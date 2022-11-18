Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. GOLETA, CA, November 22, 2022 – The next phase of the Stow Grove Park visioning process is here and we want you to be a part of it. Join us on Saturday, December 3 from 10:00 a.m. till noon for an interactive Community Workshop at La Patera Elementary School (555 N. La Patera Lane) followed by a walking tour at the park, weather permitting. This family-friendly event will include snacks and refreshments along with kid-friendly activities. It’s a great opportunity to see for yourself the data and information collected so far on what the community hopes to see at this park and give your input on some desired options and ideas.

