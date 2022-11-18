ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cbs2iowa.com

One dead after shooting in Waterloo Monday night

WATERLOO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A man is dead after a shooting in Waterloo Monday night. Waterloo Police and Fire responded to a report of a person down in the 200 block of Miriam Drive around 11:30 pm. Once they arrived, authorities found a man who was shot.
WATERLOO, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Waterloo City Council swears in new Police Chief

WATERLOO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A new Waterloo Police Chief was sworn in on Monday night. Joe Leibold was sworn in by the Waterloo City Council. Chief Liebold has been with the Waterloo Police Department since 1990. This comes about three months after Joel Fitzgerald resigned from the...
WATERLOO, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Ellis, Twin Pines, and Mini Pines closed for the season in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Ellis Golf Course, Twin Pines Golf Course, and Mini Pines Miniature Golf Course have closed for the season, as of November 15th. The Ellis Pro Shop will remain open through December 23 for holiday shopping. Holiday hours are Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa Giving Crew kicks off their Sixth Annual Operation Give Birds

Cedar Rapids — Sunday morning, the Iowa Giving Crew kicked off their Sixth Annual Operation Give Birds event at the Van Meter Distribution Center. Meal distributions kicked off at 8 a.m.. In 2021, the crew provided expanded operation to waterloo. This event provides Thanksgiving meals to families in need.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

10-year old Dysart boy is Kid Captain for Iowa/Nebraska game

IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — 10-year old Dylan McGivern from Dysart is Kid Captain Nov. 25 when Hawkeyes take on Nebraska at home. When Dylan McGivern didn’t meet early developmental milestones, he was referred to University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, where he was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
DYSART, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Firefighters host fire training on Boyson Road

Hiawatha — Sunday morning, the Hiawatha Fire Department (FD) closed a portion of Boyson Road to conduct fire training at an abandoned house. The abandoned structure is located at 100 Boyson Road. Crews closed off the road between Boyson Court and Robins Road. All traffic is required to detour...
HIAWATHA, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa's Jack Campbell named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week

IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — University of Iowa senior linebacker Jack Campbell has been named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week following his performance in the Hawkeyes’ 13-10 win at Minnesota. Campbell (6-foot-5, 246-pounds) led the Iowa defense in the final minutes of the win...
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Day's 5 TD passes lead Northern Iowa's rout of South Dakota

VERMILLION, South Dakota — Theo Day threw five touchdown passes and ran for another score, leading Northern Iowa’s 58-14 rout of South Dakota on Saturday. The six total touchdowns — all in the first half — were Day’s career high. He completed 21 of 30 passes for 280 yards. His touchdown passes were spread among five receivers. Sergio Morancy had four catches for 135 yards, including a 62-yard touchdown.
CEDAR FALLS, IA

