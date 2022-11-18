ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque County, IA

Comments / 0

Related
KCRG.com

Daycare blocked by Historic designation, Dubuque looks to remove designation

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - After Dubuque’s Historic Preservation Commission blocked plans for a daycare that would require tearing down a former Knights of Columbus building, Dubuque’s City Manager is looking to remove the area from the downtown historic conservation district. At Monday’s meeting, Dubuque’s City Council will consider...
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

Dubuque Resident to Be Featured in New Disney+ Holiday Special

If you're looking for some holiday fare to stream during this festive season, consider pressing play on an upcoming Disney+ special, which features a Dubuque resident!. Per the Telegraph Herald, Rachel Spurling, a 2018 graduate of Clarke University and professional snow sculptor, is set to appear on Best in Snow, a holiday special exclusive to Disney+. The 90-minute special is set to premiere on the streaming service on Friday, November 18th!
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

Embrace the Holiday Season with This Delightful Dubuque Craft Show

Just like that, the weather has turned on a dime. The pleasantly cool air of fall has shifted to suggest the frigidness of winter is almost here. But the holiday season seems to get spirits high for many people. An upcoming event at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds will surely make that easy to embrace.
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

Semi Rollover in Dubuque Snarls Traffic on Hiway 20 Today

A semi-tractor trailer rollover this afternoon on Dodge Street in Dubuque is backing up traffic on a busy stretch of Hiway 20 today. According to the Telegraph Herald. the rollover was reported east of the intersection with Bryant Street in the eastbound lanes. Several caller to the radio station also reported a long traffic backup.
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

Police Release Names of Those Involved in Van-Tractor Accident in Farley, IA

The Name of those involved in a Van-Tractor accident near Farley earlier this week have now been released. Randy Theobald was heading north operating a 2004 Toyota Sienna. Theobald rear-ended a manure spreader being pulled by an International tractor that Carl Greenwood was operating. Randy and two passengers, Susan Young and Pauline Theobald, were extricated from the vehicle and all three subjects were transported to the hospital. Young and Randy Theobald were taken to UnityPoint Finley with non-life-threatening injuries. Pauline Theobald was a back seat passenger and was taken to MercyOne, and was then flown to University of Iowa hospitals with possible life-threatening injuries.
FARLEY, IA
Y105

Veteran’s Day Celebrations Throughout The Quad Cities and Eastern Iowa

Veteran's Day is coming up this Friday, and we as a nation come together to honor those who put it all on the line to protect our freedoms. Veterans Day has its origins at the end of World War I when at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, the fighting ended with the signing of an armistice. U.S. Soldiers celebrate the armistice that ended World War I, on November 11, 1918.
IOWA STATE
Y105

Help Available for Those With Food Insecurity in Dubuque

In a nation as prosperous as the United States, you wouldn't think we'd have an issue with families not having enough to eat. But with rising grocery prices and out-of-control inflation, more people than ever are dealing with some sort of food insecurity. Experts say 1 in eight people in...
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

G.I.T. Improv Brings Laughs, Family Friendly Comedy to Dubuque

Improvisational comedy looks easy. You might think to yourself that you could do it, perhaps if you've watched an episode or two of Curb Your Enthusiasm, or the ever-popular Whose Line is it Anyway? But just watching G.I.T. Improv perform at the Bell Tower Theater this past Saturday night, I could tell I wouldn't be able to keep up.
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

Dubuque American Legion Post #6 to Host Area Veterans Days Ceremony

Dubuque American Legion Post #6 will host the 2022 Veterans Day Ceremony for Dubuque This year's event will be held at the Mystique Ice Arena on Chaplain Schmitt Island. All military veterans and patriotic citizens are invited to attend. The program will start at 10:30 am, Friday, November 11th, 2022, lasting approximately 30 minutes. All Tri-State veterans’ organizations and military units are encouraged to participate.
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

Are Your Trees “Leafing” You Frustrated: Here’s Help

I love the mature trees around my home. There are not only beautiful but provide much-needed shade during the hot summer months. But then comes fall and all those leaves!. If you live in the city of Dubuque you have several options. I chose to have the city pick up the leaves. After several hours of raking (thank you to my wife Shari for helping) we had quite the pile. Here is the before photo.
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

Operation Christmas Child Sends Cheer Across Globe From The Midwest

I like to volunteer and give back when I'm able to in my local community. In that regard, I also like exposing my kids to acts of service and kindness we can do right here in the Tri-States; some even have an impact globally. This holiday season, and every year around this time, our local Cornerstone Church in Cascade becomes all hustle and bustle with gifts and giving during our annual shoe box packing party for operation Christmas Child, and my family always attends.
CASCADE, IA
Y105

Body Found In Dubuque; Name Released

According to a press release from the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office; on November 9th at approximately 10:05am, the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a person lying next to railroad tracks near the Dubuque County Fairgrounds. The report was called in by Canadian National Railroad staff, who observed the body as the train was passing by the location.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
Y105

Support Kids, Adults with Special Needs via Kwik Stop, Dairy Queen

When it comes to supporting local non-profits, there might not be an easier and more impactful program than Kwik Care. Kwik Care has helped raise both funds and awareness for local nonprofits. Each month, Kwik Stop and Dairy Queen help collect donations for a different organization. Donations can be made easily by requesting your total purchase at any of those businesses (including at the gas pumps at Kwik Stop) be rounded up to the nearest dollar.
MONTICELLO, IA
Y105

Y105

Dubuque, IA
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
524K+
Views
ABOUT

Y105 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://y105music.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy