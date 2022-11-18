ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Judge allows recount to continue in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire judge declined Tuesday to stop the secretary of state from reviewing a recount that helped edge the 400-member House closer to an even split. Unofficial post-Election Day tallies showed 203 Republican winners and 197 Democrats, but the final balance of power has...
MANCHESTER, NH
Final New Mexico county certifies midterm election results

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s most populous county on Monday certified the results from the recent midterm elections, marking the state's last county to do so ahead of next week’s statewide certification. Bernalillo County commissioners voted during a quick meeting at which they praised the work...
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
GOP's Loudenbeck concedes Wisconsin secretary of state loss

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Amy Loudenbeck conceded defeat Monday in her bid to unseat Wisconsin Secretary of State Doug La Follette. Final results from the Nov. 8 election showed La Follette defeated Loudenbeck by 7,442 votes, or about 0.29 percentage point. That was within the 1-point margin for Loudenbeck to request a recount, but outside the quarter-point gap that would have meant a free recount. Loudenbeck conceded after county canvasses ended Monday morning.
WISCONSIN STATE
Alabama pausing executions after 3rd failed lethal injection

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey sought a pause in executions and ordered a “top-to-bottom” review of the state's capital punishment system Monday after an unprecedented third failed lethal injection. Ivey's office issued a statement saying she had both asked Attorney General Steve Marshall to...
ALABAMA STATE
Driver of truck that hit girl in NC parade released on bond

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The man who was driving a truck that fatally hit a girl in a North Carolina holiday parade has been released on bond. Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman confirmed that Landen Glass, 20, was released on a $4,000 bond, The News & Record reported. Glass is scheduled to return to court Jan. 26.
RALEIGH, NC
California man gets 17 1/2 years for cannabis pen fraud

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California man who once competed on the Philippines national decathlon team was sentenced Monday to 17 1/2 years in federal prison for bilking investors out of more than $35 million with a phony scheme to market cannabis vape pens. David Joseph Bunevacz also...
CALABASAS, CA
Raymond Blanco, former Louisiana first gentleman, dies at 87

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Raymond Blanco, a former coach, longtime academic administrator at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and husband to the state’s first female governor, has died. He was 87. Article continues below this ad. Blanco died Saturday at his home in Lafayette, The Advocate...
LAFAYETTE, LA

