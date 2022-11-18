ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montoursville, PA

Police looking for armed robber

By Julye Wemple
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2khxnP_0jFvaKyM00

Hughesville, Pa. — State Police in Montoursville are asking for the public's help identifying the man seen in surveillance photos.

Police say the man committed an armed robbery at a Citgo gas station Friday morning around 7:30 a.m. Initial reports say the man was wearing a light gray sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes, and carrying a bag with drawstrings. He was also carrying a Glock-style handgun.

Anyone with information is asked to call the barracks at 570-368-5700.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Alleged thief caught a third time

Berwick, Pa. — A thief ripped off the price tag of several items in front of a store clerk, then fled the store with the stolen goods, police say. David F. Tongel, was identified by his shopping companion, James Hughes, and from surveillance footage taken inside the Dollar General on East Front Street, according to Berwick Officer Jeremy Mulders. The store clerk called police on Oct. 18 at 4:15 p.m....
BERWICK, PA
WBRE

Motorcycle chase leads to accused man wanted in two counties

FISHING CREEK TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they arrested a man on a motorcycle after he lead troopers on a chase and was allegedly found wanted in two counties. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 3 around 2:00 p.m. troopers tried to pull over a motorcyclist on Route 254 in Greenwood […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Five charged with alleged thefts at Walmart

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested and charged five people for separate alleged crimes committed at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 13 around 6:45-7:00 a.m., a theft was investigated at the Walmart in Hazle Township. Troopers stated a 41-year-old man from Mcadoo was arrested for […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman reportedly assaulted, strangled

Danville, Pa. — Hospital employees contacted police after a woman sought treatment for an assault early Saturday morning. Staff at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville called troopers after the 35-year-old Lewisburg woman came to the hospital Saturday morning around 3:30 a.m. The woman reportedly told police she'd been assaulted and choked by Frederick Stephens earlier that morning outside his home on Camp Road in Liberty Township. Stephens, 41, also allegedly damaged the woman's 2001 Ford Focus, according to State Police at Milton. Police plan to charge Stephens with strangulation, simple assault, criminal mischief, and harassment.
DANVILLE, PA
WETM 18 News

Elmira Police looking for info on report of gunshots

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police are investigating a report of shots fired in the City of Elmira last weekend and asking for information. EPD said it received a report of shots fired from the 900 block of Grand Central Ave. around 10:49 p.m. on Nov. 12. The man on the phone said he was involved […]
ELMIRA, NY
WBRE

PSP investigates counterfeit cash used at Popeyes

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating an incident in which counterfeit cash was used at a Popeyes in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers are investigating a report of three counterfeit $20 bills passed at a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen in Hazle Township. Police say the suspects used the counterfeit […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police: Woman lied on ATF form

Berwick, Pa. — A Berwick woman was charged after she lied on a firearms application, police say. Kelsey V. Horkey, 31, went to Berwick Sporting goods, 110 S. Orchard St., Berwick, on March 24 to purchase a gun, according to Berwick Officer Randy Gaugler. On the firearm application form, Horkey answered “No” to a question when her answer should have been “Yes,” Gaugler said. There are several reasons to deny a firearms application, including previous felony convictions, crimes that could have resulted in up to a year in jail, domestic violence charges, or a mental health commitment. Court records don’t indicate Horkey has previously been arrested in Pennsylvania. She was charged with making a false statement on a firearms application. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 12 at 9:45 a.m. in front of District Judge Richard Cashman. Docket sheet
BERWICK, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Accused drug dealer plans guilty plea

Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County man accused of selling crack to undercover detectives four times will plead guilty in February of next year, according to court records. Kevin Gregory Smith sold crack on Aug. 15, Sept. 1 and 20, and Oct. 12 to detectives with the Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit, according to an affidavit. The 28-year-old Smith delivered .68 grams worth of the substance near Center Street. Smith...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Thief used debit card for online purchase

Forksville, Pa. — A woman's debit card was used to make a fraudulent purchase online, according to State Police at Laporte. The 41-year-old Forksville woman reported the theft on Nov. 19 after discovering someone had used her debit card to make an online purchase at Sam's Club for $570. Anyone with information about the theft if asked to call the Laporte barracks at 570-946-4610.
LAPORTE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man allegedly shoots guns into air, threatens to kill woman

Unityville, Pa. — The sound of gunshots in the night led a man to call police to a Jordan Township home on Nov. 16. State police at Montoursville say they found that Nathan Allen Minier, 43, of Unityville, shot rounds into the air with a firearm in an alleged attempt to threaten a woman. The incident happened at the 600 block of Hall Road. The witness told Trooper Logan Womelsdorf...
UNITYVILLE, PA
WBRE

Man charged with concealing missing 17-year-old girl

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a 17-year-old girl missing out of Pittston was found with a 42-year-old man in Wilkes-Barre. According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on Sunday around 6:30 p.m., an officer was parked on the 200 block of Carey Avenue when he saw a car reported to have a missing juvenile […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Two men facing charges for threats

Berwick, Pa. — Two men threatened a driver and his passengers, including a 12-year-old child, with a baseball bat and a gun, police say. Michael Jose Sanchez Jr., 44, and Thomas Gary Lawson, 36, are now accused of making terroristic threats during the incident on Nov. 12 in Berwick. The driver called police after the confrontation and told them he had been driving with a woman and her son in...
BERWICK, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man allegedly caught lurking outside home

Berwick, Pa. — A homeless man was charged after homeowners reportedly caught him lurking outside their home late at night. The couple first reported they heard someone outside their home in the 100 block of Martzville Road just before midnight on Oct. 25, according to Berwick Officer Steven Torres. Police searched the area but didn’t find anyone, Torres said. Less than an hour later, they called police to say they had allegedly caught John P. Saxer Jr., 47, on their surveillance cameras. ...
BERWICK, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Berwick man busted for allegedly selling drugs

Berwick, Pa. — A Berwick man was arrested for selling heroin and fentanyl to a confidential informant using Facebook messenger. Perry Daniel Harmon, 31, allegedly sold the CI bundles of drugs twice in September, with police keeping surveillance on Harmon’s Pearl Street home while the deals were made inside. Harmon was charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver narcotics and two counts of criminal use of a cell phone. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 28 at 10:15 a.m. in front of District Judge Richard Cashman. Docket sheet
BERWICK, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Stolen firearm located in car belonging to ex-con

Sunbury, Pa. — A Northumberland woman, already convicted of drug charges in 2009, was found with a stolen handgun last month. Lindsey Nicole Rebuck was charged with several felonies when authorities received reports for a stolen firearm. An accuser reported Rebuck had taken the weapon on Oct. 16 and spoke with officer Trey Kurtz the same day, according to the report. The 34-year-old Rebuck drove to the property near the...
SUNBURY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man found guilty of burning down motorcycle club sentenced

Williamsport, Pa. — An Old Lycoming man found guilty of intentionally burning down a motorcycle club was sentenced this week. Damon Lee Millington will spend a minimum of 15 years in prison for the conviction with the possibility of maxing out at 30 years. He will be eligible for parole after 15 years. Related reading: Jurors decide fate of Road Knight Motorcycle Club arsonist ...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police: Man was allegedly high when he crashed car with child inside

Muncy, Pa. — A Turbotville man who crashed his car last summer was allegedly high on marijuana and had a child with him, police say. Brandon Robert Van Scoy, 30, lost control of his car and hit a guide rail on Interstate 180 westbound in Muncy Creek Township the afternoon of July 27. Trooper Jeffrey Urban of state police at Montoursville said Van Scoy was driving 85 mph at the...
TURBOTVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Shooting suspect taken into custody

Renovo, Pa. — A 42-year-old Renovo man is in custody and another is in the hospital after an afternoon shooting occurred in the borough. Shaun Jason Wadsworth fired a single shot at the victim following an argument near the 100 block of 5th Street, according to the Clinton County District Attorney. Police described the weapon as an AR-style rifle. A neighbor who heard the victim yelling for help from a...
RENOVO, PA
WOLF

Man hospitalized following ATV crash

HAZLE TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A man from Hazle Township was taken to the hospital early Friday morning after crashing an ATV in Luzerne County. According to State Police, around 5 AM Friday, 44-year-old John Hall III entered T476 on an ATV and drove directly across the road into the Forest Hills Acres in Hazle Township.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police looking for burglar

Laureldale, Pa. — State police are looking for a thief who burglarized a home in Fox Township. A 79-year-old woman reported that someone burglarized the home in the 30 block of Second Street in Laurelton between Aug. 1 and Sept. 30. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Marie Calore at the Laporte State Police barracks.
LAURELTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy