The 4 Winds Entertainment today announced a partnership with developer UpWake.ME, to bring its new multiplayer shooter, Hawked, to the MENA and Turkey region. According to the press statement, Hawked is “an online shooter in which teams race to collect and extract treasure from a remote island” while battling all sorts of enemies. The game is pitched as a PvPvE extraction shooter, where players will not only have to gun down the opposing team but also “contend with puzzles and traps, hazardous environments, and a variety of other challenges along the way.”

9 HOURS AGO