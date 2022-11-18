Read full article on original website
Tuesday Night Sushi @ Villa Wine Bar
Upon opening as a delightful little lounge on Anacapa Street in 2014, Villa Wine Bar quickly amassed a loyal base of customers who come in regularly for their impressive wine list, Italian-inspired bites, and rotating selection of rare beers on tap. But owners Sean and Gabi Larkins were not immune from the “pandemic pivot” most restaurants had to take.
Good Land Wine Shop’s Central Coast Focus
“Winemakers are like artists, and who is the most famous artist ever?” asks record producer-turned-wine merchant Doug Trantow. “Van Gogh, the brilliant painter who died penniless. Nobody had ever heard of him.”. Attracting attention for artisan vintners while they’re still alive is just one reason that the Santa...
Gwendolyn’s Playground: ‘The most exciting playground in Santa Barbara’s history’
Santa Barbara's first fully inclusive playground, known as Gwendolyn's Playground, is one step closer to fruition. The post Gwendolyn’s Playground: ‘The most exciting playground in Santa Barbara’s history’ appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Stow Grove Park Master Plan Community Workshop and Walking Tour on Saturday, December 3rd from 10 a.m. – Noon
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. GOLETA, CA, November 22, 2022 – The next phase of the Stow Grove Park visioning process is here and we want you to be a part of it. Join us on Saturday, December 3 from 10:00 a.m. till noon for an interactive Community Workshop at La Patera Elementary School (555 N. La Patera Lane) followed by a walking tour at the park, weather permitting. This family-friendly event will include snacks and refreshments along with kid-friendly activities. It’s a great opportunity to see for yourself the data and information collected so far on what the community hopes to see at this park and give your input on some desired options and ideas.
Why the Holidays Might Be a Good Time to Sell Your House
When it comes to real estate the ideal time to sell your home often falls in the spring months. After all, many people hunker down during the winter months or are too busy with the holidays to think about purchasing a new home. And don’t forget, people like to start shopping in the spring to make sure they are settled in their homes before the start of a new school year.
Santa Barbara Humane waives set adoption fees in a special walk-in event on Sunday
Santa Barbara Humane is hosting a special walk-in dog adoption this Sunday where those looking to adopt can set their own fee for all dogs six months old and older from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. The post Santa Barbara Humane waives set adoption fees in a special walk-in event on Sunday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
The SBCC Symphony Performs Suite by Young Carpinteria Composer
The alluring beauty of Carpinteria comes to Santa Barbara City College, with their symphony’s performance of the young 30-year-old composer Cody Duke Anderson’s “Carpinteria Suite.”. Anderson, a Carpinteria local, wrote his “Carpinteria Suite” throughout the COVID pandemic, in a time where walks with his husky along the...
Pumpkin Smash prevents pumpkins from ending up in a landfill
Participants were invited to bring any size and quantity of pumpkins and gourds, which they got to throw into a collection bin or at targets on the ground.
A Feast for Foodies, Courtesy UC Santa Barbara Arts & Lectures’ Series
Internationally acclaimed cookbook author and television personality Nigella Lawson’s experience in front of the camera (her shows include Simply Nigella, Nigella Bites, The Taste, and Nigella Feasts) translated to an easy charm onstage at the Granada this week, in a UCSB Arts & Lectures presentation of a Conversation with KCRW’s Evan Kleiman. Both women were engaging and charismatic in a talk that was deliciously centered around food.
Snow N Glow Holiday Festival 2022 Returns to Southern California
This holiday season, Santa and his team of elves are lending CBF Productions a helping hand for this year’s Snow N Glow Holiday Festival, which returns to Ventura on November 27th and Del Mar on December 8th. A magnificent fireworks display, snow tubing, holiday magic igloos, a build-your-own s’mores...
Driving Around Town
As a newcomer to California and Santa Barbara from the NYC metro area, I've been pleasantly surprised to see the quantity and quality of cars, especially older ones on the road around town. People really do LOVE their cars here!. Here's a new addition to edhat, car sightings around town....
Santa Maria to host pumpkin smashing event on Sunday
The City of Santa Maria Utilities Department is partnering with the Recreation and Parks Department to host a Pumpkin Smashing Event on Sunday, November 20 from 1 to 3 p.m.
Happy Cat Café to Open on the Santa Barbara Waterfront
••• Speaking of We Want the Funk, it continues to be open for family-and-friends service, but “this Saturday and Sunday, 4-10 p.m., anyone can come. We are still doing a limited menu ‘pop-up’ style. Should open for good on Friday, November 25, for lunch and dinner.”
3 Great Seafood Places in California
If you love eating seafood from time to time and you also happen to live in California, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in California that are highly praised by local people for their delicious food and impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of these seafood places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
Old Edwards Cinemas in Santa Maria shuts its doors
Almost a full year after Santa Maria's Hi-Way drive-in movie theater closed for good, another cinema in town will no longer be showing movies on the big screen.
Sunday Evening Forecast Nov 20th
Here's our forecast The post Sunday Evening Forecast Nov 20th appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Riviera Ridge School Celebrates Hands-On Learning for 2nd Annual Middle School Genius Night
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, CA. (November 18, 2022) – The Riviera Ridge School welcomed families to campus on Wednesday, November 9th for their second annual Middle School Genius Night for students and families, in grades 4th-7th. With workshops, presentations, and social time for both parents and children, Genius Night showcased the type of hands-on, personalized, and deeper learning that students delve into each day.
Injured Mountain Biker Airlifted from Tunnel Trail Above Santa Barbara
An injured mountain biker was rescued Sunday after crashing in the mountains above Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Fire Capt. Scott Safechuck said firefighters and other emergency personnel were dispatched shortly before 7:30 a.m. to the incident on the Tunnel Trail above Mission Canyon. The...
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Thousand Oaks, CA
Located between Los Angeles and Santa Barbara, Thousand Oaks is one of the most livable cities in the state of California. This suburban area is the second-largest city in Ventura County, nestled against the scenic Santa Monica Mountains. Its name accurately describes the city as it teems with thousands of...
Free-roaming cats make themselves at home along Central Coast
Up and down the coast there are furry felines making themselves at home outdoors. The post Free-roaming cats make themselves at home along Central Coast appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
