ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

Suicide Was Not Aaron Carter's 'Style': Manager Opens Up About Late Pop Singer's Final Moments

By Rebecca Friedman
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OQDd8_0jFvaMjo00
MEGA

Close members of Aaron Carter 's inner circle remain unconvinced about his suspected suicide.

In a recent interview with a news publication, the late pop singer's manager, Taylor Helgeson , revealed he believes the "I Want Candy" vocalist would never purposefully take his own life because it wasn't "his style."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZSjid_0jFvaMjo00
MEGA

“He was a guy with a lot of plans,” the Big Umbrella Management Exec stated in the interview published Thursday, November 17. “We had so much stuff going on and, you know, Aaron was a really prideful guy in his own right, too. That’s not his style.”

AARON CARTER LOOKED 'EXTREMELY TIRED' & PHYSICALLY UNSTABLE DAYS BEFORE HIS DEATH, REVEALS LATE SINGER'S MANAGER

Helgeson and Carter had plans to begin working on music for a new album, and even met in the studio just two days prior to the father-of-one's devastating death on Saturday, November 5.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GEeaF_0jFvaMjo00
MEGA

Despite his refusal to believe that Carter would commit suicide , the manager did notice his "extremely tired" and "thin" appearance on what would be the last day Helgeson ever saw him alive.

AARON CARTER TEXTED A MODEL TO COME OVER IN HOURS LEADING UP TO UNTIMELY DEATH: REPORT

“He didn’t seem okay,” he admitted, “now, when I say that, I think it’s really important to kind of context that. He didn’t seem okay physically … [but] mentally, he was the most excited I’ve seen him in months . He was very intelligent and he was very conscious of what people wanted to see from him."

Helgeson isn't the first loved one of Carter's to speak out about his death after the 34-year-old was found drowned in his bathtub next to cans of compressed air and prescription pills .

Although evidence alluded to the assumption that the "I'm All About You" singer may have taken his own life , a close insider to Carter and his family spoke out to confirm their belief that his death was not intentional.

As OK! previously reported, the family insider announced Carter had been in a great mindset and was looking forward to what the future had in store.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GsszV_0jFvaMjo00
MEGA

The source added information about the Popstar actor's bittersweet plans to spend the upcoming holidays with on-again, off-again fiancée Melanie Martin , and their baby boy, Prince , who will turn 1 on Tuesday, November 22.

After working through their troubled relationship, Carter and his baby mama appeared to be in a good place, as the Bravo All Stars alum scheduled future appointments with a family counselor and social worker in an effort to be a better father and regain custody of his son.

The late singer's official cause of death remains unknown.

Page Six interviewed Helgeson about Carter.

Comments / 0

Related
musictimes.com

Aaron Carter Real Cause of Death: Nick Carter Finally Speaks Up, Says THIS Killed His Brother

Heartbroken Nick Carter addressed his "difficult" connection with his late brother Aaron Carter in a touching tribute following the terrible death of the musician on Saturday. Fans of Aaron Carter, who knew he started his music career with the massive support of his brother Nick Carter, one of the Backstreet Boys, have been waiting for the latter to speak up.
PALMDALE, CA
OK! Magazine

Aaron Carter's Neighbor Speaks Out After His Death: 'I'm Glad He's No Longer In Our Neighborhood'

Days after teen-pop sensation Aaron Carter was found dead in his Lancaster, Calif., home, the artist’s neighbors are speaking out, detailing their time living near the troubled singer.“I'm sad what happened and that he died,” the unnamed neighbor shared in an interview published on Sunday, November 6,“I wish he would have just been able to sell his house and move away, but now we don't have to deal with it,” they darkly quipped, referencing the star’s plans to move out of his 7-bedroom, 4-bathroom abode.The House of Carters alum reportedly “had problems with several of the neighbors on his street,”...
LANCASTER, CA
OK! Magazine

Aaron Carter Texted A Model To Come Over In Hours Leading Up To Untimely Death: Report

Aaron Carter invited a beautiful model over to his house in the hours leading up to his untimely death, it was reported.The late singer — who was found dead in his Lancaster, Calif., home on Saturday, November 5 — reportedly texted Sonya Cruz, 24, asking her to come to his house, going so far as to offer to pay for her Uber ride there and a personal ride home from him.Carter reportedly texted the brunette beauty — she has appeared in international magazines including Harper’s Bazaar and Maxim — that she should see him soon, and she replied saying they...
LANCASTER, CA
buzzfeednews.com

Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online

Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
OK! Magazine

Sandra Bullock & Bryan Randall Call It Quits After 7 Years Together: Report

Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall are done. According to Radar, after seven years together, the Blind Side star and the photographer have reportedly called it quits on their extremely private relationship. Article continues below advertisement. "It's widely known Bryan wanted to make things official with Sandra, but she didn't see...
CNN

Doctor releases video of Jay Leno getting treatment for burns

Dr. Peter Grossman, the surgeon treating Jay Leno, released video of the comedian in an oxygen chamber getting treatment for the injuries he suffered as a result of a gasoline fire. Grossman says although the injuries are "serious" he is expected to be back to work soon.
HollywoodLife

Al B. Sure Walks In Hospital Gown In 1st Photo After Waking Up From 2 Month Coma: ‘Alive, Awake & On The Mend’

Al B. Sure is making great progress in his recovery after spending the past two months in a coma. The new jack swing icon, 54, shared an update on his treatment, revealing that he’d walked for the first time, in a tweet on Monday, October 31. The singer was seen wearing a hospital gown and walking alongside two nurses in the hospital, and it seemed like he was doing well.
epicstream.com

Jay Leno Net Worth: How Rich is the Former The Tonight Show Host Today?

Jay Leno is probably one of the wealthiest stand-up comedians and TV hosts today, with hundreds of millions of net worth. He's best known for the now-debunk The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and his extensive car collection. Table of contents. So, where is he today, and how much net...
Us Weekly

Everything Alan Jackson Has Said About His Battle With Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease

Country superstar Alan Jackson has been battling Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease for more than a decade, but he didn't go public with his diagnosis until September 2021. "I have this neuropathy and neurological disease," the Country Music Hall of Fame member explained during a Today show interview at the time. "It's genetic that I inherited from my […]
OK! Magazine

Cutting Ties: Teddi Mellencamp Reveals The Reason Why Lisa Rinna & Her Publicist Parted Ways

Teddi Mellencamp got a direct answer as to why Lisa Rinna and her publicist parted ways. During the Tuesday, October 26, episode of her "Two Ts In A Pod" podcast, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star dished on why the Rinna Beauty founder cut ties with longtime publicist Jill Fritzo. “I did see a lot of things recently that Lisa Rinna was fired by her publicist and I was like, you know what, I just want to get to the bottom of this right now. And I just texted her, I’m like, ‘Is it true that you got...
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

156K+
Followers
5K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy