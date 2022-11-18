Read full article on original website
Tuscumbia stabbing suspect requests mental evaluation, intends to plead ‘not guilty’
A Tuscumbia man charged with murder and abuse of a corpse is now asking the court for a mental evaluation ahead of a jury trial, court records filed on Monday show.
mynwapaper.com
Winston Sheriff's Office discovers pounds of drugs after accidental shooting
LYNN - A Haleyville man is actively being sought by multiple law enforcement agencies on numerous drug-related charges after authorities responded to a shooting call to find pounds of meth and marijuana along with Fentanyl stashed in his vehicle. Warrants have already been signed by the Winston County Sheriff’s Office...
Search on for Cullman County armed robbery suspect
Cullman County authorities have released an image of a man they are seeking in connection with a Monday afternoon armed robbery. According to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at a Holly Pond business at about 1:45 p.m. A man wearing a camouflage mask and hat entered...
wbrc.com
Person of interest arrested for robbery in Holly Pond
CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a person of interest in the robbery of Holly Pond Nutrition. The person of interest was arrested for unrelated warrants according to the sheriff’s office. This investigation is still ongoing. ORIGINAL STORY: The...
WAAY-TV
Athens Police: 2nd suspect charged in Walmart shooting
A second man has been arrested in connection with a Nov. 8 shooting in a Walmart parking lot in Athens. Demarious Jamod Hamilton, 22, was arrested Monday by the Athens Police Department. He was charged with assault, reckless endangerment, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and two counts of discharging a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle.
ABC 33/40 News
Escaped inmate found dead in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — An inmate who escaped from custody in Morgan County was found dead Monday. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said 42-year-old Darrell Bruce Reeves, a trustee who was is in the custody of the town in Falkville, walked off a jobsite Friday. The sheriff's office...
WAFF
Limestone Co. Correctional Officer assaulted by inmate
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) reported an assault on a correctional officer by an inmate on Friday. Correctional Officer Ernest Sterling saw inmate Raymond Madison cutting his left arm in his cell, officials say. Madison hit Sterling several times in the head with a serving tray.
Daughter of Hartselle ‘murder-for-hire’ suspect plead for her release
Jaclyn Skuce has been incarcerated for over two years after she was charged with capital murder in the shooting death of the father of her child in what authorities called a "murder-for-hire" plot.
WAAY-TV
Decatur Police identify motorcyclist killed in Monday night crash
---- A motorcyclist was killed in a Monday night crash in Decatur. The Decatur Police Department said the wreck involving a motorcycle and vehicle happened about 10 p.m. Monday. Officers said the motorcycle was struck by the vehicle while traveling southbound on Bethel Road. The motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries...
wdhn.com
Huntsville man convicted of killing 2 boys dies in prison: ADOC
SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Huntsville man convicted of stabbing two young boys to death in 2008 was found “unresponsive” in his cell earlier this week. The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) says 44-year-old Kishon Green was pronounced dead on November 14, despite life-saving efforts performed by prison staff.
WSMV
Man shoots himself in front of customers at Lawrenceburg restaurant, police say
LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several bystanders, including off-duty officers at a restaurant in Lawrenceburg, stepped in after a man attempted to take his own life in front of over 100 people. On Saturday, Nov. 19, the Lawrenceburg Police Department was called to Hinie’s BBQ on North Locust Avenue. According...
WAAY-TV
POLICE: One arrested following pursuit in Huntsville
Police now say one person was arrested. 59- year-old William David Walling was booked into the Madison County jail for shoplifting and fleeing and eluding. Walling also had an active felony warrant and additional charges unrelated to this incident. Two people were arrested after a police pursuit in Huntsville. The...
One ‘seriously injured’ after shooting in Huntsville
Huntsville Police says one person was seriously injured after a shooting Monday afternoon.
WAFF
Decatur motorcycle crash claims 1 life
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - One man was killed in a Monday evening crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle. According to a Decatur Police Department spokesperson, officers responded to a crash on South Bethel Rd. around 10 p.m. on Nov. 21. Officers believe the motorcycle was struck by a southbound traveling vehicle.
WAFF
Huntsville PD officers respond to shooting in the area of Bob Wallace Ave.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting in the area of Bob Wallace Avenue and Triana Boulevard on Monday. According to a spokesperson with the police department, officers responded to the shooting at 1:15 p.m. Officers also responded to a wreck involving a vehicle that was believed to be involved in the shooting.
WAFF
HPD officers respond to shooting in Huntsville
Members of multiple religions were in attendance for the Thanksgiving service. The ceremony was held at the new location in Athens on Nov. 21, 2022. Alabama prisoner executions put on hold as governor orders review of capital punishment. Updated: 14 hours ago. Alabama prisoner executions put on hold as governor...
WAAY-TV
Alabama pauses executions after multiple failed attempts. That doesn't sit well with this ex-sheriff
Convicted Colbert County killer Kenneth Eugene Smith is back on death row as Gov. Kay Ivey orders a "top to bottom" review of the state's execution process following his failed execution last week. Smith was condemned to die last Thursday, but the state could not complete the process. He was...
Grand jury rules deputy justified in fatal shooting of north Alabama man
A grand jury has ruled that the fatal shooting in August of a 50-year-old suspect by north Alabama sheriff’s deputies was justified. Lawrence County District Attorney Errek Jett said in a statement that no further investigation is expected. The deputy who fired the shot has never been publicly identified.
WAAY-TV
2 killed, juvenile passenger injured in Franklin County crash
Two people were killed in a Franklin County crash Friday. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 22-year-old Nicolas Perez of Russellville was seriously injured when the vehicle he was driving collided head-on with a vehicle driven by 22-year-old Ashley Sims of Tuscumbia. Perez was transported to Russellville Hospital, where he...
Mother of man killed seven years ago pleads with DA to close the case
The family of Jordan Tyler Berryhill cannot figure out why the case of the woman charged with his death has taken so long to prosecute.
