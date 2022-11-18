Mendocino Unified disputes Grand Jury findings that district failed to properly identify, provide Special Ed services

Read full article on original website
The Mendocino Voice
A brief history of emergency veterinary care in Mendocino County: Life of a rural vet, part 4
Editor’s note: In this series, Dr. Chana Eisenstein offers readers an inside look at the experiences of a small-town vet in inland Mendocino County. The series will run in multiple parts throughout October 2022, and this is the final installment: a history of emergency veterinary care in the county.
mendofever.com
New State Policies for Drilling Wells Could Dramatically Increase Costs and Permitting Times for Mendocino County’s Farmers—Op-Ed
Monica Huettl has writing chops and a passion for telling the stories of Redwood Valley. Huettl recognizes the importance of municipal coverage taking on the task of attending Redwood Valley Municipal Advisory Meetings and has since broadened out to cover many aspects of inland Mendocino County’s water issues. On...
The Mendocino Voice
Mendocino County Public Health warns of circulating viruses, high rate of child hospitalization
MENDOCINO Co., 11/19/22 — Winter weather is here, and an increase in influenza, RSV, and Covid-19 cases are expected across the country. In Mendocino County, public health officials have announced that flu and cold season has arrived early, and that there is a significant rise in the number of infants and toddlers getting severely ill.
The Mendocino Voice
Mendocino Co. receives $2.17M grant to comprehensively update Local Coastal Program for first time in 30 years
MENDOCINO Co, CA, 11/17/22 — Mendocino County has received a grant of $2,177,399 to update its Local Coastal Program (LCP)’s resiliency for climate change and sea level rise. Mendocino County’s LCP has not been significantly updated since 1992. Scientists project that sea levels along California’s coastline could...
kymkemp.com
A Fatal Overdose in a Fort Bragg Parking Lot Evokes the Dark Reality of the Emerald Triangle’s Opioid Crisis
At approximately 10:20 a.m., first responders in Fort Bragg were deployed to the Safeway parking lot on the 600 block of South Main Street where a subject was reportedly in a vehicle in the midst of a drug overdose. Moments after the initial callout, Fort Bragg Police officers on the...
mendofever.com
Male Selling Flowers, Possible Fireworks Or Gun Shots – Ukiah Police Logs 11.19.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Laundry Room Burglary, Fight/Multiple Males – Ukiah Police Logs 11.15.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
The Mendocino Voice
Oscar-winning actor visits Mendocino restaurant, ramen shop opens in Willits, new winter beer releases and more tasty news!
MENDOCINO CO., 11/18/22 — Sweater weather is officially here, and I don’t know about you, but my social media feeds are filled with cups of hot cocoa, high-calorie Thanksgiving side dish recipes and colorful persimmon photos. Despite the onslaught of all things cozy, none of those things are featured in this week’s Mendocino Flavors!
mendofever.com
UPD: Willits Man Allegedly Stole Car from San Jose and Arrested in Ukiah
The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11/16/2022, Ukiah PD recovered another stolen vehicle with the assistance of the new Flock license...
mendofever.com
Vehicle Strikes Cyclist on Ukiah’s State Street—Air Ambulance Requested
Scanner traffic this evening indicates a vehicle struck a cyclist near the intersection of Ukiah’s South State Street and Laws Avenue resulting in significant injury and requests for an air ambulance. Initially dispatched at 5:27 p.m., the Incident Commander reports that the southbound lane of South State Street is...
The Mendocino Voice
Festival of Lights returns to the Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens
MENDOCINO Co., 11/21/22 — One of the most magical holiday events in Mendocino County returns when the Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens in Fort Bragg hosts its annual Festival of Lights starting November 25. Over the past few weeks, staff and volunteers designed and installed seemingly countless holiday light displays...
Fort Bragg, November 20 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Lake County News
Clearlake Animal Control: ‘Zeda,’ ‘Athena,’ ‘Maya’ and the dogs
CLEARLAKE, Calif. — Clearlake Animal Control continues to offer many dogs to new homes. The City of Clearlake Animal Association also is seeking fosters for the animals waiting to be adopted. Call the Clearlake Animal Control shelter at 707-273-9440, or email cweldon@clearlakepd.org to inquire about adoptions and schedule a...
The Mendocino Voice
Remembering Douglas George Nord, 1946 – 2022 (obituary)
The following is a submitted obituary. The Mendocino Voice welcomes obituary submissions and publishes them free-of-charge for any North Coast resident or family. Douglas George Nord, 76, passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022. He was born September 27, 1946 in Saint Louis Park, Minnesota, to Cyril Russell Nord and Dorothy Marie Hlavac Nord, the youngest sibling of David, Mary, and late sisters Lois and Joel. He leaves behind his wife of 48 years, Kay (Matson), sons Luke and Brady, daughter-in-law Aimee, and grandchildren Micah and Lilah.
mendofever.com
Covelo Man Found Guilty of Armed Robbery
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office:. A Mendocino County Superior Court jury returned from its deliberations Wednesday morning to submit verdicts finding the trial defendant guilty as charged. Defendant Georgie Eugene Britton Hoaglin, age 22, of Covelo, was found guilty of...
kymkemp.com
Willits Police Say 10 Pounds of Marijuana Found During Search of Man on Probation
While you slept, Officer Basurto was on patrol. As he checked the quiet neighborhoods of Willits he observed a male he recognized as Bryce Carlile near a vehicle. Officer Basurto knew Carlile to be on a form of Felony Probation which includes a search clause and specifically two other clauses: Obey all laws and do not posses marijuana. Upon a search of Carlile and his vehicle, approximately 10 pounds of packaged processed marijuana was located. Through his investigation Officer Basurto obtained probable cause to arrest Carlile for possession of marijuana for sales (H&S11360) and violation of his felony probation. Carlile was booked into the Mendocino County Jail and charges were forwarded to the Mendocino County DA’s Office for prosecution.
mendofever.com
Wheelchair-Bound Man Suffers Major Injuries in Ukiah Traffic Collision
Yesterday evening, Ukiah rang out with the sounds of sirens after emergency personnel responded to what was initially reported as a possible fatal traffic collision on South State Street. The collision would leave a wheelchair-bound man with major injuries requiring an air ambulance and hospitalization. CHP Public Information Officer Olegario...
kymkemp.com
Covelo Trailer Fully Engulfed in Flames
Scanner traffic beginning at 8:57 p.m. indicates firefighters have been dispatched to a residential structure fire in Covelo. Reportedly located near the intersection of Biggar Lane and Crawford Road, the Incident Commander confirmed a single trailer is fully involved. Initial reports described flames extending into a nearby field, but the...
