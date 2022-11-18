ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Mike O'Laughlin

By Julia Mellett
 4 days ago

Mike O'Laughlin (Glen Ellyn, Il.) joined the Mountaineer football team as a true freshman in 2018, but sustained a season-ending knee injury in fall camp. Since, his relationship with football has been mottled by walking boots and knee surgeries, but he's continued to battle back.

He began 2022 as a member of the Preseason All-Big 12 Conference Third Team (Phil Steele). Since 2019, O'Laughlin has compiled 292 receiving yards on 37 receptions for one touchdown. Head coach Neal Brown has also selected O'Laughlin as the recipient of a handful of weekly Blue Collar awards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WOZcX_0jFvWdKX00
2021 (r-So.)

  • Academic All-Big 12 Second Team
  • Has played in 26 games, including 16 starts
  • Played in five games at tight end in 2021 season, starting three
  • Missed first two games of the season with a lower leg injury
  • Suffered season-ending knee injury at TCU
  • Saw action on 203 offensive snaps, including season-high 48 plays at TCU
  • Used on 35 or more plays in five games
  • Finished with 11 catches for 65 yards with a long reception of 11 yards
  • Tallied four catches for 23 yards at TCU
  • Finished with a career-best five catches for 35 yards against Texas Tech
  • Made season debut against Virginia Tech

2020 (COVID)

  • Academic All-Big 12 First Team
  • Started all nine games in which he played at tight end; also used on special teams
  • WVU Blue Collar Award (Kansas, Kansas State)
  • Registered 15 catches for 137 yards, a touchdown and a long of 34 yards
  • Found the end zone for the first time in his career against Army in the Liberty Bowl; finished with three catches for 11 yards on the day
  • Had multiple catches in four straight games
  • Caught two passes for 44 yards at Texas Tech, including a career-long 34-yarder
  • Finished with a career-high four catches for 26 yards against Baylor

2019 (r-Fr.)

  • Academic All-Big 12 First Team
  • Played in 12 games at tight end and started four
  • Also used on special teams
  • Saw action on 367 plays, including 255 on offense
  • Used on a season-high 40 offensive plays at Oklahoma and season-high 18 special teams plays against NC State
  • Finished with six catches for 24 yards with a long of eight yards for the season
  • Caught three passes for 16 yards in his first career start against Iowa State
  • Hauled in first career reception at Missouri

2018 (Fr.)

  • Redshirted
  • Suffered a season-ending knee injury during fall camp

