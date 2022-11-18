ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

police1.com

Pay for S.C. deputies isn’t about politics. It’s about taking care of those who protect

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — “Northern California Sheriff announces indefinite suspension of daytime patrols citing catastrophic staffing shortage.”. “Philadelphia Police to allow unarmed civilian traffic officers, offer recruitment bonuses to retain staff.”. These are just two of the headlines about the impact of public safety and our citizens. South...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Georgia election results certified

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Monday certified the results of the general election held earlier this month. The official results of the election are now available on the website of the secretary of state’s office. The certification deadline is Friday and Raffensperger applauded...
GEORGIA STATE
WIS-TV

SC lawmakers suing schools over allegations of teaching critical race theory

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A group of sitting state lawmakers is now suing a South Carolina school district over allegations it is training staff to teach critical race theory, and they vow more lawsuits will follow for other schools and districts. The sole plaintiffs in this lawsuit are the South...
Soda City Biz WIRE

Turn90 Receives $100,000 from Bank of America to Expand Workforce Development Opportunities for Men after Prison

Columbia, SC – Programs and services that are addressing transitional challenges for men after prison will expand their services, helping more people chart a path toward economic opportunity with help from a multi-year grant from Bank of America. Turn90 has been named as the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Champion in the Columbia market as well as the Charleston market for their successful work in both areas to remove barriers and advance economic opportunity for these men who are the highest risk of re-arrest.
COLUMBIA, SC
howafrica.com

Henry E. Hayne, The First African American To Serve As South Carolina’s Secretary Of State

Henry E. Hayne was South Carolina’s first African American Secretary of State. He served in that capacity from 1872 to 1877. Hayne was born into slavery on December 30, 1840 (estimated date) in Charleston, South Carolina to an enslaved mixed-race mother named Mary and a white father, planter and state politician James Hayne. Hayne grew up and attended school in Charleston. He had a job as a tailor.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

Most commonly seen birds in South Carolina

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in South Carolina using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not […]
GEORGIA STATE
News19 WLTX

SC Stay Plus program to stop accepting applications Dec. 16

COLUMBIA, S.C. — SC Stay Plus emergency rental assistance program will stop accepting new applications at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 16. The program provided short-term rental and utility relief to 90,000 South Carolinians in 39 counties with more than $267 million in assistance. SC Stay Plus will continue to...
Government Technology

Court: South Carolina’s License Plate Tracking Is Illegal

(TNS) — You probably don’t even notice the cameras. They are mounted on bridges and on top of police cars. They sit on top of poles extending from mobile trailers watching cars pass by. But what they’re really watching is your license plate. These automatic license plate...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WYFF4.com

Are you being watched? Lawsuit says SLED is tracking SC drivers

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Greenville man and the South Carolina Public Interest Foundation are suing South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, saying a surveillance system and database they operate is unconstitutional. According to the lawsuit, SLED uses automatic license plate readers, capturing hundreds of thousands of images of vehicles and...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

