Eminem will join Spiderman for a friendly albeit rare rap battle with Venom front row and center as Marvel unveils the newest limited-edition variant cover which celebrates the prior release of The Amazing Spider-Man #1. The highly-anticipated comic debuted in stores this past April. In partnership with hustl., the 5,000 limited print issues will feature art from Salvador Larroca and is currently available for purchase. “I’ve always been a huge Spider-Man fan since I was a kid. He’s definitely in my top 5…. so being on a cover battling Spider-Man is such a thrill and an honor,” shared the newly-minted Emmy winner in...

12 MINUTES AGO