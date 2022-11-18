Read full article on original website
Related
tennisuptodate.com
McEnroe hails Djokovic after reaching ATP Finals final: "He is the best tennis player on the planet"
Patrick McEnroe has proclaimed Djokovic the best player on the planet after he booked the ATP Finals final once more. Djokovic went undefeated in the round-robin stage surviving a brutal clash with Daniil Medvedev. It was a 3-set match that he didn't need to win but he wanted to, pushing himself to the max in that one. Despite not feeling his best one day later, Djokovic beat Fritz as well to secure the final and Patrick McEnroe was impressed.
Novak Djokovic beats Casper Ruud to claim ATP Finals crown and tie Roger Federer’s record
Novak Djokovic beat Casper Ruud in straight sets on Sunday to claim the ATP Finals title for a record-equalling sixth time in Turin.The Serbian was pushed all the way by Ruud but eventually won the title in straight sets 7-5 6-3.Ruud saved two break points in his first service game of the opening set to hold, but it set the tone for the match, with the Norwegian regularly forced onto the back foot. There were a number of lengthy rallies during the match, including 36 shots in the final game to set up a championship point for Djokovic, who...
Sporting News
Novak Djokovic clinches sixth ATP Finals title with statement performance
Novak Djokovic has won the 2022 ATP Finals, equalling Roger Federer's record of six titles at the end-of-season tournament. The Serbian defeated No. 3 seed Casper Ruud in straight sets in the title match, prevailing 7-5 6-3. The victory caps off an eventful and bizarre season for Djokovic, in which...
Goran Ivanisevic reveals Novak Djokovic's most 'underestimated' weapon
Novak Djokovic has a very ‘underestimated’ serve, according to coach Goran Ivanisevic, particularly when he needs it the most. Djokovic beat Casper Ruud 7-5, 6-3 to win a record-equalling sixth ATP Finals on Sunday to cap off an incredibly dominant tournament for the Serbian. Ruud could not even ...
tennisuptodate.com
Zverev hits another stumbling block in comeback, tests positive for COVID-19 before Saudi return
Alexander Zverev's return experienced another setback as the German tested positive for COVID-19 just weeks before his return in Saudi Arabia. Zverev pushed back his return to late this year because of a bone oedema that caused him severe pain in September. He's back on the court practising regularly ahead of his scheduled return in Saudi Arabia but he's now dealing with another issue.
tennisuptodate.com
Courier believes Tsitsipas and family need therapy after spat at ATP Finals: "They're hurting him and they're hurting his chances"
Jim Courier thinks the family of Stefanos Tsitsipas are hurting his chances at success and he wants to see the player step away from them for a while. The bond between the Tsitsipas family is very strong and his parents have always been present in his tennis career. Both of his parents come from tennis as well which makes their passion for success even higher. However, Courier thinks it's not working the way they want it to work:
tennisuptodate.com
"I had my bags packed, I was waiting" - Goran Ivanisevic, coach of Novak Djokovic, on the apprehensive period before the Serbian's US Open ban
Novak Djokovic’s coach Goran Ivanisevic recently reflected on the Serb’s turbulent 2022 season after his historic sixth ATP Finals win. The 21-time Grand Slam champion ended the season with a magnificent victory at the ATP Finals, however, his year had no shortage of drama. Djokovic’s unvaccinated status saw him being deported from Down Under during the 2022 Australian Open. He further faced a ban from all North American tournaments, including the US Open.
tennisuptodate.com
Djokovic grounded despite being on the cusp of biggest payday ever in tennis: "I know how it feels like having zero on the table"
Novak Djokovic is staying grounded ahead of what might be the biggest paycheck in tennis history if he wins the event. Novak Djokovic has a chance to win the ATP Finals later today when he faces Casper Ruud in the final. As he went undefeated in the round-robin stage, Djokovic has a chance to take home the full prize money of the event - $4.74 million.
tennismajors.com
Ivanisevic on Djokovic winning ATP Finals after tumultuous year: “This one is special”
Goran Ivanisevic has been through a lot in his time as coach of Novak Djokovic but after the Serb won a record-equalling sixth ATP Finals title on Sunday, the Croat admitted this one was extra special. Banned (in the end) from entering Australia and from playing in the USA, he...
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Djokovic gets trembles again during ATP Finals win over Ruud
Novak Djokovic was spotted midly shaking once more during his ATP Finals win over Casper Ruud. Djokovic first experienced shaking in his match against Medvedev where he looked very exhausted. He was able to rally and win the match with his semi-final against Fritz rather comfortably. The shaking returned against Ruud in the final and while he was able to win that match comfortably, the shaking is something fans are starting to get worried about.
tennisuptodate.com
Djokovic moves up three spots in ATP Year End Top 10, Alcaraz finishes on top
We have a new top 10 after the conclusion of the ATP Finals with some slight movement happening on this Monday. The ATP Finals were exciting and delivered some good tennis. Novak Djokovic finished on top winning all of his matches at the event and it's earned 1,500 points which got him back into the top 5. The Serbian is now ranked number 5 which is still not the number one rank he wants but better than before.
tennisuptodate.com
Murray reveals daughter is following in his footsteps and is playing tennis
Andy Murray has revealed that his oldest child, a daughter named Sophia started to play tennis as she showed interest in the sport. Murray, whose dedication to tennis never came into question, could not hide his smile when he spoke about his oldest daughter. She's shown an interest in tennis and started to play the sport properly which he confirmed in an interview with Hello Magazine:
tennisuptodate.com
Recently retired ATP stars including Tsonga and Simon honoured at ATP Finals
The ATP stagged a special stage to honour all the players who retired from tennis this year including Tsonga and Simon. An initiative by ATP Chief Andrea Gaudenzi gathered all the notable players who retired from tennis this year. Among those attending were Gilles Simon and Jo Wilfried Tsonga who said goodbye to tennis. Simon said:
tennisuptodate.com
Roddick on next step for Fritz after ATP Finals: "Going to be consistently winning those matches that he's supposed to win"
Andy Roddick talked about Taylor Fritz in his role as the Tennis Channel's analyst explaining what he needs to do next. Fritz had more than a solid first run at the ATP Finals getting out of a tough group and playing Novak Djokovic fairly close in the semi-finals. It wasn't the best of showings from Fritz but certainly, one that he can learn from moving forward.
tennisuptodate.com
Rajeev Ram blasts Team USA for omitting him from Davis Cup Finals squad - " i put in a lot of hard work this year to help the team get there"
American doubles specialist Rajeev Ram and Great Britain's Joe Salisbury added yet another big title to their cabinet on Sunday by winning the 2022 ATP Finals in the doubles category. In a press conference after the match, Ram, when asked if he was disappointed at being left out of Team...
tennisuptodate.com
Djokovic one win from history at ATP Finals despite not being 100%: "I had to fight to survive"
Novak Djokovic revealed after the match that he wasn't feeling that great during the match but he pulled through against Fritz. It was a tricky match for Djokovic but he handled it pretty well downing Fritz in two sets. The second set was quite close because Fritz served for the second set but Djokovic was able to pull it out and then win in the tiebreak. It's a big win for him considering the circumstances:
tennisuptodate.com
Caroline Garcia, Elena Rybakina lead WTA in crucial serve statistics during 2022 season
Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia and Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina both surpassed expectations in 2022, with the former finishing the year in the Top 10 while the latter captured her maiden Grand Slam at Wimbledon. Both ladies were impressive on serve, employing that particular weapon to close out matches and lead the WTA...
tennisuptodate.com
"Someone flat-out screaming to purposely throw you off is an absolute shock" - Fritz frustrated after crowd interference during Djokovic loss
Taylor Fritz was less than happy with the crowd in Turin as he felt they completely changed the trajectory of the match during a crucial rally. Fritz was playing Djokovic fairly tough as he served for the second set that would send the match into a third. It was 30-30 and Fritz was approaching the net for a fairly routine backhand that would give him a set point but a person from the crowd screamed and Fritz slammed the ball into the net.
tennisuptodate.com
Rusedski believes Djokovic will chase Margaret Court’s Grand Slam record: “Don't think he wants the men’s record, he wants the all-time record”
Former British number one Greg Rusedski believes Novak Djokovic will chase Marger Court's record of 24 grand slams won. Margeret Court still has the most grand slams of all players with 24 and Rusedski believes Djokovic wants that record for himself. He's in striking distance as he already has 21 with many believing he can play for at least two more years.
tennisuptodate.com
Ruud admits rankings mean nothing in Djokovic ATP Finals decider: "I'm maybe ahead of him but I feel like the underdog"
Casper Ruud is ranked higher than Novak Djokovic but he doesn't feel like the favourite in the final at all calling himself an underdog. It's not strange for Ruud to call himself an underdog because technically he is. There are not many players if any that would be favoured against Djokovic right now and the Serbian certainly demonstrated the best tennis out of all the players.
Comments / 0