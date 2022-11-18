Oklahoma-Oklahoma State: Our Picks

The AllSooners staff offers our predictions for Saturday's Bedlam showdown between the Sooners and Cowboys in Norman.

John Hoover

Given the severity of big plays the Sooners cost themselves last week in Morgantown — a dropped TD pass, another TD pass negated by an unnecessary penalty, a fourth-down fake punt, two missed field goals — there’s no reason to think the Sooners are going to beat Oklahoma State. Except, that’s literally how close OU was to not just beating West Virginia, but beating them handily. Let’s assume Oklahoma State is going to put up yards and points and first downs (OU is 130th nationally in first downs allowed) against one of the nation’s worst defenses. So the Oklahoma offense needs to minimize the errors and play keep-up. Dillon Gabriel isn’t a precision thrower in the elements, and it’ll be blustery on Saturday night. But he’s going against the 128th-ranked pass defense in all of college football. Gabriel has to be able to produce some success against the OSU secondary. But balance is key for the OU offense. Eric Gray needs to get his touches — he’s been over 100 rushing yards seven times this season and his season rushing total is on the cusp of entering legend status. Just 200 more yards and he’ll crack the school’s top 10. Balance will be the key for the OU offense. If Gabriel struggles with his accuracy again, or if the Sooner offensive line can’t move the sticks and put points on the scoreboard, Oklahoma will have no chance. I think this is the game the Sooners get those things synched up offensively.

Final score: Oklahoma 38, Oklahoma State 35

Ryan Chapman

Bedlam won’t arrive with its usual luster on Saturday night despite the fact that ABC picked up the game in prime time. Injuries have robbed the Cowboys of chasing a College Football Playoff berth and Oklahoma at 5-5 is enduring its worst season since at least at least 2009, but that could go back to 1998 if the Sooners don’t win out. Spencer Sanders is going to give it a go for OSU, and his presence should prove to be the difference. The Sooners continue to struggle against mobile quarterbacks, and OU has shown over and over against Kansas State, Baylor and West Virginia the inability to get out of its own way. In each of those games, Oklahoma committed plenty of mental errors and left massive plays on the field, unable to produce winning plays and rise to the moment. The veteran Cowboys will be able to exploit that, helping notch the program’s second straight Bedlam win.

Final score: Oklahoma State 34, Oklahoma 31

Josh Callaway

It will be very strange if Bedlam does in fact go by the wayside when Oklahoma goes to the SEC. Late November football in this state just means these two teams get together, and even though the series is lopsided in OU's favor, it always feels like anything can happen when the Sooners and Cowboys share the same field. Oklahoma comes into the 2022 edition a wounded animal, and Mike Gundy's squad smells blood in the water. This is OSU's chance to drop the hammer on the Sooners in Norman in a way they haven't really done ever in the history of the series. Oklahoma is playing poorly and their confidence has to be severely shaken after a debacle loss against lowly West Virginia last weekend. But, all that being said, the emotion of this game should raise the Sooners' level of play. This game will more than likely be competitive and decided in the fourth quarter, with one or two plays being the big tipping points. It is just hard to imagine a situation where Spencer Sanders, assuming he is healthy, doesn't wreak havoc on an OU defense that has had next to no resistance against quarterbacks who can escape the pocket and run. Dillon Gabriel has a bounce back outing at home, but it won't be enough. Oklahoma can't get the stop when they need to, and the Pokes take home Bedlam for a second straight season.

Final score: Oklahoma State 41, Oklahoma 34

Ross Lovelace

The Sooners are favorites in Vegas but if Spender Sanders is playing, like he claimed he was a week ago, I just can’t see it happening. Oklahoma has struggled mightily against running quarterbacks this season, and even injured, Sanders is one of the most talented signal callers the Sooners have faced. Oklahoma State’s secondary has shown cracks, so there’s no question the big plays will certainly be there, but Oklahoma’s inconsistency to connect on deep passes could loom large. If it weren’t for injuries, the Cowboys could very well be undefeated or have a single loss on the season, and this would all be a different story. Senior Night, the last home game of the season and Bedlam at the Palace should carry enough momentum for Oklahoma to have a chance at the end.

Final score: Oklahoma State 38, Oklahoma 24