Final Carolina Panthers Injury Report Ahead of Ravens Game
The latest on the Panthers' injury front.
The Carolina Panthers are back at it as they begin preparation for their Week 11 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Friday's practice.
DNP
S Juston Burris (illness/concussion) - OUT
S Myles Hartsfield (ankle) - DOUBTFUL
DT Matt Ioannidis (calf) - OUT
QB PJ Walker (ankle) - OUT
LIMITED
N/A
FULL
LB Frankie Luvu (illness) - NO GAME STATUS
DT Daviyon Nixon (illness) - NO GAME STATUS
FB Giovanni Ricci (neck) - QUESTIONABLE
RT Taylor Moton (elbow) - NO GAME STATUS
CB Jaycee Horn (foot) - QUESTIONABLE
DT Marquan McCall (illness) - NO GAME STATUS
Y ou can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:
Facebook - @PanthersOnSI
Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_ .
Comments / 0