ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea Transfer Room

Report: Chelsea Could Move For Adrien Rabiot In January

By Dylan McBennett
Chelsea Transfer Room
Chelsea Transfer Room
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aReDB_0jFvaQ1U00

Chelsea could move for Adrien Rabiot in January after missing out on him in the summer.

View the original article to see embedded media.

With all the news and speculation surrounding N'Golo Kante's apparent exit from Chelsea in January, the club must have done some work in regards to who is going to replace the French midfielder.

Rumours today are suggesting that they have highlighted one player as a replacement, and he is a fellow French midfielder like N'Golo Kante. Chelsea could target Adrien Rabiot in January.

Manchester United had huge interest in the summer, as did Chelsea, and they could reignite that interest in January.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lk4bJ_0jFvaQ1U00
Chelsea are interested in Adrien Rabiot.

IMAGO / Nicolo Campo

According to Fichajes, Chelsea may be interested in making a move for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot in January, and could even prioritize the signing of the French midfielder.

Chelsea are unlikely to allow Kante or any other midfielder to leave without a replacement, and there is long standing interest in Rabiot dating back to last summer.

Rabiot has been very good for Juventus this season, in a team that has largely underperformed. The Frenchman is currently at the World Cup with France, where he will be expected to start most of their games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FjGYP_0jFvaQ1U00
Adrien Rabiot is currently preparing for the World Cup with France.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Midfield is a definite priority for Chelsea in the January window, but some high maintenance deals can be difficult to do in that window, with not many clubs willing ti see half-way through a season.

Juventus may be reluctant, but they were willing to allow Rabiot to leave in the summer, and may be willing to allow him to leave now.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

T﻿ransfer news: Man Utd line up bumper contract for Garnacho

Manchester United are close to handing Alejandro Garnacho, 18, a new £50,00-a-week contract. (Daily Star, external) Meanwhile, Austria forward Marko Arnautovic is content to have rejected repeated approaches from the Red Devils in the summer - although his family wanted him to move from Bologna. (Laola1 - in Austrian, external)
Chelsea Transfer Room

Chelsea Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
10K+
Post
765K+
Views
ABOUT

Chelsea Transfer Room is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy