Crypto Market Loses $60B In Two Days As Bitcoin Price Plunges
The past few days in the Bitcoin and crypto market have had a forceful impact from the bears. The prices of most of the crypto assets have been tolling to the south beyond expectation. In addition, the entire market is experiencing a decline due to the collapse of the FTX exchange.
Ethereum Struggles To Hold Above $1,000 As Bears Push Harder; Will Price Go Lower?
ETH’s price lost its demand zone as the price struggled to break above $1,250. ETH’s price continues to look bearish with the market’s current state, as things look uncertain for most traders and investors. ETH’s price looks weak as the price struggles to hold above $1,100, with...
Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, and Big Eyes at the Meme forefront – Can Utility Token Oryen compete with the popular competition?
Many cryptocurrency investors are looking for a profitable and safe investment opportunity. Unfortunately, only a few projects consistently showed these attributes throughout the year, which resulted in a decline in crypto activity. Due to falling prices, investors have also been staying away from the markets. However, a new staking platform called Oryen burst onto the scene, offering a static APY of 90%.
How Bitcoin Can Aid Growth in Developing Economies
Many developing countries have undoubtedly had their fair share of economic struggles. Some of these nations have unstable and unreliable fiat currencies. Consequently, they are embracing Bitcoin to see whether the cryptocurrency can boost their economic growth. Examples of countries that have legalized Bitcoin as a legal tender include El Salvador and the Central African Republic. Even Honduras, one of Central America’s fastest growing and robust economies, has embraced Bitcoin. If you are finding a profitable cryptocurrency, make sure you start trading Bitcoin through Bitcoin Loophole.
Chainlink Rally In Social Activity Hits ATH Of 44,173 – Will LINK Price Climb As Well?
There has been an expected uptick in the Chainlink protocol’s optimism recently. This is due to the fact that the BUILD program is a part of Chainlink’s next protocol upgrade, Chainlink Economics 2.0. The initial 10 BUILD program projects were announced on Chainlink’s official Twitter account. This clearly...
What Exchange Absorbed FTX’s Trading Volume? Report Answers
In the wake of the FTX collapse, formerly the second-largest exchange in the world, its competitors are taking over its trading volume and market share. The nascent sector is still suffering the consequences of recent events; many crypto companies filed for bankruptcy or are in the process of raising emergency liquidity.
How Do People Value Bitcoin?
Satoshi Nakamoto, a mysterious group or individual, created Bitcoin in 2009. This cryptocurrency uses blockchain technology to record transactions and create a public, distributed database, or ledger. This database shows all transactions for all Bitcoin units while proving ownership. Bitcoin differs from conventional or fiat money because no central bank...
Polygon Faces Decision Time As Price Sits On Key Support; Will $0.7 Hold Sell-off?
MATIC’s price lost its demand zone as the price struggled to hold above $0.7. MATIC’s price continues to look bearish with the market’s current state, as things look uncertain for most traders and investors. MATIC’s price looks weak as the price struggles to hold above $0.7, with...
Bitcoin Struggles As More Bearish Signs Appear; Can Bulls Defend $15,500?
BTC’s price lost its all-time high as price struggled to break above $17,000. BTC’s price continues to look bearish with the market’s current state, as things look uncertain for most traders and investors. BTC’s price looks weak as the price struggles to hold above $16,000, with the...
Billionaire Bill Ackman Touts Altcoins Helium (HNT) And DIMO – Why?
Another billionaire shilling another shitcoin or a good advice on a legitimate crypto project with strong fundamentals? This is the question crypto investors are likely to ask about a recent thread about Helium (HNT) and DIMO by billionaire Bill Ackman. Ackman is an American billionaire, investor and CEO of Pershing...
XRP Holds Gains While Crypto Market Plummets Badly
XRP, the native token of the Ripple ecosystem, continues to hold gains despite the market downturn. The token saw an inter-week surge of up to 14.2% from $0.345 to $0.394. While it has dropped from that high, it still holds up to 2.08%. However, it trades dangerously close to its floor price for this week and might lose all its gains soon.
Toncoin (TON) Continues To Mark Higher Gains, Big Move Coming?
Toncoin has defied the entire crypto market sentiment as its value continues to trend higher. As per CoinMarketCap data, the native token of the TON blockchain has kept over 20% gain in the last seven days. The token has experienced extreme volatility in the last 24 hours, though. And it’s not just on the last day alone.
Ethereum Price Tumbles Down, What’s The Reason Behind The Decline?
The crypto market has recently witnessed different shades of events, impacting several assets negatively, such as Ethereum. The collapse of the FTX crypto exchange is still causing many downtrends in the market. The overall price trend in the market has maintained a southward move beyond expectations. Besides the FTX saga,...
What Does FTX’s Debacle Mean For Ethereum and Big Eyes Coin Future And Crypto In General?
Another day, another crypto prodigy burns like Icarus, dragging its project subsequently with billions of investors’ money locked along with the rest of the industry into the abyss. SBF, or Sam-Banked Fried, was many things, but he did not fly too close to the sun, no sir. What he...
Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is transforming the crypto space, leaving behind Hedera (HBAR) and Helium (HNT)!
As cryptocurrency fever builds up, more coins and tokens are entering the market, promising advanced features and incredible rates of growth. However, not every token can deliver on its promises of high gains and returns to investors. Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) and Helium (HNT) are examples of such cryptocurrencies that have...
These Bitcoin Metrics Signal A Capitulation Event Is Near
Several metrics currently suggest that the Bitcoin price is finally finding its bottom after another capitulation event, possibly triggered by the Genesis/ DCG/ Grayscale saga. This final miner capitulation may be imminent as miners are selling their BTC at the fastest rate since early 2016. In light of the new...
FTX Crash an Expensive and Educational Moment for Crypto. What’s next for Binance and Big Eyes Coin?
Last week the centralised crypto exchange FTX (FTT) imploded. When the smoke cleared, the remnants of the crypto market were a sight for sore eyes. Investors were in bits trying to decide where this left the rest of the crypto world. Since the collapse of FTX, questions have zoomed back...
How Institutions Are Investing in Bitcoin
Large corporations and financial institutions have considered the crypto ecosystem risky. Some have typically viewed it with skepticism. But since 2020, these institutions have changed their perception and now see it as a digital asset. That’s because the Covid-19 pandemic caused global lockdowns and affected businesses significantly. Governments had to put economic stimulus measures and reduce interest rates to almost zero. People always choose to invest Bitcoin with a reliable trading platform like Immediate Edge.
Ethereum (ETH) Bulls And Bears Tussle At $1,000; Will Bears Come Top?
ETH’s price lost its demand zone of $1,200 as the price struggled to hold above $1,000. ETH’s price continues to look bearish with the market’s current state, as things look uncertain for most traders and investors. ETH’s price looks weak as the price struggles to hold above...
