taking away the rights of cities and towns to decide whether or not they want those things. This bid for centralized power in Helena is a continuation of the thinking behind HB259, in which the state prohibited towns from requiring developers to include affordable housing in their plans. Our current HD3 representative voted for HB259, and when recently asked about his ideas for solving the housing crisis, pointed to the governor’s plan. So it appears our current elected officials’ “best” ideas about housing involve doubling down on taking tools and power away from local communities. If you don’t like the sound of that, there’s an alternative. Andrea Getts has real ideas that don’t involve tying the hands of local decision makers. Vote Getts for HD3. Alice Biel Columbia Falls
Community Foundation awards millions to local nonprofits
Hungry Horse News The Whitefish Community Foundation awarded more than $5 million to 70 Flathead Valley nonprofit organizations during the Great Fish Awards Celebration last week. The total amount awarded included about $4.2 millon donated by 2,730 donors during the six-week Great Fish Community Challenge, plus $808,405 from the Great Fish Match Fund. The Great Fish Match is made possible by Whitefish Community Foundation’s Circle of Giving and those who donated to the match fund during the challenge. This year’s percentage match was the largest in the history of the Challenge at 59% on the first $20,000 raised by each nonprofit, resulting...
Legals for October, 26 2022
No. 1747 Legal Notice The following is the ballot statement of an amendment to the Montana Constitution to be submitted to the voters of the state of Montana at the November 8, 2022 General Election. The text below is being published per the requirement of 13-27-311(2) MCA, by Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen. CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT NO. 48 AN AMENDMENT TO THE CONSTITUTION PROPOSED BY THE LEGISLATURE AN ACT SUBMITTING TO THE QUALIFIED ELECTORS OF MONTANA AN AMENDMENT TO ARTICLE II, SECTION 11, OF THE MONTANA CONSTITUTION TO EXPLICITLY INCLUDE ELECTRONIC DATA AND COMMUNICATIONS IN SEARCH AND SEIZURE PROTECTIONS. BE IT ENACTED BY THE LEGISLATURE OF THE STATE OF MONTANA: C-48 is a constitutional amendment to amend Article II, section 11 of the Montana Constitution to specifically protect electronic data and communications from unreasonable search and seizures. [] YES on Constitutional Amendment C-48 [] NO on Constitutional Amendment C-48 September 7, 21, October 12, 26, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________
