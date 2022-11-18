Read full article on original website
Nebraska Basketball: Forward Derrick Walker's status day=to-dayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Multiple drive-by shootings reported in Lincoln Tuesday morning
UPDATE, 6:15 a.m. — Lincoln Police have confirmed they’re also investigating a third drive-by shooting that happened even earlier Tuesday morning. We’re told shots were fired near the 2800 block of D Street, around 12:30 a.m. That’s just north of Lincoln Children’s Zoo. Police tell...
Thieves rack up nearly $15,000 in fraudulent charges while preying on Lincoln shoppers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is sending a warning to everyone out shopping this holiday season. Authorities say thieves are hiding in plain sight and looking to take advantage of this busy time of year. Just last weekend, crooks racked up nearly $15,000 in fraudulent charges...
Man almost pins officer with car at north Lincoln gas station, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man caused havoc late Monday night after being awoken from a slumber at a gas station, Lincoln Police say. Just after 9:00 p.m., officers arrived at the Kwik Shop near 14th and Adams Street and found 25-year-old Delano Proctor passed out in his vehicle.
Stolen guns, police equipment recovered in drug bust, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police officers recovered drugs, guns and stolen police equipment during an investigation on Friday. Shortly after 3 p.m., Lincoln Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force officers spoke with 55-year-old Peautray Green in his vehicle at a StorageMart near 56th Street and Cornhusker Highway. Green told...
Four Lincoln homes shot at least 19 times in drive-by shooting spree, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is providing additional details on Tuesday morning’s drive-by shooting spree. People who were out walking a dog near 28th and D Streets reported the first gunshots at 12:50 a.m. Someone in a sedan pulled up in front of a residence...
Thief took credit cards from 75-year-old in Walmart parking lot, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police are now searching for a female who stole a 75-year-old woman’s credit cards in a Walmart parking lot on Saturday. The theft happened around 7:20 p.m. at the Walmart near 84th Street and Highway 2 when an unknown female approached the woman in her car.
Lincoln teen arrested after North Star High School staff find loaded gun, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A North Star High School student was arrested Monday after a loaded gun was found in their backpack outside of the school, Lincoln Police say. School staff found the backpack and then gave it to the security office. Inside the bag, school resource officers found...
Good Samaritans helped hold suspect after attempted kidnapping, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A group of good Samaritans helped keep an Oklahoma man from leaving a downtown Lincoln parking garage on Saturday after he tried to kidnap a woman, police say. Around 2:20 a.m., a 20-year-old woman ran from a parking garage looking for help after she says...
Lincoln woman reports almost 8K stolen from bank account
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A woman in Lincoln reported that her credit cards were stolen and almost $8,000 worth of transactions had been ran on them. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Wal-Mart, 8700 Andermatt, on Saturday around 7:20 p.m. for a reported theft. Officers said the victim...
LPD Investigating Wallet Thefts, Fraudulent Purchases
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 21)–Police are investigating at least two cases of wallet thefts over the weekend that also lead to fraudulent purchases made on credit cards used at various southeast Lincoln businesses. Lincoln Police Captain Max Hubka tells KFOR News the first case was reported Saturday evening at the...
UPDATE: One dead in crash that shut down part of Highway 2 in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A stretch of eastbound Nebraska Highway 2 was closed after a fatal rush-hour crash on Monday, Lincoln Police say. The crash happened at the intersection with 33rd Street just after 4:30 p.m. A Toyota Prius was turning south onto 33rd Street when an eastbound pickup...
Iowa wedding vendor allegedly burgled a couple's home in the middle of their wedding
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says it arrested a man who is alleged to have stolen items from a couple's home during the middle of their wedding. Jeffrey Brent Vanhouten, 40, of Tabor, Iowa, was arrested for two counts of third-degree burglary (a class D felony), one count of ongoing criminal conduct (a class B felony., and one count of fifth-degree theft (a simple misdemeanor).
Teenager sentenced in Douglas County court for deadly Westroads Mall shooting
OMAHA, Neb. — The teenager charged and found guilty in a 2021 deadly shooting at Westroads Mall was sentenced Monday in Douglas County court. A judge sentenced 17-year-old Mahki Woolridge-Jones to 50-80 years in a Nebraska correctional facility — he will be credited for the 572 days already served.
Lincoln man sentenced in shooting death of a friend at North Omaha party
OMAHA — A man who fatally wounded a friend as he was shooting at another man outside a North Omaha party has been sentenced to at least 11 years in prison. Tip Mut, 23, of Lincoln, was sentenced Thursday in Douglas County District Court to 12 to 20 years for manslaughter and five to 10 years for use of a firearm to commit a felony. The sentences will be served consecutively.
UPDATE: Topeka police act on search warrant related to missing Douglas Co. woman
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating 43-year-old Cari Allen.
Fatal crashes in Nebraska up 20% this year; officials urge caution amid busy travel week
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — As thousands of Nebraskans hit the road this week for Thanksgiving, officials are imploring people to be careful behind the wheel. There have been 233 fatal crashes this year as of Nov. 18, about a 20% increase compared to last year, according to a report from Nebraska Public Media.
Omaha man charged for child endangerment
SIOUX CENTER—A 36-year-old Omaha, NE, man was arrested about 10:10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, near Sioux Center on charges of child endangerment — bodily injury and child endangerment. The arrest of Lazaro Yunior Mejia-Monge stemmed from an investigation into a domestic disturbance incident at a residence north of...
Nebraska man injured in hunting incident
An Omaha man was injured in a hunting incident at about 7:30 a.m. Nov. 19 along the Platte River southeast of Yutan. The 22-year-old was taken to Bergan Mercy Medical Center in Omaha for injuries to both of his hands that were not life threatening. An initial review of the scene showed he was unintentionally shot by another member of his hunting party.
Three arrested in connection to 33rd and Ames Ave mass shooting
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police announced they have arrested three people connected to a mass shooting that killed 20-year-old Karly Wood. OPD said Kiwan Dampeer, 25, is charged with shooting at an occupied dwelling, use of a weapon to commit a felony, gun possession by prohibited person and gun possession on school property.
Omaha dog owner looking for stolen puppy
Chilly overnight but the mild and dry weather will stick with us for most of the week. Basketball tournament brings message of suicide prevention. A youth basketball tournament spreads a positive message. Inmate missing from Omaha facility. Updated: 5 hours ago. An Omaha inmate is missing from a correctional center.
