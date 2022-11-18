ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mix 94.1

A Hometown Christmas Awaits You One Hour Outside Amarillo

It truly is the most wonderful time of the year! It's that time for all sorts of fun events focusing on Christmas and they are going on all over the place. Make sure you mark your calendars for Friday, December 2nd at 6 pm because downtown Borger is going to light up and fill up with all things Christmas.
BORGER, TX
101.9 The Bull

The Curse is Strong With this Amarillo Building

Amarillo is full of buildings. Some are quite old and historic, others brand new. Then you have the buildings that aren't old or new but can't seem to keep a business in them. Here is another edition of Amarillo's Cursed Buildings. Let me reiterate, that this doesn't mean that this building is haunted or full of ghosts, or even evil for that matter. It just means that it seems that no matter what business settles in the building it doesn't last long.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Best Places to Shop on Black Friday May Surprise You

Black Friday is the biggest shopping day of the year. People actually sit down and put together a game plan and map of all the places they will hit up to shop. Some people love going out and shopping it's a tradition for them. Others just stay home in bed or are wrapped up on the couch with a blanket and coffee. Then the ones that can't get away from Black Friday are your retail workers dealing with all the crazy.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Tascosa Belles to dance in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This year, you’ll be seeing some familiar faces when you turn on the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. 21 of the Tascosa Belles will go from Dick Bivins Stadium to the streets of New York City at the iconic Macy’s Day Parade. “At the...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

The WW2 War Hero Who Originated From Amarillo

It’s no secret that Amarillo played an important role during WW2, providing air bases, planes, and weapons to the United States during that time. But weapons were not our only contributions. One of the greatest contributions that Amarillo could give was brave men willing to contribute to the war effort. And turns out, that Amarillo actually contributed a notable figure, Brigadier General Odell M. Conoley who became a influential figures for the United States' millitery during WW2.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Mayor Nelson Responds To “A Drag Show Christmas”. Was A Line Crossed?

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of Townsquare Media. A show coming to the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts has recently sparked a lot of debate and heated some people up because of what it is. So much so that residents of Amarillo started lodging formal complaints with Mayor Ginger Nelson.
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Doors Opening at Kind House Ukraine Bakery Storefront

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Kind House Ukraine Bakery is a project that was started by Glenda Moore. At the time she was doing it along with an Assistant Principal job with Amarillo ISD. That passion to help those in the war zone of Ukraine grew to be her full time job,...
AMARILLO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Thanksgiving turkey tips: Thawing, storage and cooking safety

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Ahead of Thanksgiving day, many households across the United States will be preparing a turkey as a centerpiece dish for festive family gatherings. However, some may be confused about how to budget time to thaw and prepare a 10-plus pound bird. Here’s a look at turkey-prep timing for Thanksgiving 2022, as […]
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

98.7 The Bomb

Amarillo, TX
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
721K+
Views
ABOUT

98.7 The Bomb plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://987thebomb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy