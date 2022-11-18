ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

klkntv.com

Multiple drive-by shootings reported in Lincoln Tuesday morning

UPDATE, 6:15 a.m. — Lincoln Police have confirmed they’re also investigating a third drive-by shooting that happened even earlier Tuesday morning. We’re told shots were fired near the 2800 block of D Street, around 12:30 a.m. That’s just north of Lincoln Children’s Zoo. Police tell...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Stolen guns, police equipment recovered in drug bust, Lincoln Police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police officers recovered drugs, guns and stolen police equipment during an investigation on Friday. Shortly after 3 p.m., Lincoln Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force officers spoke with 55-year-old Peautray Green in his vehicle at a StorageMart near 56th Street and Cornhusker Highway. Green told...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln woman reports almost 8K stolen from bank account

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A woman in Lincoln reported that her credit cards were stolen and almost $8,000 worth of transactions had been ran on them. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Wal-Mart, 8700 Andermatt, on Saturday around 7:20 p.m. for a reported theft. Officers said the victim...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

LPD Investigating Wallet Thefts, Fraudulent Purchases

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 21)–Police are investigating at least two cases of wallet thefts over the weekend that also lead to fraudulent purchases made on credit cards used at various southeast Lincoln businesses. Lincoln Police Captain Max Hubka tells KFOR News the first case was reported Saturday evening at the...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

UPDATE: One dead in crash that shut down part of Highway 2 in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A stretch of eastbound Nebraska Highway 2 was closed after a fatal rush-hour crash on Monday, Lincoln Police say. The crash happened at the intersection with 33rd Street just after 4:30 p.m. A Toyota Prius was turning south onto 33rd Street when an eastbound pickup...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Iowa wedding vendor allegedly burgled a couple's home in the middle of their wedding

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says it arrested a man who is alleged to have stolen items from a couple's home during the middle of their wedding. Jeffrey Brent Vanhouten, 40, of Tabor, Iowa, was arrested for two counts of third-degree burglary (a class D felony), one count of ongoing criminal conduct (a class B felony., and one count of fifth-degree theft (a simple misdemeanor).
TABOR, IA
doniphanherald.com

Lincoln man sentenced in shooting death of a friend at North Omaha party

OMAHA — A man who fatally wounded a friend as he was shooting at another man outside a North Omaha party has been sentenced to at least 11 years in prison. Tip Mut, 23, of Lincoln, was sentenced Thursday in Douglas County District Court to 12 to 20 years for manslaughter and five to 10 years for use of a firearm to commit a felony. The sentences will be served consecutively.
LINCOLN, NE
nwestiowa.com

Omaha man charged for child endangerment

SIOUX CENTER—A 36-year-old Omaha, NE, man was arrested about 10:10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, near Sioux Center on charges of child endangerment — bodily injury and child endangerment. The arrest of Lazaro Yunior Mejia-Monge stemmed from an investigation into a domestic disturbance incident at a residence north of...
OMAHA, NE
Panhandle Post

Nebraska man injured in hunting incident

An Omaha man was injured in a hunting incident at about 7:30 a.m. Nov. 19 along the Platte River southeast of Yutan. The 22-year-old was taken to Bergan Mercy Medical Center in Omaha for injuries to both of his hands that were not life threatening. An initial review of the scene showed he was unintentionally shot by another member of his hunting party.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Three arrested in connection to 33rd and Ames Ave mass shooting

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police announced they have arrested three people connected to a mass shooting that killed 20-year-old Karly Wood. OPD said Kiwan Dampeer, 25, is charged with shooting at an occupied dwelling, use of a weapon to commit a felony, gun possession by prohibited person and gun possession on school property.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha dog owner looking for stolen puppy

Chilly overnight but the mild and dry weather will stick with us for most of the week. Basketball tournament brings message of suicide prevention. A youth basketball tournament spreads a positive message. Inmate missing from Omaha facility. Updated: 5 hours ago. An Omaha inmate is missing from a correctional center.
OMAHA, NE

