Report: Chelsea Could Move For Adrien Rabiot In January

Chelsea could move for Adrien Rabiot in January after missing out on him in the summer.

With all the news and speculation surrounding N'Golo Kante's apparent exit from Chelsea in January, the club must have done some work in regards to who is going to replace the French midfielder.

Rumours today are suggesting that they have highlighted one player as a replacement, and he is a fellow French midfielder like N'Golo Kante. Chelsea could target Adrien Rabiot in January.

Manchester United had huge interest in the summer, as did Chelsea, and they could reignite that interest in January.

Chelsea are interested in Adrien Rabiot. IMAGO / Nicolo Campo

According to Fichajes, Chelsea may be interested in making a move for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot in January, and could even prioritize the signing of the French midfielder.

Chelsea are unlikely to allow Kante or any other midfielder to leave without a replacement, and there is long standing interest in Rabiot dating back to last summer.

Rabiot has been very good for Juventus this season, in a team that has largely underperformed. The Frenchman is currently at the World Cup with France, where he will be expected to start most of their games.

Adrien Rabiot is currently preparing for the World Cup with France. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Midfield is a definite priority for Chelsea in the January window, but some high maintenance deals can be difficult to do in that window, with not many clubs willing ti see half-way through a season.

Juventus may be reluctant, but they were willing to allow Rabiot to leave in the summer, and may be willing to allow him to leave now.

