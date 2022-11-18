Read full article on original website
Kalispell man sentenced on drug trafficking charges
A man who admitted to trafficking methamphetamine for about two years in Flathead County was sentenced to prison on Thursday.
Flathead Beacon
Browning Man Charged in Claw Hammer Assault Pleads Guilty
A 37-year-old Browning man accused of beating a man in the head with a claw hammer pleaded guilty yesterday to a charge of assault resulting in serious bodily injury, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Calvin Lame Bull Juneau, 37, entered the plea in U.S. District Court before Judge...
Flathead Beacon
Man Enters Plea Deal in Kalispell Bar Assault
A 36-year-old Kalispell man has admitted to allegations that he slit another man’s throat with a box cutter at an area bar last April, pleading guilty this week to felony aggravated assault as part of a plea bargain with prosecutors, who agreed to amend their initial charge to a lesser offense.
NBCMontana
Kalispell man sentenced for dealing meth
MISSOULA, Mont. — Timothy Leo Vleisides, 64, of Kalispell, was sentenced to six years in prison followed by five years supervised release for dealing meth. Vleisides pleaded guilty in August to possession with intent to distribute. The following was sent out by the Department of Justice:. A Kalispell man...
St. Ignatius man accused of negligent homicide
A man from St. Ignatius is being accused of negligent homicide in connection with the Sunday death of a 17-year-old in Lake County.
montanarightnow.com
17-year-old boy found dead near Mission Dam
ST. IGNATIUS, Mont. - On November 20, 2022, at about 0300 hours, Lake County 911 took a report that an injured and unconscious 17-year-old male was located in the roadway near Mission Dam by his family. The family loaded the injured boy in their vehicle and rendezvoused with EMS in St. Ignatius. Lake County Deputies also responded to investigate. Upon meeting with EMS, it was determined the 17-year-old was deceased. The deceased is identified as David Hammer Jr. of St. Ignatius.
NBCMontana
WATCH: Fireball shoots across sky in Kalispell
MISSOULA, Mont. — A fireball can be seen shooting across the sky in Kalispell. Jeffrey Carr's doorbell camera caught this video looking north. Send your photos and videos to NBCMontana.com/ChimeIn.
Fairfield Sun Times
Large pile of dirt blocking HWY 93 NB south of Ronan
RONAN, Mont. - A large dirt pile is blocking Highway 93 northbound south of Ronan Monday. The blockage is located 1.25 miles north of Junction Montana Secondary 212 at mile-marker 43.5, according to the Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report map.
Blackfeet Nation challenges Montana ban on vaccine as a violation of tribal sovereignty
J.R. Myers’ frustration grew as he read the email: To attend a local economic development council meeting in Browning — the largest community on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation in northwestern Montana — he had to bring proof he was vaccinated against COVID-19. It was November 2021. Six months earlier, Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, a Republican, […] The post Blackfeet Nation challenges Montana ban on vaccine as a violation of tribal sovereignty appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Flathead Beacon
Free Thanksgiving Dinners Across the Flathead Valley
For decades, Sykes has served free Thanksgiving dinners to the Kalispell community. This year, dinner will be from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Carry-out options are available. Kalispell First Church of the Nazarene (Kalispell) First Church of the Nazarene will open its doors at 11 a.m. for community members...
4 Great Seafood Places in Montana
If you live in Montana or you wish to travel there, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Montana that you should definitely visit if you want to see what great seafood should really taste like.
NBCMontana
Multiple power outages north of Browning
MISSOULA, Mont. — Glacier Country Disaster and Emergency Preparedness announced that power is out everywhere north of Browning all the way to Babb and Saint Mary. Glacier Country Disaster and Emergency Preparedness put out the following:
