IGN
Weird Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Hack Lets You Run Twice as Fast
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are full of technical problems, and the community has uncovered a hack that lets your Trainer sprint across the Paldea region at double speed. First discovered on Reddit, players discovered that you can run twice as fast simply by connecting two controllers at once and holding both left joysticks down.
IGN
Valheim - Official Mistlands Gameplay Trailer (Warning: Spoilers)
Warning: There are spoilers in this trailer for Valheim's Mistlands update. Check out the trailer for Valheim's upcoming Mistlands biome update to see gameplay, including terrifying new creatures, enemies, and more. Mistlands is the first expansion on Valheim’s biome system with a bevy of brutal environmental additions, featuring new weapons, new creatures, building and crafting materials, and a new boss.
IGN
TM Locations - Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
This page covers all Technical Machines, AKA TMs, you can use in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. TMs are items in Pokemon Sword and Shield that can be used to teach moves to Pokemon. In Scarlet and Violet, TMs are once again one-time used items. You gain TMs by finding them...
IGN
Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent - Official Therion Trailer
Meet Therion, A solitary thief whose origins and motivations are shrouded in mystery. Being a master of disguise and infiltration, Therion is sure to set terror into those that are wealthy and highborn. Check out the latest Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent trailer to see gameplay of Therion.
IGN
Dead by Daylight: Forged in Fog - Official Spotlight Trailer
Dead by Daylight: Forged in Fog brings medieval horror to the game. A new Killer approaches in the form of The Knight that brings fresh strategic gameplay to The Fog. Its counter is a new Survivor named Vittorio Toscano, a new mysterious wanderer of realms. Forged in Fog is also on a brand-new map called The Shattered Square, set among the smoldering ruins of a ransacked medieval village. Dead by Daylight: Forged in Fog is available now on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PC.
300-year-old 'Mermaid Mummy' with 'Human Face' and 'Tail' was Found
A 300-year-old mermaid which has a human face and a fish-like tail was found in Japan. A 12-inch long mummified creature that has a human face has been found in the Pacific Ocean, near the Japanese island Shikoku, between 1736 and 1741. Due to its eerie pointed teeth, two hands, and hair on its head and eyebrow, the creature looks like a human. However, it has a fish-like bottom with a tail.
IGN
Aska - Official Announcement Trailer
Watch the thrilling announcement trailer for Aska, an upcoming Viking themed open-world survival tribe builder game. In Aska, take on the role of a tribal leader, landing your ship in a mystical ever-changing new realm. You must survive, build, craft, fight, farm, sail and prepare for the Dead Winter as you seek to create a self-sustaining Viking society.
IGN
1000xResist - Official Game Reveal Trailer
Here's your look at 1000xResist, an upcoming hyper-cinematic, narrative adventure coming to PC and Switch in 2023. Check out the trailer to learn about the game, see the mysterious world, the characters, and more. In 1000xResist, relive the memories of a god. Reclaim your legacy across time. Resist a thousand-year-old...
IGN
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Duplication Glitch Lets You Clone Shiny Pokémon
A newly discovered glitch in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet allows the player to very simply duplicate Pokémon, including the incredibly rare shiny ones. As reported by Nintendo Everything, YouTuber Austin John Plays uploaded a video detailing the glitch and how it lets players clone any wild pocket monster in the game.
IGN
Need for Speed: Unbound Reveals Speed Race Gameplay; Lakeshore Online Multiplayer Details Unvieled
Need for Speed: Unbound, the arcade racing title that every player has been waiting for, is all set to release on December 2, 2022. To build up anticipation for the title, Criterion Games and EA have revealed a Speed Racing Gameplay trailer, check out the video embedded below:. The new...
IGN
Evil West: The First 15 Minutes of Gameplay
Check out the action-packed opening minutes of Evil West, captured on PlayStation 5 in Performance Mode. Evil never sleeps ... but it bleeds. A dark menace consumes the American frontier. As one of the last agents in a top-secret vampire-hunting institute, you are the final line between humanity and a deep-rooted terror that now emerges from the shadows.
IGN
Sea of Thieves Season 8 Release Time and Details
Sea of Thieves Season 8 kicks off on November 22, 2022. Choose your Faction and take down rival ships to build up your Allegiance to earn Faction-themed cosmetics and more!. On this page of IGN's Sea of Thieves wiki, you can find out what to expect from the newest season of Sea of Thieves.
IGN
CS:GO Update Replaces Dust 2 with Anubis in the Active Duty Map Pool for 2023 Paris Major, and More
CS:GO has just introduced one of the big changes to their map pool in the longest time. The 'active duty' map pool will see the removal of Dust 2 and the addition of Anubis through the latest update. This change is being made to determine which maps will be played at the 2023 Paris Major.
IGN
Blue Stake Locations - How to Open Blue Shrine
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have black stakes located all around the region of Paldea. One of these stakes is colored blue which unlocks the blue shrine. This guide lays out all of the blue stakes located in Paldea. Want to go back to the main page to see the locations...
IGN
Atomic Heart is a Smart Shooter Packed Full of Surprises
Atomic Heart wears its influences on its sleeve. It’s a graphic first-person shooter packed with superpower-like abilities and owes a lot to classics of the genre, Bioshock and Half-Life. However, that doesn’t mean it hasn’t got many of its own unique ideas and surprises also hidden up that same sleeve, and from playing a considerable amount of Mundfish’s debut, I’ve found there’s a lot to be excited about.
IGN
PvPvE Extraction Shooter Hawked Closed Alpha Test Launches This Week
The 4 Winds Entertainment today announced a partnership with developer UpWake.ME, to bring its new multiplayer shooter, Hawked, to the MENA and Turkey region. According to the press statement, Hawked is “an online shooter in which teams race to collect and extract treasure from a remote island” while battling all sorts of enemies. The game is pitched as a PvPvE extraction shooter, where players will not only have to gun down the opposing team but also “contend with puzzles and traps, hazardous environments, and a variety of other challenges along the way.”
IGN
Warzone 2.0: The 16 Biggest Changes From the Original Warzone
The long-awaited Warzone 2.0 is here, and with it comes all kinds of quality of life improvements, a brand new map, and loads of new weapons and gameplay changes. So ride along with Youtuber Expel as they break down everything you need to know before hopping into Warzone 2.0. Warzone...
IGN
Black Friday Best Deals Round-Up: Where to Find All the Greatest Deals
If you have been overwhelmed by the crazy number of early Black Friday deals available across the internet, have no fear. We've taken the time to gather up all the best and brightest and put them in handy hubs. Whether you are looking for some holiday gift ideas, want to...
IGN
This God of War Ragnarok Twist Was Hidden in Plain Sight the Whole Game
Warning: This article contains spoilers for God of War Ragnarok. Eagle-eyed players could potentially spot a major plot twist in God of War Ragnarok fairly early on. The big, late-game plot twist in God of War Ragnarok is that Týr, the one you rescued early in the game, is not actually the Norse god of war but rather Odin in disguise. While the trickery was caught when Týr kept calling Atreus, Loki, the developers hid a tell the moment you meet him.
IGN
LG OLED TVs Are Actually Affordable Thanks to These Black Friday Deals, Including the 2022 Evo C2 Models
If you're in the market for an OLED TV, Black Friday is the absolute best time to get one at a price that won't bust your wallet. This year, we're seeing some really strong Black Friday TV deals, and that includes the new 2022 LG Evo C2 OLED TVs. If you're an Amazon Prime Cardholder, then you're privy to even more cashback savings on top.
