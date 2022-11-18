Suicide Was Not Aaron Carter's 'Style': Manager Opens Up About Late Pop Singer's Final Moments

MEGA

Close members of Aaron Carter 's inner circle remain unconvinced about his suspected suicide.

In a recent interview with a news publication, the late pop singer's manager, Taylor Helgeson , revealed he believes the "I Want Candy" vocalist would never purposefully take his own life because it wasn't "his style."

“He was a guy with a lot of plans,” the Big Umbrella Management Exec stated in the interview published Thursday, November 17. “We had so much stuff going on and, you know, Aaron was a really prideful guy in his own right, too. That’s not his style.”

Helgeson and Carter had plans to begin working on music for a new album, and even met in the studio just two days prior to the father-of-one's devastating death on Saturday, November 5.

Despite his refusal to believe that Carter would commit suicide , the manager did notice his "extremely tired" and "thin" appearance on what would be the last day Helgeson ever saw him alive.

“He didn’t seem okay,” he admitted, “now, when I say that, I think it’s really important to kind of context that. He didn’t seem okay physically … [but] mentally, he was the most excited I’ve seen him in months . He was very intelligent and he was very conscious of what people wanted to see from him."

Helgeson isn't the first loved one of Carter's to speak out about his death after the 34-year-old was found drowned in his bathtub next to cans of compressed air and prescription pills .

Although evidence alluded to the assumption that the "I'm All About You" singer may have taken his own life , a close insider to Carter and his family spoke out to confirm their belief that his death was not intentional.

As OK! previously reported, the family insider announced Carter had been in a great mindset and was looking forward to what the future had in store.

The source added information about the Popstar actor's bittersweet plans to spend the upcoming holidays with on-again, off-again fiancée Melanie Martin , and their baby boy, Prince , who will turn 1 on Tuesday, November 22.

After working through their troubled relationship, Carter and his baby mama appeared to be in a good place, as the Bravo All Stars alum scheduled future appointments with a family counselor and social worker in an effort to be a better father and regain custody of his son.

The late singer's official cause of death remains unknown.

