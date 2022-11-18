ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Ex-Rand Paul aide pardoned by Trump convicted of illegally funneling Russian cash to Trump campaign

By Areeba Shah
Salon
Salon
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sb5mO_0jFvZ7tv00

A former senior aide to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. and Sen. Rand Paul R-Ky., was convicted Thursday of illegally helping a Russian businessman contribute to former President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign.

Jesse Benton "was convicted of conspiring to solicit and cause an illegal campaign contribution by a foreign national, effecting a conduit contribution, and causing false records to be filed with the FEC", per the Justice Department. He faces up to 20 years in prison.

Elections "reflect the values and the priorities and the beliefs of American citizens," Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle Parikh said in her closing argument this week, The Washington Post reported. "Jesse Benton by his actions did damage to those principles."

Benton, the husband of Paul's niece, was pardoned by Trump in 2020 for a different campaign finance crime, which involved attempting to buy an endorsement for former Rep. Ron Paul's, R-Texas, 2012 presidential bid.

This time, Benton bought a $25,000 ticket to a 2016 Republican National Committee event on behalf of a Russian naval officer Roman Vasilenko to help him get a picture with Trump, according to prosecutors.

Vasilenko wired $100,000 to Benton's political consulting firm to make an illegal foreign contribution, which Benton used to donate $25,000 to the RNC by credit card to cover the ticket. He pocketed the remaining $75,000, according to the DOJ.

He said that he followed the advice of his previous counsel, David Warrington, who testified that Benton contacted him to ask if he could give a political fundraiser ticket to a Russian citizen.

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

Warrington said he told Benton "there is no prohibition on a Russian citizen receiving a ticket to an event" and that "you can give your ticket that you purchased to a fundraiser to anybody," The Post reported.

But Benton left out the detail that he was getting reimbursed by the Russian citizen for the donation, prosecutors said. Benton asked for the advice only "to cover his tracks," Parikh said.

Benton claimed he earned the $100,000 for serving as Vasilenko's tour guide in Washington and that the naval officer turned multilevel marketer's interest was self-promotion and not politics, according to The Post.

Vasilenko posted the photograph with Trump on Instagram with a banner that said "Two Presidents" and advertised his own company.

"He wants to be an influencer," defense attorney Brian Stolarz said. "This is just shameless self-promotion from a guy who can afford to take this picture."

But prosecutors said that once the opportunity came, Vasilenko, who was running for parliament in Russia at the time, saw the value of being introduced to Trump. After Trump's election, he was invited on Russian television, according to the Justice Department.

Benton was previously convicted in 2016, when a former Iowa state senator admitted to taking $73,000 in payments from Ron Paul's presidential campaign in exchange for switching his endorsement to Paul. He was sentenced to two years of probation and a $10,000 fine.

When the scandal broke in 2014, Benton was serving as campaign manager for McConnell's 2014 re-election bid. He resigned after the illegal 2012 payments were reported and went on to serve as chief strategist for the pro-Trump Great America super PAC. He resigned once again in 2016 after he was charged.

Trump issued a presidential pardon to Benton in December 2020 before leaving office at the urging of Rand Paul.

Comments / 1188

Gillihunter
4d ago

So we now know Trump was the Swamp, Russia gate wasn't a hoax. and Eric Trump met with Russian spys at Trump Towers for dirt on Hillary

Reply(85)
846
guest
4d ago

After all this guy has done including threatening national security which means he's put everyone's lives maybe in danger lied about Russia. hasn't paid any taxes but laughs when you do, called putin a genius while putting our armed forces and secret service down etc and yall still like this guy? amazing

Reply(41)
515
R A Feller
3d ago

So let me get this straight. Sen. Paul the politician hires an aide paid with public money to do something illegal for him, and when the aide gets caught, they get pardoned. ??? If you authorize and instruct someone to do a crime, aren't you just as or more culpable? if there really were justice in this country, the majority of politicians would be in prison.

Reply(41)
399
Related
News Breaking LIVE

CNN Anchor Quitting Network to Head to Rival

Laura Jarrett, a CNN anchor and correspondent, will leave the cable news outlet and join NBC News as their senior legal correspondent, according to Variety. The major move was announced on Wednesday in a memo from Rich Greenberg, who runs the investigative unit at NBC News. Variety notes that Jarrett will report to Greenberg in her new role.
Gizmodo

We Finally Know Who Funded Trump's Truth Social

Since the Donald Trump-founded social media platform, Truth Social, launched in February, the site’s financial origins have been cloaked in a layer of mystery. The company secured a reported $1 billion in funding, but that money remains inaccessible pending a successful public launch. In the interim, Trump’s media venture has pulled together about $38 million in debt, according to SEC filings, and that money didn’t come from Trump himself. So, who provided it?
OREGON STATE
Salon

Elizabeth Warren sounds the alarm on GOP plot to "blow up the economy" to help Trump win in 2024

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Sunday said congressional Democrats should use the upcoming lame-duck session to eliminate the U.S. debt ceiling for good, warning that leaving the borrowing limit intact gives Republicans an opening to hold the economy hostage.
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
192K+
Followers
20K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy