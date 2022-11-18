Read full article on original website
Swisher man accused of driving through Roe v. Wade protest requests trial be moved
The Swisher man accused of driving through a Roe V. Wade ruling protest in June has requested his trial be moved out of Linn County. David Alan Huston, 53, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and leaving the scene of an accident after driving over a protester's foot while the group crossed the street.
One dead after shooting in Waterloo Monday night
WATERLOO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A man is dead after a shooting in Waterloo Monday night. Waterloo Police and Fire responded to a report of a person down in the 200 block of Miriam Drive around 11:30 pm. Once they arrived, authorities found a man who was shot.
Victims identified in Onslow fire that claims the life of 10-year-old
ONSLOW, Iowa — We now know the name of the 5th grader who perished in a Jones County house fire. Crews were called to the home just before 4:30 Friday morning. When they arrived, they learned a child was trapped by the flames. Crews raced in to try and...
CRPD seeing uptick in thefts of Kias and Hyundais, potentially due to social media trend
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Cedar Rapids Police say they've been seeing an increase in thefts of Kia and Hyundai cars, possibly linked to a trend. CRPD says there has been an uptick with 2010-2021 vehicles with standard/keyed ignitions in the last 60 days. The department says...
Eastern Iowa clubs hosting benefits following shooting at gay club in Colorado
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Two eastern Iowa LGBTQ+ clubs are hosting benefits for Club Q in Colorado where five people were killed over the weekend. Corridor Entertainment Group will be hosting a benefit -- one at Studio 13 in Iowa City and one at Basix in Cedar Rapids.
Waterloo City Council swears in new Police Chief
WATERLOO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A new Waterloo Police Chief was sworn in on Monday night. Joe Leibold was sworn in by the Waterloo City Council. Chief Liebold has been with the Waterloo Police Department since 1990. This comes about three months after Joel Fitzgerald resigned from the...
One injured in semi crash on Highway 218, ground turkey spilled on roadway
WATERLOO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Northbound Highway 218 was blocked this morning around Waterloo due to a crash. At approximately 4:10 am, Waterloo Police received reports of a semi-truck that had lost control and hit a barricade, heading northbound on Highway 218. The crash tore the trailer apart,...
Middle schooler gets surprise celebration after completing final chemo treatment
A Marion middle schooler battling osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer, got a surprise celebration Monday after completing her chemo treatments on Friday. Bella Saul was surprised by more than 200 of her classmates and teachers at Boulder Creek with a celebratory video and cake. Bella will be celebrating her...
Ellis, Twin Pines, and Mini Pines closed for the season in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Ellis Golf Course, Twin Pines Golf Course, and Mini Pines Miniature Golf Course have closed for the season, as of November 15th. The Ellis Pro Shop will remain open through December 23 for holiday shopping. Holiday hours are Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Candidate profile requirements narrowed down in the search for new CRCSD superintendent
The Cedar Rapids Community School District now has an outline of what the next superintendent should bring to the table. Monday night's school board meeting focused on putting together a profile for the next leader of Iowa's second-biggest school district. The third party consulting firm leading the search heard from...
Iowa Giving Crew kicks off their Sixth Annual Operation Give Birds
Cedar Rapids — Sunday morning, the Iowa Giving Crew kicked off their Sixth Annual Operation Give Birds event at the Van Meter Distribution Center. Meal distributions kicked off at 8 a.m.. In 2021, the crew provided expanded operation to waterloo. This event provides Thanksgiving meals to families in need.
10-year old Dysart boy is Kid Captain for Iowa/Nebraska game
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — 10-year old Dylan McGivern from Dysart is Kid Captain Nov. 25 when Hawkeyes take on Nebraska at home. When Dylan McGivern didn’t meet early developmental milestones, he was referred to University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, where he was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
Willie Ray's Q Shack giving away hundreds of free meals for Thanksgiving
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Willie Fairley is giving away hundreds of meals in another show of geneorsity. Willie Ray's Q Shack will be giving out free meals Tuesday, November 22nd starting at 11 am. They are planning on giving out 250-300 meals with:. 2 Rib Bone.
Pitbull announced as Friday night concert at the Great Jones County Fair
MONTICELLO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Mr. 305 is coming to the 319!. The Great Jones County Fair announced Pitbull as the concert for the Friday, July 21, 2023 show. Tickets will go on sale November 25th.
Non-profits hosting 'Stuff the Truck' event November 29 to support foster care and youth
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — When young people age out of foster care, they often lack a stable support network to help them get started on their own – making it harder to secure housing, find a job, and more. The Junior League of Cedar Rapids...
Firefighters host fire training on Boyson Road
Hiawatha — Sunday morning, the Hiawatha Fire Department (FD) closed a portion of Boyson Road to conduct fire training at an abandoned house. The abandoned structure is located at 100 Boyson Road. Crews closed off the road between Boyson Court and Robins Road. All traffic is required to detour...
Eastern Iowa Airport on track to record its second busiest year since 2019
Cedar Rapids — Monday afternoon, airport staff announced the Eastern Iowa Airport (CID) is on track to record its second busiest year since 2019. The staff's announcement comes in the wake of an anticipated travel increase at the airport. Marty Lenss, CID Director, made the following statement in a...
Iowa's Jack Campbell named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — University of Iowa senior linebacker Jack Campbell has been named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week following his performance in the Hawkeyes’ 13-10 win at Minnesota. Campbell (6-foot-5, 246-pounds) led the Iowa defense in the final minutes of the win...
Day's 5 TD passes lead Northern Iowa's rout of South Dakota
VERMILLION, South Dakota — Theo Day threw five touchdown passes and ran for another score, leading Northern Iowa’s 58-14 rout of South Dakota on Saturday. The six total touchdowns — all in the first half — were Day’s career high. He completed 21 of 30 passes for 280 yards. His touchdown passes were spread among five receivers. Sergio Morancy had four catches for 135 yards, including a 62-yard touchdown.
PHOTOS: Hawkeyes keep Big Ten West Title dreams alive with 13-10 nail biter
Dave Campell — Drew Stevens made a 21-yard field goal with 28 seconds left to lift Iowa over Minnesota for a 13-10 victory on Saturday, after the Hawkeyes forced two late turnovers to take control of the Big Ten West with their eighth straight win over the Gophers for the Floyd of Rosedale trophy.
