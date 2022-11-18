ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, AL

Comments / 2

Related
AL.com

Search on for Cullman County armed robbery suspect

Cullman County authorities have released an image of a man they are seeking in connection with a Monday afternoon armed robbery. According to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at a Holly Pond business at about 1:45 p.m. A man wearing a camouflage mask and hat entered...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Person of interest arrested for robbery in Holly Pond

CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a person of interest in the robbery of Holly Pond Nutrition. The person of interest was arrested for unrelated warrants according to the sheriff’s office. This investigation is still ongoing. ORIGINAL STORY: The...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Athens Police: 2nd suspect charged in Walmart shooting

A second man has been arrested in connection with a Nov. 8 shooting in a Walmart parking lot in Athens. Demarious Jamod Hamilton, 22, was arrested Monday by the Athens Police Department. He was charged with assault, reckless endangerment, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and two counts of discharging a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle.
ATHENS, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Escaped inmate found dead in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — An inmate who escaped from custody in Morgan County was found dead Monday. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said 42-year-old Darrell Bruce Reeves, a trustee who was is in the custody of the town in Falkville, walked off a jobsite Friday. The sheriff's office...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Limestone Co. Correctional Officer assaulted by inmate

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) reported an assault on a correctional officer by an inmate on Friday. Correctional Officer Ernest Sterling saw inmate Raymond Madison cutting his left arm in his cell, officials say. Madison hit Sterling several times in the head with a serving tray.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Decatur Police identify motorcyclist killed in Monday night crash

---- A motorcyclist was killed in a Monday night crash in Decatur. The Decatur Police Department said the wreck involving a motorcycle and vehicle happened about 10 p.m. Monday. Officers said the motorcycle was struck by the vehicle while traveling southbound on Bethel Road. The motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries...
DECATUR, AL
wdhn.com

Huntsville man convicted of killing 2 boys dies in prison: ADOC

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Huntsville man convicted of stabbing two young boys to death in 2008 was found “unresponsive” in his cell earlier this week. The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) says 44-year-old Kishon Green was pronounced dead on November 14, despite life-saving efforts performed by prison staff.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

POLICE: One arrested following pursuit in Huntsville

Police now say one person was arrested. 59- year-old William David Walling was booked into the Madison County jail for shoplifting and fleeing and eluding. Walling also had an active felony warrant and additional charges unrelated to this incident. Two people were arrested after a police pursuit in Huntsville. The...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Decatur motorcycle crash claims 1 life

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - One man was killed in a Monday evening crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle. According to a Decatur Police Department spokesperson, officers responded to a crash on South Bethel Rd. around 10 p.m. on Nov. 21. Officers believe the motorcycle was struck by a southbound traveling vehicle.
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Huntsville PD officers respond to shooting in the area of Bob Wallace Ave.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting in the area of Bob Wallace Avenue and Triana Boulevard on Monday. According to a spokesperson with the police department, officers responded to the shooting at 1:15 p.m. Officers also responded to a wreck involving a vehicle that was believed to be involved in the shooting.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

HPD officers respond to shooting in Huntsville

Members of multiple religions were in attendance for the Thanksgiving service. The ceremony was held at the new location in Athens on Nov. 21, 2022. Alabama prisoner executions put on hold as governor orders review of capital punishment. Updated: 14 hours ago. Alabama prisoner executions put on hold as governor...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

2 killed, juvenile passenger injured in Franklin County crash

Two people were killed in a Franklin County crash Friday. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 22-year-old Nicolas Perez of Russellville was seriously injured when the vehicle he was driving collided head-on with a vehicle driven by 22-year-old Ashley Sims of Tuscumbia. Perez was transported to Russellville Hospital, where he...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy