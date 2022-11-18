Read full article on original website
Related
Christmas Magic, “Wish Boxes,” and More Coming to Poopsie’s in Galena
Poopsie's has been a beacon of entertainment and joy for the Tri-States for years now. That isn't about to change during the holiday season, as the crew at the Galena shop are gearing up for a seasonal spin on one of their flagship events. On the first Tuesday of every...
KCRG.com
Daycare blocked by Historic designation, Dubuque looks to remove designation
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - After Dubuque’s Historic Preservation Commission blocked plans for a daycare that would require tearing down a former Knights of Columbus building, Dubuque’s City Manager is looking to remove the area from the downtown historic conservation district. At Monday’s meeting, Dubuque’s City Council will consider...
Dubuque Resident to Be Featured in New Disney+ Holiday Special
If you're looking for some holiday fare to stream during this festive season, consider pressing play on an upcoming Disney+ special, which features a Dubuque resident!. Per the Telegraph Herald, Rachel Spurling, a 2018 graduate of Clarke University and professional snow sculptor, is set to appear on Best in Snow, a holiday special exclusive to Disney+. The 90-minute special is set to premiere on the streaming service on Friday, November 18th!
Embrace the Holiday Season with This Delightful Dubuque Craft Show
Just like that, the weather has turned on a dime. The pleasantly cool air of fall has shifted to suggest the frigidness of winter is almost here. But the holiday season seems to get spirits high for many people. An upcoming event at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds will surely make that easy to embrace.
Semi Rollover in Dubuque Snarls Traffic on Hiway 20 Today
A semi-tractor trailer rollover this afternoon on Dodge Street in Dubuque is backing up traffic on a busy stretch of Hiway 20 today. According to the Telegraph Herald. the rollover was reported east of the intersection with Bryant Street in the eastbound lanes. Several caller to the radio station also reported a long traffic backup.
Dubuque’s Salvation Army Kettle Campaign, “Challenge Days” Coming Soon
There are countless staples of Christmas every single year, but one makes their presence known whether you're grocery shopping or holiday shopping. Often times, they do it with the help of a brass instrument. Of course I'm talking about the Salvation Army and their annual Christmas Kettle Campaign. Our area's...
Police Release Names of Those Involved in Van-Tractor Accident in Farley, IA
The Name of those involved in a Van-Tractor accident near Farley earlier this week have now been released. Randy Theobald was heading north operating a 2004 Toyota Sienna. Theobald rear-ended a manure spreader being pulled by an International tractor that Carl Greenwood was operating. Randy and two passengers, Susan Young and Pauline Theobald, were extricated from the vehicle and all three subjects were transported to the hospital. Young and Randy Theobald were taken to UnityPoint Finley with non-life-threatening injuries. Pauline Theobald was a back seat passenger and was taken to MercyOne, and was then flown to University of Iowa hospitals with possible life-threatening injuries.
Another Sneaky Phone Scam in Dubuque County: Don’t Fall For it
At a very young age, my parents taught me some great life lessons. Everything from "do on to others as you'd have them do to you" to "Don't count your chickens before they hatch". They also taught me to be wary of anyone "asking" for money or seeking "personal information"
Veteran’s Day Celebrations Throughout The Quad Cities and Eastern Iowa
Veteran's Day is coming up this Friday, and we as a nation come together to honor those who put it all on the line to protect our freedoms. Veterans Day has its origins at the end of World War I when at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, the fighting ended with the signing of an armistice. U.S. Soldiers celebrate the armistice that ended World War I, on November 11, 1918.
3 Great Burger Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Help Assure Tri-State Kids Have Food in Their Bellies This Christmas
Many children in Dubuque and the larger Tri-State area rely on preschool/school lunch programs in order to get one of their few meals a day. When kids go on their annual winter break, those two weeks put an added strain on parents to make sure they have something in their bellies.
Help Available for Those With Food Insecurity in Dubuque
In a nation as prosperous as the United States, you wouldn't think we'd have an issue with families not having enough to eat. But with rising grocery prices and out-of-control inflation, more people than ever are dealing with some sort of food insecurity. Experts say 1 in eight people in...
G.I.T. Improv Brings Laughs, Family Friendly Comedy to Dubuque
Improvisational comedy looks easy. You might think to yourself that you could do it, perhaps if you've watched an episode or two of Curb Your Enthusiasm, or the ever-popular Whose Line is it Anyway? But just watching G.I.T. Improv perform at the Bell Tower Theater this past Saturday night, I could tell I wouldn't be able to keep up.
Dubuque American Legion Post #6 to Host Area Veterans Days Ceremony
Dubuque American Legion Post #6 will host the 2022 Veterans Day Ceremony for Dubuque This year's event will be held at the Mystique Ice Arena on Chaplain Schmitt Island. All military veterans and patriotic citizens are invited to attend. The program will start at 10:30 am, Friday, November 11th, 2022, lasting approximately 30 minutes. All Tri-State veterans’ organizations and military units are encouraged to participate.
Are Your Trees “Leafing” You Frustrated: Here’s Help
I love the mature trees around my home. There are not only beautiful but provide much-needed shade during the hot summer months. But then comes fall and all those leaves!. If you live in the city of Dubuque you have several options. I chose to have the city pick up the leaves. After several hours of raking (thank you to my wife Shari for helping) we had quite the pile. Here is the before photo.
Comedian, TikTok Star Charlie Berens Returns to Dubuque in 2023
Not even a full year after he proved to be a laugh riot at the Five Flags Center, a popular comedian and TikTok star will be back in the Key City as part of his "Midwest Survival Guide Tour." That man is none other than Wisconsin native Charlie Berens, who...
Operation Christmas Child Sends Cheer Across Globe From The Midwest
I like to volunteer and give back when I'm able to in my local community. In that regard, I also like exposing my kids to acts of service and kindness we can do right here in the Tri-States; some even have an impact globally. This holiday season, and every year around this time, our local Cornerstone Church in Cascade becomes all hustle and bustle with gifts and giving during our annual shoe box packing party for operation Christmas Child, and my family always attends.
Dyersville, IA Man Arrested for Firing a Gun in Dyersville on Wednesday (Nov 9)
A Dyersville man was arrested on Wednesday after a shots fired event last night in Dyersville, Iowa. Police say they responded to a disturbance at 505 9th Street SE in Dyersville just before 6 pm yesterday. Dubuque County Sheriff's and police units from Dyersville, Cascade, Farley, and Peosta responded to the call.
Body Found In Dubuque; Name Released
According to a press release from the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office; on November 9th at approximately 10:05am, the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a person lying next to railroad tracks near the Dubuque County Fairgrounds. The report was called in by Canadian National Railroad staff, who observed the body as the train was passing by the location.
Support Kids, Adults with Special Needs via Kwik Stop, Dairy Queen
When it comes to supporting local non-profits, there might not be an easier and more impactful program than Kwik Care. Kwik Care has helped raise both funds and awareness for local nonprofits. Each month, Kwik Stop and Dairy Queen help collect donations for a different organization. Donations can be made easily by requesting your total purchase at any of those businesses (including at the gas pumps at Kwik Stop) be rounded up to the nearest dollar.
Y105
Dubuque, IA
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
524K+
Views
ABOUT
Y105 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://y105music.com
Comments / 0