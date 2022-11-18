Final Carolina Panthers Injury Report Ahead of Ravens Game

The latest on the Panthers' injury front.

The Carolina Panthers are back at it as they begin preparation for their Week 11 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Friday's practice.

DNP

S Juston Burris (illness/concussion) - OUT

S Myles Hartsfield (ankle) - DOUBTFUL

DT Matt Ioannidis (calf) - OUT

QB PJ Walker (ankle) - OUT

LIMITED

N/A

FULL

LB Frankie Luvu (illness) - NO GAME STATUS

DT Daviyon Nixon (illness) - NO GAME STATUS

FB Giovanni Ricci (neck) - QUESTIONABLE

RT Taylor Moton (elbow) - NO GAME STATUS

CB Jaycee Horn (foot) - QUESTIONABLE

DT Marquan McCall (illness) - NO GAME STATUS

