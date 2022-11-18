Jeremy Sochan is an Homage to NBA Legends

San Antonio spurs forward Jeremy Sochan is drawing comparisons to NBA legends because of his appearance and performance.

With fewer than 450 players in the NBA , everyone is unique in their own way. However, San Antonio Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan is unparalleled in appearance and play style.

Thanks to his production on the court, Sochan was a standout player at Baylor University. But his dyed hair and socially conscious rhetoric are what caught our attention.

Jeremy Sochan

Jeremy Sochan celebrates a dunk. Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Despite only being 19 years old, Sochan is wise beyond his years. Landing with the Spurs during the 2022 NBA Draft was a match made in heaven for both parties. The Spurs get an old-school power forward, and Sochan learns under coach Gregg Popovich.

Sochan, a student of the game, immediately embraced the legends of NBA past. He chose jersey number 10, the same number Dennis Rodman wore during his short but turbulent stint in San Antonio.

Additionally, the bruising power forward has shown an affinity towards retro basketball shoes. Sochan, along with 13 rookies , signed with Nike last month and has continuously worn rare sneakers from Kobe Bryant's signature line.

Nike Kobe 9 Low

View of Jeremy Sochan's Nike Kobe 9 EM Low shoes. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Last night, Sochan wore the Nike Kobe 9 EM Low in the 'Court Purple' colorway. The shoes were released on November 1, 2014, for $160. Fans lucky enough to find a pair of the rare shoes can expect to pay several hundred dollars now.

Sochan has worn other Kobe models and will undoubtedly continue to impress fans with his basketball knowledge. In a league and world where everyone dresses and acts alike, Sochan stands out in every way possible. He is the panacea to what plagues the NBA regular season.

Sochan is only 15 games into his professional career, and we cannot wait to see what the future holds for the bright young star. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for news, analysis, and interviews.

