IGN
Trigon: Space Story - Official Celestial Sights 2 Trailer
The Trigon: Space Story - Celestial Sights 2 Trailer shows off the latest update coming to the game featuring new content, fixes, and technical updates to this sci-fi adventure rogue-like. The update also comes packed with performance optimizations like MSAA, FXAA, and TAA with improved visuals across the board. Trigon: Space Story is available now for PC, macOS and Linux via Steam, Epic Games Store, and the Gameforge Client.
IGN
Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent - Official Therion Trailer
Meet Therion, A solitary thief whose origins and motivations are shrouded in mystery. Being a master of disguise and infiltration, Therion is sure to set terror into those that are wealthy and highborn. Check out the latest Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent trailer to see gameplay of Therion.
IGN
Valheim - Official Mistlands Gameplay Trailer (Warning: Spoilers)
Warning: There are spoilers in this trailer for Valheim's Mistlands update. Check out the trailer for Valheim's upcoming Mistlands biome update to see gameplay, including terrifying new creatures, enemies, and more. Mistlands is the first expansion on Valheim’s biome system with a bevy of brutal environmental additions, featuring new weapons, new creatures, building and crafting materials, and a new boss.
IGN
Dead by Daylight: Forged in Fog - Official Spotlight Trailer
Dead by Daylight: Forged in Fog brings medieval horror to the game. A new Killer approaches in the form of The Knight that brings fresh strategic gameplay to The Fog. Its counter is a new Survivor named Vittorio Toscano, a new mysterious wanderer of realms. Forged in Fog is also on a brand-new map called The Shattered Square, set among the smoldering ruins of a ransacked medieval village. Dead by Daylight: Forged in Fog is available now on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PC.
IGN
Lichenvale - Official Trailer
Here's your look at Lichenvale, including creepy enemies and gameplay. Check out the trailer for this upcoming first-person hack-and-slash game. Inspired by 90's hits like Hexen and Quake with a bit of modern philosophy of Dark Souls and Doom: Eternal, Lichenvale features fast-paced melee action mixed with the tactical use of spells and dashing around your enemies.
IGN
Evil West - Official Launch Trailer
Evil West is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. Watch the thrilling, brutal launch trailer for the third-person action game, and get ready to hunt vampires. A dark menace consumes the American frontier. As one of the last agents in a top-secret...
IGN
Fall Guys - Official Sunken Secrets Gameplay Trailer
In Fall Guys Season 3 we go below the water with Sunken Secrets. Explore The Lost City with its crumbling courses to overcome. Earn all new cosmetic rewards and get ready to dodge the Kraken's tentacles. Fall Guys Season 3 Sunken Secrets is available now for PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
IGN
Gungrave GORE - Official Launch Trailer
Gungrave G.O.R.E is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. Check out the action-packed launch trailer. In Gungrave G.O.R.E, stylish third-person shooting meets close-range martial arts, creating seamlessly flowing action as you crush your enemies in a gory ballet of bullets. Utilise your unlimited ammo Cerberus pistols and your transformable EVO-coffin to unleash devastating combos in pursuit of maximum damage and style.
IGN
The Full Story Behind Ragnarok's Newest Weapon
This article contains late-game spoilers for God of War Ragnarok. In the final third of God of War Ragnarok you obtain the Draupnir Spear, the third and final weapon in Kratos’ Norse adventure arsenal. Creating a new weapon for Kratos was naturally a major task for the development team at Santa Monica Studio, and game director Eric Williams has revealed just how the spear became a reality, what ideas were cut, and why they didn’t just let players wield Thor’s hammer.
IGN
How to Upgrade the Blades of Chaos (Chaos Flame and Spark Locations)
Like the previous God of War, Ragnarok will have you upgrading your main weapons over the course of your adventure with Kratos. Doing so will not only let you deal more damage to you opponents, but it instrumental increasing your overall Power Level. This page contains information on all the ways you can upgrade the Blades of Chaos in God of War Ragnarok.
IGN
1000xResist - Official Game Reveal Trailer
Here's your look at 1000xResist, an upcoming hyper-cinematic, narrative adventure coming to PC and Switch in 2023. Check out the trailer to learn about the game, see the mysterious world, the characters, and more. In 1000xResist, relive the memories of a god. Reclaim your legacy across time. Resist a thousand-year-old...
IGN
God of War Ragnarok - Official 'The Gods of Score' Featurette (Warning: Spoilers)
Spoiler Warning: Note there are spoilers for God of War Ragnarök in this video. Join composer Bear McCreary, music production lead Sonia Coronado, music engineer Kellogg Boynton, and Justin Fields from the music affairs group for a deep dive into the music and sound of God of War Ragnarök, including a discussion on their roles and much more.
IGN
Evil West: The First 15 Minutes of Gameplay
Check out the action-packed opening minutes of Evil West, captured on PlayStation 5 in Performance Mode. Evil never sleeps ... but it bleeds. A dark menace consumes the American frontier. As one of the last agents in a top-secret vampire-hunting institute, you are the final line between humanity and a deep-rooted terror that now emerges from the shadows.
IGN
Final Fantasy Brave Exvius X NieR:Automata Crossover Official Trailer
NieR:Automata makes its way to Final Fantasy Brave Exvius. Summon powerful Neo Vision units such as 2B Neo Vision's Brave Shift and A2 Neo Vision's Super Limit Burst. Earn event-limited equipment and earn 10 daily free summons. The Final Fantasy Brave Exvius X NieR:Automata Crossover Event starts November 24 for iOS, Android, Amazon Appstore, and ONE store.
IGN
Just Dance 2023 Edition - Official Launch Song List Trailer
Just Dance 2023 Edition is launching with over 40 new songs to grace the dance floor. From "Boy With Luv” by BTS featuring Halsey to “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” by Cast From Encanto, theirs something for everyone to enjoy. Just Dance 2023 Edition is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X.
IGN
This God of War Ragnarok Twist Was Hidden in Plain Sight the Whole Game
Warning: This article contains spoilers for God of War Ragnarok. Eagle-eyed players could potentially spot a major plot twist in God of War Ragnarok fairly early on. The big, late-game plot twist in God of War Ragnarok is that Týr, the one you rescued early in the game, is not actually the Norse god of war but rather Odin in disguise. While the trickery was caught when Týr kept calling Atreus, Loki, the developers hid a tell the moment you meet him.
IGN
Evil West Video Review
Evil West reviewed by David Jagneaux on PC, also available on PlayStation and Xbox. This refreshing blast from the past from the developer of Shadow Warrior 3 nails the most important parts of its old-school, vampire-hunting action. The combat is smooth and its weapon options are ludicrously entertaining, but low enemy variety and overly similar level layouts can grow somewhat monotonous after a while. This is far from the most complex or innovative action shooter, but every so often you just want to have some fun smashing in monster skulls.
Season 3 of Dead to Me racked up 30.3M hours viewed in its first four days on Netflix. The final installment of Liz Feldman’s dark comedy series starring Linda Cardellini and Christina Applegate comes in at No. 4 among the English-language television series on the Netflix Top 10 for the week of November 7 to 20. The Crown once again sits atop the throne, with another 84.3M hours viewed in its second week on Netflix. Add that to the 107.4M viewing hours it managed in its first week, and Season 5 of the royal drama has amassed 191.7M hours viewed...
IGN
Atomic Heart is a Smart Shooter Packed Full of Surprises
Atomic Heart wears its influences on its sleeve. It’s a graphic first-person shooter packed with superpower-like abilities and owes a lot to classics of the genre, Bioshock and Half-Life. However, that doesn’t mean it hasn’t got many of its own unique ideas and surprises also hidden up that same sleeve, and from playing a considerable amount of Mundfish’s debut, I’ve found there’s a lot to be excited about.
IGN
Gungrave G.O.R.E Review
Gungrave G.O.R.E has exactly one mission objective, three words that flash across the screen at the beginning of each level and every time you die: Kick their ass. For the 12-15 hour campaign, you’ll do exactly that – shoot, slash, blow up, and otherwise execute thousands of enemies and bosses on your quest to eradicate the Raven Clan and save the world from an evil drug called SEED. When it works, which is often, Gungrave G.O.R.E is a captivating ballet of blood and bullets that merges Gungrave’s signature style with the best aspects of modern action games. Unfortunately, for everything Gungrave G.O.R.E does right, there are an equal number of frustrations and missed opportunities, making it difficult to recommend to anyone outside of action game aficionados or hardcore Gungrave fans.
