Still the champs
The Yellowjackets were averaging a gaudy 50.7 points per game coming into their Class 4 quarterfinal game against Smithville. They dominated everyone they faced in their 11 games, winning by an average of 36.6 points per contest. However, Center didn’t play a defense quite like what the Warriors have.
The defense rests
The defending Missouri Class 1 State Champion East Buchanan Bulldogs took the next step towards defending their title earlier today, but it wasn’t easy as they fended off a tough Gallatin team, 14-6. Their Quarterfinal victory earns East Buchanan a spot in the Semifinals against Duchesne which will take...
New soccer facility opens in Swope Park
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City soccer community got a little bit bigger today as KC Parks & Recreation is showcasing a new soccer facility located within Swope Park. When you think of new soccer facilities, you might think of the KC Current’s facility. You might also think...
Filmmaker examines 1980 murder-suicide involving former Chiefs player Jim Tyrer
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It stands as one of the most horrific events in Kansas City Chiefs history. It also stands as one of the least-known events in the kingdom. A filmmaker wants to make sure the man and his family are never forgotten. "Jim Tyrer was a spectacular...
Hundreds pack Power & Light for World Cup Watch Party
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The U.S. Men’s National Team’s match against Wales drew a packed house to the Power & Light District on Monday afternoon. The match was one of several watch parties in the district throughout the week. Some fans, like Amy Macken, took the entire...
Kansas City golf legend Tom Watson recovering after go-kart incident
Kansas City golfing legend Tom Watson took to social media this weekend to let everyone know he is recovering from a recent go-kart accident.
One Of Missouri’s Best Steak Joints Is In Kansas City
The last time I visited Chicago my buddy Bill wanted to go check out this steakhouse near my Mom's that I had heard lots of great things about. As we finished our meal Bill suggested that perhaps we need to find more of these neighborhood steak joints to try when I'm home for a visit. That got me thinking about steak, so when I saw this list of 7 Steakhouses in Missouri That Are Delicious Places To Dine I had to look at the list. When I saw Jess & Jim's Steakhouse in Kansas City, I knew it was a place I want to go check out.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by local people for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
3 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here are three amazing steakhouses in Kansas that you should absolutely visit if you happen to be in the area, because all of them are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food.
The extraordinary Walter E. Bixby, Sr. House built in 1935 on State Line Road was designed by Edward W. Tanner
Walter E. Bixby House, Kansas City, Missouri.Estately website. The Walter E. Bixby home located at 6505 State Line Road, Kansas City, Missouri, is a two-story home with a basement. It's chiefly constructed of reinforced concrete and stucco. The architectural design is International style. Construction began in 1935 and was completed in 1937. The house faces west. According to Estately, this property sold in April 2021 for $1,499,000. Click here to see some of the images inside the home.
If the Royals build a new 'ballpark district' in downtown Kansas City, who's paying for it?
A plan from the Kansas City Royals to build a new downtown stadium has many questioning who’s going to pay the $2 billion price tag and if it’s worth the hefty cost. Royals chairman and CEO John Sherman announced on Tuesday that the team would move into the Kansas City, Missouri, downtown area. He said the club intends to invest hundreds of millions of dollars into the project.
Trash pickup to be delayed in Kansas City area due to Thanksgiving holiday
Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, trash across the Kansas City metro will be delayed one day.
Kansas City Royals want a new downtown stadium. Who's paying?
The idea of a Royals stadium in downtown Kansas City has been thrown around for years, but Royals owner John Sherman recently said his team is finally moving towards a downtown "ballpark district" that will include housing, shopping, hotels and restaurants. With a speculative price tag of $2 billion, do the pros outweigh the cons, and who will end up footing the bill? Up To Date's Steve Kraske spoke with Field of Schemes editor Neil DeMause and "Ballpark" author Paul Goldberger about the idea.
Blue Springs South student in custody after making threat to school
The Blue Springs Police Department arrested a student from Blue Springs South High School on Monday after a threat was made to the school.
Orange EV in Riverside moving to Kansas City, Kansas
The company makes electric yard trucks, capable of pulling up to 80,000 pounds around industrial lots, requiring a lot of torque.
3 Overland Park rehab hospitals listed among Kansas’ best
Three of Kansas’s best physical rehabilitation centers can be found in Overland Park, according to new rankings from Newsweek. Catch up quick: The magazine’s rankings, based in part on the results of a survey of more than 4,400 physical rehab experts, put three local rehab centers in the top four in Kansas. They include:
El Pollo Loco announces new restaurants in Kansas City area
Kansas City will soon experience El Pollo Loco, after the restaurant chain announced it plans to open eight new locations.
Plaza lights celebrate 93rd year, while the Plaza itself turns 100
Plaza lights celebrate 93rd year, while the Plaza itself turns 100
Johnson County Christmas Bureau finds location to distribute donations
Johnson County Christmas Bureau finds location to distribute donations
KCI seeking volunteers for simulation prior to opening new terminal
The new KCI terminal is close to being ready for some of Kansas City's biggest upcoming events, but needs some volunteers to help.
