Montana’s housing crisis will be a major focus of the next legislative session. The “solutions” recently proposed by the Governor’s task force involve (1) promoting denser, taller construction and unlimited ADUs (often used as VRBOs), and (2) taking away the rights of cities and towns to decide whether or not they want those things. This bid for centralized power in Helena is a continuation of the thinking behind HB259, in which the state prohibited towns from requiring developers to include affordable housing in their plans. Our current HD3 representative voted for HB259, and when recently asked about his ideas for solving the housing crisis, pointed to the governor’s plan. So it appears our current elected officials’ “best” ideas about housing involve doubling down on taking tools and power away from local communities. If you don’t like the sound of that, there’s an alternative. Andrea Getts has real ideas that don’t involve tying the hands of local decision makers. Vote Getts for HD3. Alice Biel Columbia Falls

MONTANA STATE ・ 17 DAYS AGO