Many developing countries have undoubtedly had their fair share of economic struggles. Some of these nations have unstable and unreliable fiat currencies. Consequently, they are embracing Bitcoin to see whether the cryptocurrency can boost their economic growth. Examples of countries that have legalized Bitcoin as a legal tender include El Salvador and the Central African Republic. Even Honduras, one of Central America's fastest growing and robust economies, has embraced Bitcoin.

23 HOURS AGO